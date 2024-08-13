Exciting New Features on HackerNoon's Mobile App: Evergreen Market and Enhanced Search

HackerNoon’s Mobile App just got another update! V2.02 is here and it includes a new Evergreen Market section, a search page revamp, and an easier way to find your favorite writers. Let’s take a look!





Evergreen Market On the Homepage

HackerNoon’s Evergreen Market, also known as the Trending Companies page, has made its way to the homepage. You can now see what companies have made it to the top 9, along with their current stock prices and the percentage increase since the market opened.

Interested in digging deeper? Just click on this section to explore the full Evergreen Market. There, you can search for companies, browse rankings, and dive into each company's Evergreen Page to learn more. Stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on the market movers!





Search Results Revamp

Finding what you need on HackerNoon just got easier. Our search functionality now delivers results that include Stories, People, and Companies—all in one place. Whether you’re looking for an insightful article, a specific author, or details on a trending company, simply type in your keyword and watch the magic happen. This streamlined search experience ensures you’ll spend less time looking and more time discovering.





Peek Authors’ Profiles From Stories

Ever read an incredible story and wanted to know more about the author? Now, with just one click, you can! When you’re reading a story that captivates you, click on the writer’s icon at the top of the page to be instantly directed to their profile. From there, you can subscribe to be updated on their latest publications and explore more of their past work.

