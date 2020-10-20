A Guide to Importing Smartsheet Data into SQL Server using SSIS

Easily back up Smartsheet data to SQL Server using the SSIS components for Smartsheet.

Using SQL Server as a backup for critical business data provides an essential safety net against loss. Backing up data to SQL Server enables business users to more easily connect that data with features like reporting, analytics, and more.

This example demonstrates how to use the CData SSIS Tasks for Smartsheet inside of a SQL Server SSIS workflow to transfer Smartsheet data into a Microsoft SQL Server database.

Add the Components

To get started, add a new Smartsheet source and SQL Server ADO.NET destination to a new data flow task.

Create a New Connection Manager

Follow the steps below to save Smartsheet connection properties in a connection manager.

In the Connection Manager window, right-click and then click New Connection. The Add SSIS Connection Manager dialog is displayed. In the Connection Manager type menu, select Smartsheet. The CData Smartsheet Connection Manager is displayed. Configure connection properties.

Smartsheet uses the OAuth authentication standard. To authenticate using OAuth, you will need to register an app to obtain the OAuthClientId, OAuthClientSecret, and CallbackURL connection properties.

However, for testing purposes you can instead use the Personal Access Token you get when you create an application; set this to the OAuthAccessToken connection property.

Configure the Smartsheet Source

Follow the steps below to specify the query to be used to extract Smartsheet data.

Double-click the Smartsheet source to open the source component editor. In the Connection Manager menu, select the connection manager previously created.

Specify the query to use for the data extraction. For example:view sourceSELECT TaskName, Progress FROM Sheet_Event_Plan_Budget

Close the Smartsheet Source control and connect it to the ADO.NET Destination.

Configure the SQL Server Destination

Follow the steps below to specify the SQL server table to load the Smartsheet data into.

Open the ADO.NET Destination and add a New Connection. Enter your server and database information here. In the Data access mode menu, select "table or view". In the Table Or View menu, select the table or view to populate. Configure any properties you wish to on the Mappings screen.

Run the Project

You can now run the project. After the SSIS Task has finished executing, your database will be populated with Smartsheet data.

