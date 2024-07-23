Floki’s Valhalla Joins As Associate Sponsor For India’s Tour Of Sri Lanka

**MIAMI, Florida, July 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--**FLOKI, the cryptocurrency ecosystem, announced today that Valhalla, a MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) spin on the classic Creature-Collection adventure, will be the Associate Sponsor for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka.





This partnership will give Valhalla significant visibility through mid-wicket pitch mats, ground LED boards, backdrops, and other high-visibility ground assets. Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI aims to become the world’s most known and used cryptocurrency, focusing on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing.





India will be touring Sri Lanka following their historic T20 World Cup championship win in the USA. The series will commence with back-to-back T20Is on July 27, followed by ODIs starting on August 1, with a two-day gap between each match. The series is expected to attract significant viewership, with estimations predicting a cumulative viewership of 180 to 220 million for both the ODI and T20I series.





Sri Lanka Cricket expressed excitement about the partnership, stating it will bring more visibility and engagement to the sport.

A Media Representative for FLOKI said, "It is with great enthusiasm that we at FLOKI step into a partnership to sponsor the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024, an arena where the sport's heart beats as fervently as our dedication to being a cryptocurrency for all.”





“Building on our previous associations with Cricket, FLOKI continues the belief that cricket, like FLOKI, transcends boundaries and unites people from all walks of life. Valhalla gives gamers and fans a realistic platform that they can explore alone or as a clan, partake in a dynamic, player-driven economy to rise in the community ranks, and make their mark in the competitive, animated world mirroring the opportunities cricket provides in the real world. This partnership signifies our commitment to integrating the world of gaming, cryptocurrency, and sports in a meaningful way."





The series will also mark the first time both teams play under their new coaches, Gautam Gambhir for India and Sanath Jayasuriya for Sri Lanka. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the T20Is, while the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the ODIs.

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a spin on the classic Creature-Collection adventure set in a vibrant, lively, MMORPG open-world inspired by Norse mythology. Players interact with a diverse set of eccentric creatures called Veras, discovering, taming, training, and trading them. Alone or as a clan, players partake in a dynamic, player-driven economy to rise in community ranks and achieve tactical supremacy on the hexagonal-grid battlefield. Website: Valhalla.game

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most known and used cryptocurrency, focusing on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has over 490,000 holders and a strong brand recognized globally thanks to strategic marketing partnerships. For more information, users can visit Floki's:

