Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Exciting New Features on HackerNoon's Mobile App: Evergreen Market and Enhanced Searchby@product
    132 reads

    Exciting New Features on HackerNoon's Mobile App: Evergreen Market and Enhanced Search

    by HackerNoon Product UpdatesAugust 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    HackerNoon’s Mobile App just got another update! V2.02 is here and it includes a new Evergreen Market section, a search page revamp, and an easier way to find your favorite writers. Download or update the app from the Apple App Store or Google Store.
    featured image - Exciting New Features on HackerNoon's Mobile App: Evergreen Market and Enhanced Search
    HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture

    HackerNoon’s Mobile App just got another update! V2.02 is here and it includes a new Evergreen Market section, a search page revamp, and an easier way to find your favorite writers. Let’s take a look!


    Download or update the app from the Apple App Store here and Google Store here.

    Evergreen Market On the Homepage

    HackerNoon’s Evergreen Market, also known as the Trending Companies page, has made its way to the homepage. You can now see what companies have made it to the top 9, along with their current stock prices and the percentage increase since the market opened.

    Interested in digging deeper? Just click on this section to explore the full Evergreen Market. There, you can search for companies, browse rankings, and dive into each company's Evergreen Page to learn more. Stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on the market movers!


    Search Results Revamp

    Finding what you need on HackerNoon just got easier. Our search functionality now delivers results that include Stories, People, and Companies—all in one place. Whether you’re looking for an insightful article, a specific author, or details on a trending company, simply type in your keyword and watch the magic happen. This streamlined search experience ensures you’ll spend less time looking and more time discovering.


    Peek Authors’ Profiles From Stories

    Ever read an incredible story and wanted to know more about the author? Now, with just one click, you can! When you’re reading a story that captivates you, click on the writer’s icon at the top of the page to be instantly directed to their profile. From there, you can subscribe to be updated on their latest publications and explore more of their past work.

    Keep the feedback coming! We’ll keep improving!


    Have a minute? Rate our app here.

    Download or update the app from the Apple App Store here and Google Store here.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture
    HackerNoon Product Updates@product
    This is the official page for HackerNoon Product Updates!
    Read my storiesStay Updated on All HackerNoon's Products! Read Our Product Update!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgproduct-management #product-management #hackernoon-product #hackernoon-app #hackernoon-app-functionality #hackernoon-app-update #evergreen-market #hackernoon-search-page #hackernoon-top-story

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-trTurkishhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanese

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    2.5 Reasons to Watch HackerNoon's Self-made Documentary
    by product
    Jan 02, 2024
    #hackernoon-top-story
    Article Thumbnail
    To-Earn Crypto Platforms And The Question Of Sustainability
    by penworth
    Aug 08, 2024
    #web3-gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Are Feeless Smart Contracts the Answer?
    by penworth
    Jul 23, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Link-To-Earn Incentive Model: A Blueprint For Mass Adoption?
    by penworth
    Aug 02, 2024
    #decentralized-internet
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Binance Chain (BNB/BSC) SWOT Analysis (9/11/2023)
    by noonification
    Sep 11, 2023
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas