Including Files and Deeply Directories in Rust

(Called barrelling in the JS world) that expose these modules to the outer ones and (See the bullet points down below) allow them to be discovered and consumed.
pub mod file_name
directory into our
/src/house
file:
main.rs
mod house;
// Please, do not use hyphens as this is proven to have an
// inconsistent behavior.
// https://github.com/rust-lang/book/issues/1709
// https://rust-lang.github.io/rfcs/0940-hyphens-considered-harmful.html
// https://stackoverflow.com/a/57535534/1057052
#[path = "./welcome-home.rs"]
mod welcome_home;
// Includes the function directly
// When using crate, you use the root directory to include everything.
use crate::house::diner;
use house::bathroom::sink::wash_face;
use house::kitchen::prepare::food_preparation::prepare_food;
fn main() {
let user = "Jose";
building::lobby::arrive_lobby();
welcome_home::run(user);
house::bathroom::shower::take_shower(house::bathroom::shower::ShowerTemperature::Cold);
wash_face();
house::bathroom::toilet::use_toilet();
prepare_food();
diner::eat();
}
// https://doc.rust-lang.org/reference/visibility-and-privacy.html
/**
* From the docs (Link above)
*
* By default, everything in Rust is private, with two exceptions:
* Associated items in a pub Trait are public by default; Enum
* variants in a pub enum are also public by default. When an
* item is declared as pub, it can be thought of as being accessible
* to the outside world.
*/
mod building {
pub mod lobby {
pub(in crate) fn arrive_lobby() {
println!("You have arrived to the lobby");
}
}
}
and the name of the file (without the .rs extension). E.g: mod
mod
. In this case welcome_home does not match the name of the file (
welcome_home
- Avoid using hyphens in naming everything; this was to showcase it's possible not that it should be done), therefore we can help Rust's compiler to identify it by providing a #path directive. Then we can reference in our code
welcome-home.rs
to call the run function directly.
welcome_home::run()
function. Since it's in the same file you can just
arrive_lobby
and the module is visible.
building::lobby::arrive_lobby
keyword. This means that you don't need to write
use
to use the function, but simply
house::bathroom:sink::wash_face()
.
wash_face()
which is found in
wash_face
first create a house.rs file at the root level directory or a mod.rs file in /src/house/mod.rs. Inside it specify the names of the folders that are included inside /src/house:
house::bathroom::sink::wash_face
. Create a
pub mod bathroom
file in
bathroom.rs
and inside it specify the modules (file names without the .rs extension) inside
/src/house/bathroom.rs
:
/src/house/bathroom
Note the
pub mod sink; pub mod shower; pub mod toilet;
modifier as this is what gives visibility outside of the speicified file. Then include them in the code via
pub
.
use house::bathroom::sink::wash_face
, if you type
use
, you're telling the compiler to start looking from the root directory.
crate
function and enum, I only specified
house::bathroom::shower::take_shower(house::bathroom::shower::ShowerTemperature::Cold)
, and then drilled down the namespaces with the double colon (::) until I reach it.
mod house
function is an example of a deeply nested function. I encourage you to see the repo to understand better how everything works.
wash_face
,
shower.rs
, and
sink.rs
inside the
toilet.rs
folder.
/src/house/bathroom
file that would make visible or barrel
/src/house/bathroom.rs
shower.rs,
and
sink.rs
files. Inside it I'd specify the name of each of the files as public modules:
toilet.rs
// Contents of /src/house/bathroom.rs
pub mod shower;
pub mod sink;
pub mod toilet;
file from the
bathroom.rs
directory. For that, I'd need to create a
/src/house
file, that would export the
/src/house.rs
file that I just defined now.
bathroom.rs
// Contents of /src/house/mod.rs or /src/house.rs
pub mod bathroom;
pub mod diner;
pub mod kitchen;
makes
pub mod bathroom
file visible. Note the convention:
bathroom.rs
pub mod file_name_without_rs_extension
files; In versions before Rust 2018, the only way for Rust to discover these directories was for them to specify
mod.rs
inside the directory.
mod.rs
in your
edition = "2018"
file).
cargo.toml
is the same as
/src/house/mod.rs
You can create any of those files and it would work.
/src/house.rs
within the
main_dish/lasagna.rs
file you can get to lasagna.rs by using the
diner/mod.rs
keyword in your
self
statements.
use
pub mod dessert;
pub mod main_dish;
use self::main_dish::lasagna;
// use super::diner::main_dish::lasagna;
pub fn eat() {
lasagna::eat_lasagna();
let candy = dessert::candy::Candy::new_chocolate(10);
dessert::candy::eat_dessert(candy);
}
.
main_dish::lasagna
and that will start from the parent module.
super
to allow the compiler to use the file.
pub mod file_name_inside_folder