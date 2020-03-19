Image Annotation Business Models [Reviewed]

@ taqadam Karina Grosheva Democratizing AI for social good

In the rise of robotics, computer vision and image processing cameras, image annotation comes as the first step to get the right AI training data for Deep Learning models. Whether you build an app to allow users to snap fashion items at the store as a new omni-channel sales or use machine vision installed at edge device at the industrial facility to monitor anomalies: it starts with training massive image data sets.

The current markets estimates $1.6 B.

Billion + dollar industry includes the essential four . What is the best Image Annotation Package for your needs?

Image data sets for training, testing and validation of ML model

Workforce teams, annotators or labeling service providers

Image Tagging Tool designed specifically for ML image training

AI Data Management fit for AI training and pipelines

Typical Journey in AI Data training:

The image annotation projects usually start (after getting imagery for AI training) with finding outsourced annotating team. Expecting that annotators are well-trained for the task itself, with good foundation in understanding data and AI flows.

But defining specific project requirements, labels, and domain knowledge require training, instructions, monitoring. In the course of ML model training, these instructions, labels, class structure, and layers of attributes may change.

image annotation tool. There are plenty of these, typically used in DIY (“Do it Yourself”) environments, and are Finally, the annotating team can start. Now, you need an. There are plenty of these, typically used in DIY (“Do it Yourself”) environments, and are open-source

However, imagine hiring turkers or freelancers as crowdsourced team? AI Data management comes as a next challenge: deploying web or desktop tools for teams, distributing images, setting up project management and roles , collecting results, executing quality control.

Finally, the training of ML starts. What happens with testing, validation, active learning pipelines as the project scales? End to end Platform.

Image Annotation Packages

Outsourcing labor

How: Thanks to exponential growth, the former BPO centers turned AI-human labs. Employees use custom tools provided by companies.

Target: Companies accustomed to BPO standards and shared services.

Advantage: Scale and adaptive managed dedicated team; large volume of practice in outsourcing

Image annotation tools

How: Manual or AI-augmented tools. The first part of any image sample gets manually annotated, augmenting the rest with AI. Manual annotation tools are used for more unique training sets.

Target: Small companies and start-ups. DIY (Do it Yourself).

Advantage: Typically used in training AI with small image data sets, in-house.

End to End platforms

How: Combining both: labeling service and tools. Enables ML process optimization with data management pipeline.

Target: Larger companies, growth stage start ups.

Advantage: Platform approach allowing companies to set requirements, monitor results, upload instructions, provide real-time feedback, change labels, change volumes.

API for data training

How: Customer is involved significantly less in image annotation process. The label structure, or industries are standard.

Target: Large autonomous driving companies with standard output results.

Advantage: Turnkey project.

We, at TaQadam , have been experimenting with business models. And excited to join the competitive and growing community of startups making next AI revolution, diversifying human workforce in AI training for fair and inclusive AI models.

Tags