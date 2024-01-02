How to Make AWS OpenSearch Publicly Accessible Without nginx Proxy

Too Long; Didn't Read

AWS OpenSearch is typically included in the system landscape to cover a wide range of different business cases, some of which require an Internet-accessible cluster with HTTP basic authentication. AWS does not give this capability out of the box, thus in this article I will demonstrate how to leverage AWS native services to publish your OpenSearch cluster to the Internet. In this article we'll use AWS ALB as a replacement of Nginx proxy to make AWS OpenSearch publicly accessible