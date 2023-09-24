The Noonification: SOLID Principles in Smart Contract Development (9/24/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Elevate Your Tech Experience with the HackerNoon Mobile App By [ 2 Min read ]\nHackerNoon launched a mobile app designed to enhance your tech journey on the go. It allows you to explore original stories, read and listen on the go and more. @product Read More. SOLID Principles in Smart Contract Development By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore the application of SOLID principles in the world of smart contract development. @iamshvetsov Read More. A List of Projects Software Engineers Should Undertake to Learn More About LLMs By [ 4 Min read ]\nSoftware engineers with strong programming skills can play a critical role in driving LLMs growth and innovation. @cheparukhin Read More. Parenting Skills That Shape Effective Business Leadership By [ 5 Min read ]\nAs a parent, Ive found that these seven parenting skills have helped me become a better business leader in my everyday life. @lomitpatel Read More. Leveraging AI With SaaS Platforms to Grow Your Startup By [ 14 Min read ]\nAI-powered SaaS tools can help startups grow successfully by boosting efficiency, simplifying operations, and extracting valuable insights from data. @lomitpatel Read More. Quid Pro Quo Made Profitable: Review Our App Win $1000 By [ 3 Min read ]\nThe HackerNoon App is here - and with it, the HackerNoons Review Contest. Leave a review on the app store, and youll be entered into a draw to win $1000! @product Read More. Building a CI/CD Pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Git, Github, Apache Maven, and Jenkins By [ 46 Min read ] @zufarexplained Explore a step-by-step tutorial on building a modern CI/CD pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Apache Maven, Git, Github, and Jenkins by Zufar Sunagatov. Read More. Compete for $100K Prizes: Join The Bitcoin Olympics Hackathon Now By [ 3 Min read ]\nThe Bitcoin Olympics Hackathon is offering over $100,000 in prizes to teams that build transformative technologies that pioneer and advance the bitcoin economy. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @rootstock_io Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME