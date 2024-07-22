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SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App With 300,000 Transactions In Two Weeks

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byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

July 22nd, 2024
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web3#web3#chainwire#somon#press-release#decentralized-internet#somom-announcement#crypto-community#good-company

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