A Guide to Authoring Power BI Reports on Real-Time Google Sheets Data

CData Power BI Connectors provide self-service integration with Microsoft Power BI. The CData Power BI Connector for Google Sheets links your Power BI reports to real-time Google Sheets data. You can monitor Google Sheets data through dashboards and ensure that your analysis reflects Google Sheets data in real-time by scheduling refreshes or refreshing on demand. This article details how to use the Power BI Connector to create real-time visualizations of Google Sheets data in Microsoft Power BI Desktop.

If you are interested in publishing reports on Google Sheets data to PowerBI.com, refer to our other Knowledge Base article.

Collaborative Query Processing

The CData Power BI Connectors offer unmatched performance for interacting with live Google Sheets data in Power BI due to optimized data processing built into the connector. When you issue complex SQL queries from Power BI to Google Sheets, the connector pushes supported SQL operations, like filters and aggregations, directly to Google Sheets and utilizes the embedded SQL Engine to process unsupported operations (often SQL functions and JOIN operations) client-side. With built-in dynamic metadata querying, you can visualize and analyze Google Sheets data using native Power BI data types.

Connect to Google Sheets as a Power BI Data Source

Installing the Power BI Connector creates a DSN (data source name) called CData Power BI Google Sheets. This the name of the DSN that Power BI uses to request a connection to the data source. Configure the DSN by filling in the required connection properties.

You can use the Microsoft ODBC Data Source Administrator to create and configure the DSN: From the Start menu, enter "ODBC Data Sources" and select the CData PowerBI REST DSN. Ensure that you run the version of the ODBC Administrator that corresponds to the bitness of your Power BI Desktop installation (32-bit or 64-bit). You can also use run the ConfigureODBC.exe tool located in the installation folder for the connector.

You can connect to a spreadsheet by providing authentication to Google and then setting the Spreadsheet connection property to the name or feed link of the spreadsheet. If you want to view a list of information about the spreadsheets in your Google Drive, execute a query to the Spreadsheets view after you authenticate.

ClientLogin (username/password authentication) has been officially deprecated since April 20, 2012 and is now no longer available. Instead, use the OAuth 2.0 authentication standard. To access Google APIs on behalf of individual users, you can use the embedded credentials or you can register your own OAuth app.

OAuth also enables you to use a service account to connect on behalf of users in a Google Apps domain. To authenticate with a service account, you will need to register an application to obtain the OAuth JWT values.

See the Getting Started chapter in the help documentation to connect to Google Sheets from different types of accounts: Google accounts, Google Apps accounts, and accounts using two-step verification.

Query Google Sheets Tables

Follow the steps below to build a query to pull Google Sheets data into the report:

Open Power BI Desktop and click Get Data -> Other -> CData Google Sheets. Select CData PowerBI Google Sheets in the Data Source Name menu and select a data connectivity mode. Select Import if you want to import a copy of the data into your project. You can refresh this data on demand. Select DirectQuery if you want to work with the remote data. Select tables in the Navigator dialog.

In the Query Editor, you can customize your dataset by filtering, sorting, and summarizing Google Sheets columns. Click Edit to open the query editor. Right-click a row to filter the rows. Right-click a column header to perform actions like the following:

Change column data typesRemove a columnGroup by columns

Power BI detects each column's data type from the Google Sheets metadata retrieved by the connector.

Power BI records your modifications to the query in the Applied Steps section, adjusting the underlying data retrieval query that is executed to the remote Google Sheets data. When you click Close and Apply, Power BI executes the data retrieval query.

Otherwise, click Load to pull the data into Power BI.

Create Data Visualizations

After pulling the data into Power BI, you can create data visualizations in the Report view by dragging fields from the Fields pane onto the canvas. Follow the steps below to create a pie chart:

Select the pie chart icon in the Visualizations pane. Select a dimension in the Fields pane: for example, Shipcountry. Select a measure in the Fields pane: for example, OrderPrice.

You can change sort options by clicking the ellipsis (...) button for the chart. Options to select the sort column and change the sort order are displayed.

You can use both highlighting and filtering to focus on data. Filtering removes unfocused data from visualizations; highlighting dims unfocused data. You can highlight fields by clicking them:

You can apply filters at the page level, at the report level, or to a single visualization by dragging fields onto the Filters pane. To filter on the field's value, select one of the values that are displayed in the Filters pane.

Click Refresh to synchronize your report with any changes to the data.

At this point, you will have a Power BI report built on top of live Google Sheets data. Learn more about the CData Power BI Connectors for Google Sheets and download a free trial from the Google Sheets Power BI Connector page. Let our Support Team know if you have any questions.

