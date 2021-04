If you could pick one video game to turn into a movie, what would it be?

This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Carlo Occhiena, Nicolas Ng, Richard-kubina and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel and has been edited for readability.

Jack Boreham If you could pick one video game to turn into a movie, what would it be?

carlo occhiena TLOU

Nicolas Ng Seeing Doom 2016 in the style of John Wick would be a treat

richard-kubina Quest for Glory series in the VGA graphics.. good scenes, story, characters, humor. A full length 90s era pixel art movie would be wild.. maybe AI could help go from 3d scenes back to that, and human folk could touch it up 💭

richard-kubina I think I better check out this TLOU stuff.. keep hearing about it...



richard-kubina I think I better check out this TLOU stuff.. keep hearing about it...

It makes me wonder if a movie would be even better! Like I love the red dead redemption series.. but would I want to see the movie? I think I'd rather play it!

Limarc Ambalina Oh, Richard, you MUST play The Last of Us. Please. But I also don't want to overhype it for you, so I won't say more.



Limarc Ambalina Oh, Richard, you MUST play The Last of Us. Please. But I also don't want to overhype it for you, so I won't say more.

My answer to this would be Final Fantasy Tactics...one of my favorite Final Fantasy games. I feel like they could make a great Game of Thrones esque TV or film adaptation of it. I'd also say Final Fantasy 8, but I think the story is too complicated for a film.

Jack Boreham I'm going to have to admit I have never played the Last of Us either haha. These are great picks. I would love a Pokemon Red movie, perhaps mixing between real-world filming and 2D pixelated art style for battles. This story has had so many adaptations with the games and Ash in the anime. Let's have a true story based on trainer Red.

Limarc Ambalina I agree, Jack! I really loved Detective Pikachu, and believe they can make more films with the CGI style. Have you ever seen the Youtube fan film of the dark world of Pokemon?

Limarc Ambalina I agree, Jack! I really loved Detective Pikachu, and believe they can make more films with the CGI style. Have you ever seen the Youtube fan film of the dark world of Pokemon?

Jack Boreham Wow, I just watched it. I want something exactly like this. Let's make it happen, Nintendo!

Jack Boreham Wow, I just watched it. I want something exactly like this. Let's make it happen, Nintendo!

