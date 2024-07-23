Impossible Cloud Network Reveals Strategic Roadmap For Decentralized Cloud Platform

**HAMBURG, Germany, July 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--**Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Cloud with real-world demand, Utilizing SLA Oracles and enterprise-grade hardware from top providers, ICN is building a decentralized multi-service cloud platform. Impossible Cloud Network (ICN), a decentralized cloud ecosystem with roots in Web2, has revealed its roadmap for an open, multi-service platform. Competing with giants like AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure, ICN connects hardware providers, service providers, and monitoring nodes through the ICN protocol. The protocol is designed to balance supply and demand in a blockchain-based marketplace, ensuring efficient scalability and minimal subsidies. ICN's architecture includes hardware for scalability, services for composable innovation, and monitoring for trust. ICN aims to support a variety of cloud services, including storage and GPU compute, offering comprehensive solutions for diverse business needs. With Impossible Cloud GmbH as the first service provider, the platform has already proven that it can facilitate revenue generation by delivering reliable services with industry-leading performance. Impossible Cloud has previously secured €17 million in funding from renowned Web3 and Web2 investors, including 1kx, HV Capital, Protocol Labs, very early Ventures, LBBW VC, and TS Ventures. Newly Released Litepaper Now Available The Litepaper of Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) has now released - covering an in-depth overview of ICN's vision and development plans. The document outlines the technical and strategic milestones guiding the platform's evolution, including key features, architectural design, and future prospects. A particular focus is on SLA Oracles, which are essential for monitoring and ensuring the performance and reliability of the network for business customers. Kai Wawrzinek, CEO & Founder of ICN, states: "Our architecture has a multi-layered approach: The Hardware Layer ensures unprecedented scalability through decentralized hardware contributions. The Service Layer facilitates composability, allowing open-source software to integrate into larger constructions. Lastly, the Monitoring Layer, composed of SLA Oracle nodes, establishes a layer of trust with verifiable proofs to tackle the DePIN verification problem." Users can find out more in the newly released Litepaper here. Recently, Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) played a key role in the inception of the DePIN Association alongside other founding members such as Peaq, IoTeX, and DePIN Hub. This association aims to expand and accelerate DePIN adoption through education, events, and strategic collaborations. ICN has also announced strategic partnerships with leading hardware manufacturers, such as Supermicro, and pioneering DePIN projects at the forefront of the industry, such as Witness Chain. During a keynote address at EthCC, ICN showcased its innovative solutions and strategic vision for the future of decentralized cloud. The event highlighted ICN's commitment to building a robust ecosystem through these significant partnerships. Christian Kaul, COO & Co-Founder of ICN, stated: "We’re excited to present our vision at EthCC and believe that our innovative approach will set new standards in the cloud services industry. The strength of our ecosystem is crucial as we work together to revolutionize the open cloud, ensuring a mutually beneficial platform for innovation." These developments signal strong support from the Web3 and DePIN communities, underscoring ICN's potential to make real-world connections and bring decentralized projects to the forefront of the industry landscape. ICN invites forward-thinking projects, developers, and investors to join their mission to revolutionize the cloud industry. For more details on ICN's ecosystem and strategic plans, the newly released Litepaper here provides an in-depth overview. X - https://x.com/ICN_Protocol Discord - https://discord.gg/icn-protocol Telegram - https://t.me/ICN_Protocol About ICN Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) is a decentralized cloud platform that connects enterprise-grade hardware with cloud service providers while leveraging SLA oracles for uncompromised performance or service quality. ICN already has service providers leveraging the platform with hundreds of business customers and real-world revenue, proving the performance and reliability of the platform. For media inquiries, please contact: media@icn.global Contact Web3 Marketing Executive Sara Teixeira Impossible Cloud GmbH steixeira@impossiblecloud.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. **HAMBURG, Germany, July 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--**Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Cloud with real-world demand, Utilizing SLA Oracles and enterprise-grade hardware from top providers, ICN is building a decentralized multi-service cloud platform. Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) , a decentralized cloud ecosystem with roots in Web2, has revealed its roadmap for an open, multi-service platform. Competing with giants like AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure, ICN connects hardware providers, service providers, and monitoring nodes through the ICN protocol. Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) The protocol is designed to balance supply and demand in a blockchain-based marketplace, ensuring efficient scalability and minimal subsidies. ICN's architecture includes hardware for scalability, services for composable innovation, and monitoring for trust. ICN aims to support a variety of cloud services, including storage and GPU compute, offering comprehensive solutions for diverse business needs. With Impossible Cloud GmbH as the first service provider, the platform has already proven that it can facilitate revenue generation by delivering reliable services with industry-leading performance. Impossible Cloud has previously secured €17 million in funding from renowned Web3 and Web2 investors, including 1kx, HV Capital, Protocol Labs, very early Ventures, LBBW VC, and TS Ventures. Newly Released Litepaper Now Available The Litepaper of Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) has now released - covering an in-depth overview of ICN's vision and development plans. The document outlines the technical and strategic milestones guiding the platform's evolution, including key features, architectural design, and future prospects. A particular focus is on SLA Oracles, which are essential for monitoring and ensuring the performance and reliability of the network for business customers. Kai Wawrzinek, CEO & Founder of ICN, states: "Our architecture has a multi-layered approach: The Hardware Layer ensures unprecedented scalability through decentralized hardware contributions. The Service Layer facilitates composability, allowing open-source software to integrate into larger constructions. Lastly, the Monitoring Layer, composed of SLA Oracle nodes, establishes a layer of trust with verifiable proofs to tackle the DePIN verification problem." "Our architecture has a multi-layered approach: The Hardware Layer ensures unprecedented scalability through decentralized hardware contributions. The Service Layer facilitates composability, allowing open-source software to integrate into larger constructions. Lastly, the Monitoring Layer, composed of SLA Oracle nodes, establishes a layer of trust with verifiable proofs to tackle the DePIN verification problem." Users can find out more in the newly released Litepaper here . here here Recently, Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) played a key role in the inception of the DePIN Association alongside other founding members such as Peaq, IoTeX, and DePIN Hub. This association aims to expand and accelerate DePIN adoption through education, events, and strategic collaborations. ICN has also announced strategic partnerships with leading hardware manufacturers, such as Supermicro, and pioneering DePIN projects at the forefront of the industry, such as Witness Chain. During a keynote address at EthCC, ICN showcased its innovative solutions and strategic vision for the future of decentralized cloud. The event highlighted ICN's commitment to building a robust ecosystem through these significant partnerships. Christian Kaul, COO & Co-Founder of ICN, stated: "We’re excited to present our vision at EthCC and believe that our innovative approach will set new standards in the cloud services industry. The strength of our ecosystem is crucial as we work together to revolutionize the open cloud, ensuring a mutually beneficial platform for innovation." "We’re excited to present our vision at EthCC and believe that our innovative approach will set new standards in the cloud services industry. The strength of our ecosystem is crucial as we work together to revolutionize the open cloud, ensuring a mutually beneficial platform for innovation." These developments signal strong support from the Web3 and DePIN communities, underscoring ICN's potential to make real-world connections and bring decentralized projects to the forefront of the industry landscape. ICN invites forward-thinking projects, developers, and investors to join their mission to revolutionize the cloud industry. For more details on ICN's ecosystem and strategic plans, the newly released Litepaper here provides an in-depth overview. Litepaper here Litepaper here X - https://x.com/ICN_Protocol https://x.com/ICN_Protocol https://x.com/ICN_Protocol Discord - https://discord.gg/icn-protocol https://discord.gg/icn-protocol https://discord.gg/icn-protocol Telegram - https://t.me/ICN_Protocol https://t.me/ICN_Protocol https://t.me/ICN_Protocol About ICN Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) is a decentralized cloud platform that connects enterprise-grade hardware with cloud service providers while leveraging SLA oracles for uncompromised performance or service quality. ICN already has service providers leveraging the platform with hundreds of business customers and real-world revenue, proving the performance and reliability of the platform. Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) For media inquiries, please contact: media@icn.global media@icn.global media@icn.global Contact Web3 Marketing Executive Sara Teixeira Impossible Cloud GmbH steixeira@impossiblecloud.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here . here here