Pride and Progress: Enhanced Stats, Improved Story Navigation, and Shinier Profiles on HackerNoon

Our monthly product update is here! Get ready for better data landing on your stats pages, new emails page, experience revamped story and profile pages, and more! 🚀 This product update reflects changes to the platform from May 7th, 2024 until July 5th, 2024. Subscribe To HackerNoon Emails Via Our New Page! Discover all our newsletters, explore their offerings, read user reviews, sign up for previews, and access all email editions – all in one place! Our 5 Newsletters: HackerNoon Newsletter: Your Daily Dose of Humans-Curated Top Stories at Noon\nHackerNoon's Tech What The Heck: A Weekly Recap of Some of the Wildest Stories in Tech, Brought to You Using HackerNoon Data\nHackerNoon's Product Updates: A bimonthly newsletter for those wanting to stay current on the latest features and products deployed by HackerNoon\nHackerNoon's Hack Marketing: Growth Tips from HackerNoon Sponsor Team curated only for our Valued Brands\nHackerNoon's Dear HackerNoon Writers: Weekly Writing Tips & Tricks from Your Human Editors Each newsletter comes with its own page, so be sure to check them out! Here’s a sneak peek of what the HackerNoon Newsletter page looks like: Upgraded Data Insights on Our Stats Pages Here’s a breakdown of the improvements ⬇️ Stories Stats Page Bigger Graph: A new, larger graph displays the total time readers have spent on a story since its publication. It allows for date navigation and shows when a story was trending on the Tech Beat, along with its position in the rankings.\nAdditional Data: Just below the graph, you’ll find detailed information, including total reads, words written, days live, story translation options, mentions around the web, and a downloadable story audio file.\nInteraction Tables: At the bottom of the page, tables display recent interactions with the story, including comments and reactions. Pro tip: you can get to the stats page by visiting this link directly, or hover over your profile picture & select Stats in the dropdown menu. For individual story stats pages, simply click on the 📈 button above your story title. You will need to be logged in to HackerNoon to view all stats pages. Here’s how it looks: Click 'View all Stats' in the top left corner of the screen to see your profile and general statistics! Learn more about this update here. Profile Stats Page The latest update includes: Profile stats: total reading time, number of stories published, words written, and total reads\nSubscribers’ Section: total number of subscribers, date of newsletter creation, the alias email address used for sending the newsletter, and a subscriber management section with options to import and export subscribers.\nStory Stats: fully reorganizable table with all story data including story title, number of reads, reading time, date of publication, and export option to download your content as a PDF or audio file\nNewsletter Stats (available for newsletters sent after May 2024): fully re-organizable data table that aggregates all the newsletters sent up to date, including their title, date delivered, number of emails sent, links clicked, and emails opened. This data is also fully downloadable. Learn more about this update here. Improved Story Page Navigation We rolled out a brand-new look for our story pages, featuring improved navigation, an enhanced 'About the Author' section, and fresh pixelated icons. First up, we've prioritized readability by giving stories more screen space and placing the Story Title alongside Translations and TLDR summaries. In the revamped "About the Author" section, you can now spot authors’ CTAs (Call-to-Actions), allowing for quicker exploration of related works, connecting on socials, or taking any other action the authors have enabled. You’ll also find new pixelated icons for bookmarking, reacting, commenting, and sharing! Want more details? Read this story. Profile Pages’ New Look Profile pages got a fresh look! Now, you can easily find the "Learn more about this author" button right under the bio, and the "Subscribe To This Writer" button just below the general stats, followed by CTAs. Pro Tip: Subscribe to This Writer feature will send the author’s new stories direct to your mailbox every time they publish a new one! No more refreshing endlessly on their profile! You can also reorganize stories by latest or most popular, pin your favorites, and see all essential story stats in the story cards, including tags, reads, reactions, and comments. The comments section now looks sleeker and cleaner, while still providing all the essential information. Plus, don’t forget the work section, where you can showcase all your current and past job experiences! Learn more here. Stable Diffusion 3 Just Arrived to HackerNoon HackerNoon’s AI image generator has a new resident: Stable Diffusion 3! This iteration offers higher-quality outputs, and faster and more efficient creations when compared to previous versions. Try it out on your next story! Coming soon… Stay tuned for a Pirate Editor, a New Iteration of a Popular Award Editor, and more awesome features! That's all folks! Our monthly product update is here! Get ready for better data landing on your stats pages, new emails page, experience revamped story and profile pages, and more! 🚀 This product update reflects changes to the platform from May 7th, 2024 until July 5th, 2024. May 7th, 2024 May 7th, 2024 Subscribe To HackerNoon Emails Via Our New Page! Subscribe To HackerNoon Emails Via Our New Page! Subscribe To HackerNoon Emails Via Our New Page! Discover all our newsletters , explore their offerings, read user reviews, sign up for previews, and access all email editions – all in one place! all our newsletters Our 5 Newsletters: Our 5 Newsletters: HackerNoon Newsletter: Your Daily Dose of Humans-Curated Top Stories at Noon HackerNoon's Tech What The Heck: A Weekly Recap of Some of the Wildest Stories in Tech, Brought to You Using HackerNoon Data HackerNoon's Product Updates: A bimonthly newsletter for those wanting to stay current on the latest features and products deployed by HackerNoon HackerNoon's Hack Marketing: Growth Tips from HackerNoon Sponsor Team curated only for our Valued Brands HackerNoon's Dear HackerNoon Writers: Weekly Writing Tips & Tricks from Your Human Editors HackerNoon Newsletter: Your Daily Dose of Humans-Curated Top Stories at Noon HackerNoon Newsletter: HackerNoon's Tech What The Heck : A Weekly Recap of Some of the Wildest Stories in Tech, Brought to You Using HackerNoon Data HackerNoon's Tech What The Heck HackerNoon's Product Updates : A bimonthly newsletter for those wanting to stay current on the latest features and products deployed by HackerNoon HackerNoon's Product Updates HackerNoon's Hack Marketing : Growth Tips from HackerNoon Sponsor Team curated only for our Valued Brands HackerNoon's Hack Marketing HackerNoon's Dear HackerNoon Writers : Weekly Writing Tips & Tricks from Your Human Editors HackerNoon's Dear HackerNoon Writers Each newsletter comes with its own page, so be sure to check them out! Here’s a sneak peek of what the HackerNoon Newsletter page looks like: Here’s a sneak peek of what the HackerNoon Newsletter page looks like: HackerNoon Newsletter page Upgraded Data Insights on Our Stats Pages Here’s a breakdown of the improvements ⬇️ Stories Stats Page Stories Stats Page Stories Stats Page Bigger Graph: A new, larger graph displays the total time readers have spent on a story since its publication. It allows for date navigation and shows when a story was trending on the Tech Beat, along with its position in the rankings. Additional Data: Just below the graph, you’ll find detailed information, including total reads, words written, days live, story translation options, mentions around the web, and a downloadable story audio file. Interaction Tables: At the bottom of the page, tables display recent interactions with the story, including comments and reactions. Bigger Graph: A new, larger graph displays the total time readers have spent on a story since its publication. It allows for date navigation and shows when a story was trending on the Tech Beat , along with its position in the rankings. Bigger Graph: the Tech Beat Additional Data: Just below the graph, you’ll find detailed information, including total reads, words written, days live, story translation options, mentions around the web, and a downloadable story audio file. Additional Data: Interaction Tables: At the bottom of the page, tables display recent interactions with the story, including comments and reactions. Interaction Tables: Pro tip: you can get to the stats page by visiting this link directly, or hover over your profile picture & select Stats in the dropdown menu. For individual story stats pages, simply click on the 📈 button above your story title. You will need to be logged in to HackerNoon to view all stats pages. Pro tip: you can get to the stats page by visiting this link directly, or hover over your profile picture & select Stats in the dropdown menu. For individual story stats pages, simply click on the 📈 button above your story title. You will need to be logged in to HackerNoon to view all stats pages. this link be logged in Here’s how it looks: Here’s how it looks: Click 'View all Stats' in the top left corner of the screen to see your profile and general statistics! Learn more about this update here. Click 'View all Stats' in the top left corner of the screen to see your profile and general statistics ! Learn more about this update here . profile and general statistics here here Profile Stats Page Profile Stats Page Profile Stats The latest update includes: Profile stats: total reading time, number of stories published, words written, and total reads Subscribers’ Section: total number of subscribers, date of newsletter creation, the alias email address used for sending the newsletter, and a subscriber management section with options to import and export subscribers. Story Stats: fully reorganizable table with all story data including story title, number of reads, reading time, date of publication, and export option to download your content as a PDF or audio file Newsletter Stats (available for newsletters sent after May 2024): fully re-organizable data table that aggregates all the newsletters sent up to date, including their title, date delivered, number of emails sent, links clicked, and emails opened. This data is also fully downloadable. Profile stats: total reading time, number of stories published, words written, and total reads Profile stats: Subscribers’ Section: total number of subscribers, date of newsletter creation, the alias email address used for sending the newsletter, and a subscriber management section with options to import and export subscribers. Subscribers’ Section: Story Stats: fully reorganizable table with all story data including story title, number of reads, reading time, date of publication, and export option to download your content as a PDF or audio file Story Stats: Newsletter Stats (available for newsletters sent after May 2024): fully re-organizable data table that aggregates all the newsletters sent up to date, including their title, date delivered, number of emails sent, links clicked, and emails opened. This data is also fully downloadable. Newsletter Stats (available for newsletters sent after May 2024): Learn more about this update here. Learn more about this update here . here here Improved Story Page Navigation Improved Story Page Navigation Improved Story Page Navigation We rolled out a brand-new look for our story pages , featuring improved navigation, an enhanced 'About the Author' section, and fresh pixelated icons. our story pages our story pages First up, we've prioritized readability by giving stories more screen space and placing the Story Title alongside Translations and TLDR summaries . In the revamped "About the Author" section, you can now spot authors’ CTAs (Call-to-Actions), allowing for quicker exploration of related works, connecting on socials, or taking any other action the authors have enabled. You’ll also find new pixelated icons for bookmarking , reacting , commenting , and sharing ! Story Title Story Title Translations Translations TLDR summaries TLDR summaries CTAs CTAs bookmarking bookmarking reacting reacting commenting commenting sharing sharing Want more details? Read this story. Want more details? Read this story . Read this story Read this story Profile Pages’ New Look Profile Pages’ New Look Profile pages got a fresh look! Now, you can easily find the " Learn more about this author " button right under the bio, and the " Subscribe To This Writer " button just below the general stats, followed by CTAs . Profile pages Profile pages Learn more about this author Learn more about this author Subscribe To This Writer Subscribe To This Writer CTAs CTAs Pro Tip: Subscribe to This Writer feature will send the author’s new stories direct to your mailbox every time they publish a new one! No more refreshing endlessly on their profile! Pro Tip: Subscribe to This Writer feature will send the author’s new stories direct to your mailbox every time they publish a new one! No more refreshing endlessly on their profile! Subscribe to This Writer You can also reorganize stories by latest or most popular, pin your favorites, and see all essential story stats in the story cards, including tags , reads , reactions , and comments . tags tags reads reads reactions reactions comments The comments section now looks sleeker and cleaner, while still providing all the essential information. Plus, don’t forget the work section , where you can showcase all your current and past job experiences! comments comments work section work section Learn more here. Learn more here . here here Stable Diffusion 3 Just Arrived to HackerNoon Stable Diffusion 3 Just Arrived to HackerNoon HackerNoon’s AI image generator has a new resident: Stable Diffusion 3! This iteration offers higher-quality outputs, and faster and more efficient creations when compared to previous versions. Try it out on your next story ! Try it out on your next story Try it out on your next story Coming soon… Stay tuned for a Pirate Editor, a New Iteration of a Popular Award Editor, and more awesome features! That's all folks!