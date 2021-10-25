Inside the Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse

457 reads

Alex Blagirev is the Deputy CEO of Sensorium Corporation and acting COO of Wakatta. He discusses the concept of the 'metaverse' as a boundless virtual space where experiences that don't yet exist can be created and lived fully. He says it's not about what we can't build online today, but it's possible to find pretty much anything online today. He believes that once fully developed, metaverses will be an extraordinary platform for all sorts of people.