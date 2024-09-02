Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Collision Detection and Control in Automated Vehicle Simulationsby@escholar

    Collision Detection and Control in Automated Vehicle Simulations

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsSeptember 2nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The vehicle modeling section outlines the use of the kinematic bicycle model for dynamic analysis, transformation techniques for circular and skewed paths, and exact discretization methods for practical simulation. Collision avoidance is emphasized, with procedures detailed in the appendix.
    featured image - Collision Detection and Control in Automated Vehicle Simulations
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Mehdi Naderi;

    (2) Markos Papageorgiou;

    (3) Dimitrios Troullinos;

    (4) Iasson Karafyllis;

    (5) Ioannis Papamichail.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Vehicle Modeling

    The Nonlinear Feedback Control

    OD Corridors and Desired Orientations

    Boundary and Safety Controllers

    Simulation Results

    Conclusion

    Appendix A: Collision Detection

    Appendix B: Transformed ISO-Distance curves

    Appendix C: Local Density

    Appendix D: Safety Controller Details

    Appendix E: Controller Parameters

    References

    II. VEHICLE MODELING

    A. Vehicle Dynamics


    The kinematic bicycle model, that has been extensively used in the literature [11], [12], [36], is employed in this study to represent vehicle dynamics. The model variables are visualized in Fig. 2, and the state-space model reads [11]:



    B. Transformation for Circular Movement


    While rotating at a roundabout, it is advantageous to transform the above vehicle dynamics to polar coordinates to ease analysis and controller design. Assuming the centre of the roundabout as the origin of the Cartesian and polar coordinates, three new state variables in polar coordinates are defined as below, while the fourth one, i.e. speed, remains unchanged:



    C. Transformation for Skewed Path



    Fig. 2. Illustration of the bicycle model variables [11]


    Fig. 3. The transformation for skewed path [34]



    D. Sampled-data Bicycle Model


    To be implemented in practical frameworks, like simulators, the bicycle model needs to be discretized. Rather than using approximate discretization approaches, like Euler method, the exact sampled-data model is obtained through integrating (1) while considering constant value for control signals during a sampling period. The resulting discrete-time model is [37]:



    where k = 0, 1, 2, … is the discrete-time index, and T is the sampling period. For the polar model (5), exact integration appears difficult; hence, we use (8) in the simulation of vehicle dynamics on both straight and circular roads; while the controllers are designed for them based on the respective continuous-time models.


    Collision avoidance is the most important goal of control strategies; hence, it is necessary, while simulating vehicle movement, to detect possible collisions among vehicles. Appendix A presents a collision detection procedure for rectangular vehicles.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgfuturism #automation #automated-vehicles #microscopic-simulation #nonlinear-feedback-controller #vehicle-modeling #traffic-flow-optimization #vehicle-control-systems #trafficfluid-sim

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    From Knight Rider to Reality: Talking Cars are Here
    by thetechpanda
    Sep 18, 2023
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Controlling Automated Vehicles on Large Lane-free Roundabouts
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Advanced Nonlinear Feedback Control Techniques for Automated Vehicles
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Article Thumbnail
    Optimizing Vehicle Flow in Complex Roundabouts: OD Corridors and Desired Orientations
    by escholar
    Sep 02, 2024
    #automation
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas