Improved Story Page Navigation: More Screen Space, Multiple Authors, CTAs and more

Hey Hackers! Exciting news! We've rolled out a brand-new look for our story pages, featuring improved navigation, an enhanced 'About the Author' section, and fresh pixelated icons. Keep reading to learn more. Meet the updates First up, we've prioritized readability by giving stories more screen space! We’ve also made some significant improvements to navigation: now, alongside the Story Title, you'll find Translations and TLDR summaries, making it easier to delve into the content that matters most to you.In the revamped "About the Author" section, identifying stories with multiple authors is now a breeze. But here's the kicker: we've also integrated writers’ CTAs (Call-to-Actions), allowing for quicker exploration of related works, connecting on socials, or taking any other action the authors have enabled. Learn how to edit your profile page here, and how to add your CTAs here. New pixelated icons for bookmarking, reacting, commenting, and sharing! Not only do they add a playful touch to your interactions, but they also make it even more enjoyable to connect with the content and with fellow readers. Check out the new and improved story pages, and let us know what you think. Happy reading! Hey Hackers! Exciting news! We've rolled out a brand-new look for our story pages, featuring improved navigation, an enhanced 'About the Author' section, and fresh pixelated icons. Keep reading to learn more. Meet the updates First up, we've prioritized readability by giving stories more screen space ! We’ve also made some significant improvements to navigation : now, alongside the Story Title , you'll find Translations and TLDR summaries , making it easier to delve into the content that matters most to you. In the revamped "About the Author" section , identifying stories with multiple authors is now a breeze. But here's the kicker: we've also integrated writers’ CTAs (Call-to-Actions), allowing for quicker exploration of related works, connecting on socials, or taking any other action the authors have enabled. more screen space improvements to navigation Story Title Translations TLDR summaries "About the Author" section multiple authors CTAs CTAs Learn how to edit your profile page here, and how to add your CTAs here. Learn how to edit your profile page here , and how to add your CTAs here . here here New pixelated icons for bookmarking, reacting, commenting, and sharing! Not only do they add a playful touch to your interactions, but they also make it even more enjoyable to connect with the content and with fellow readers. New pixelated icons for bookmarking , reacting , commenting , and sharing ! bookmarking reacting commenting sharing Check out the new and improved story pages, and let us know what you think. Happy reading!