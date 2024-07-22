SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App With 300,000 Transactions In Two Weeks

HONG KONG, Hong Kong, July 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--SoMon, a decentralized Web3 forum with a vision to create a space for user-owned content and connections, recently launched its app on Base and has already gained more than 300,000 on-chain transactions in 14 days since its launch, making it the most active and fastest-growing social app in the Web3 space. SoMon, short for Social Monster, allows users to monetize and create communities (Tribes) around their favorite topics, passions, creators, and fandoms. It is the first app built on OpenSocial Protocol, a composable infrastructure layer for building social applications, and also the first Web3 social app that is truly gasless, allowing it to lower the barrier of entry and onboard users beyond the crypto community. Having launched its mobile app on 19 June 2024, around a month ago, it has garnered over 30,000 on-chain registrations in just two weeks. Today, the community is growing rapidly, with over 2 million social engagements among 300+ different Tribes (communities) and its 80,000+ users. “Crypto is all about community, but instead of creating communities for users, we want communities to be built by users. SoMon is a user-curated space where people are able to connect with one another while taking charge and reaping the benefits of their own social achievements at the same time,” said Sean Tao, CEO & Co-Founder of SoMon. SoMon users started minting their own Tribes using various tools and fragmented ownership powered by NFT technology after the new feature was released on 17 July 2024. Users create content, and the platform is monetized through a tool called ‘Megaphone’, allowing users to pay for promotional visibility, with the revenue being redistributed to Tribe owners and stakeholders. SoMon is currently in its first season, ending on 31 July 2024. In this season, users compete to gain points through interactions and earn badges by climbing to different leagues. At the end of the season, SoMon will officially launch its community token, $OwO, which will be airdropped to the community at the end of the first season, with the first airdrop releasing 3% of its total supply this 1 August 2024, and 1% of its total supply for the subsequent seasons. During upcoming seasons, SoMon is focused on activating the community economy via Tribe Summer campaign for users to create and engage with their bot-free community. About SoMon Social Monster (SoMon) is an open topic-based Web3 social app forum powered by OpenSocial Protocol. It serves as a space where users can create vibrant and engaging communities (Tribes) centered around their passions and fandoms. SoMon ensures that Tribes, content, and social connections are wholly owned by users. Contact Public Relations Manager Kelvin Yeo Jun Hao Everest Ventures Group kelvin.yeo@evg.co This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. HONG KONG, Hong Kong, July 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--SoMon, a decentralized Web3 forum with a vision to create a space for user-owned content and connections, recently launched its app on Base and has already gained more than 300,000 on-chain transactions in 14 days since its launch, making it the most active and fastest-growing social app in the Web3 space. SoMon, short for Social Monster, allows users to monetize and create communities (Tribes) around their favorite topics, passions, creators, and fandoms. It is the first app built on OpenSocial Protocol, a composable infrastructure layer for building social applications, and also the first Web3 social app that is truly gasless, allowing it to lower the barrier of entry and onboard users beyond the crypto community. Having launched its mobile app on 19 June 2024, around a month ago, it has garnered over 30,000 on-chain registrations in just two weeks. Today, the community is growing rapidly, with over 2 million social engagements among 300+ different Tribes (communities) and its 80,000+ users. “Crypto is all about community, but instead of creating communities for users, we want communities to be built by users. SoMon is a user-curated space where people are able to connect with one another while taking charge and reaping the benefits of their own social achievements at the same time,” said Sean Tao, CEO & Co-Founder of SoMon. “Crypto is all about community, but instead of creating communities for users, we want communities to be built by users. SoMon is a user-curated space where people are able to connect with one another while taking charge and reaping the benefits of their own social achievements at the same time,” said Sean Tao, CEO & Co-Founder of SoMon. SoMon users started minting their own Tribes using various tools and fragmented ownership powered by NFT technology after the new feature was released on 17 July 2024. Users create content, and the platform is monetized through a tool called ‘Megaphone’, allowing users to pay for promotional visibility, with the revenue being redistributed to Tribe owners and stakeholders. SoMon is currently in its first season, ending on 31 July 2024. In this season, users compete to gain points through interactions and earn badges by climbing to different leagues. At the end of the season, SoMon will officially launch its community token, $OwO, which will be airdropped to the community at the end of the first season, with the first airdrop releasing 3% of its total supply this 1 August 2024, and 1% of its total supply for the subsequent seasons. During upcoming seasons, SoMon is focused on activating the community economy via Tribe Summer campaign for users to create and engage with their bot-free community. About SoMon Social Monster (SoMon) is an open topic-based Web3 social app forum powered by OpenSocial Protocol. It serves as a space where users can create vibrant and engaging communities (Tribes) centered around their passions and fandoms. SoMon ensures that Tribes, content, and social connections are wholly owned by users. Contact Public Relations Manager Kelvin Yeo Jun Hao Everest Ventures Group kelvin.yeo@evg.co This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here . here here