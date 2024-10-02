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Implementing Geo-Location Redirects with AWS CloudFront

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byAlexander Sharov@kvendingoldo

Lead DevOps Engineer, Co-Founder of ReferrsMe & CrowdFind

October 2nd, 2024
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Alexander Sharov@kvendingoldo

Lead DevOps Engineer, Co-Founder of ReferrsMe & CrowdFind

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cloud#devops#aws#cloud#guide#cloudfront#geo-location-redirects#aws-cloudfront-guide#modern-web-apps

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