Identify Wechat's TxBugReport File on your PC Through These Simple Steps

In this post, we will learn easy steps to turn off the txbugreport.exe process running in your Computer and occupying more memory and prevent this .exe file from sending automated bug reports to Tencent Computer Systems.

Later, we will learn how to block txbugreport.exe from running on your computer.

You may or may not noticed that txbugreport.exe occupies your computer “CPU memory” & “Power usage” at a certain point time.

Solutions

First, Check Your Disk:

If the high disk usage still appears, We need to verify and check the health of our hard drive to see if there is any error persist on the hard disk.

Step 1. Press the Windows key and type cmd.

Step 2. Right-click on the “Command Prompt” and choose “Run as administrator”

Step 3. Now, Enter the following command: chkdsk C: /f /r /x

Note: Replace the Capital letter with appropriate disk names such as

chkdsk D: /f /r /x

chkdsk E: /f /r /x

chkdsk F: /f /r /x

Something like this appears on:

The type of file system is NTFS.

The volume label is Windows.

Stage 1: Examining basic file system structure …

XXX file records processed.

File verification completed.

XXXlarge file records processed.

0 bad file records processed.

Stage 2: Examining file name linkage …

An unspecified error occurred (696XX).

An unspecified error occurred (6e7XX).

Stage 3: Examining security descriptors ….

Stage 4: Looking for bad clusters in user file data …

Note: If the chkdsk tool finds the extension file in any of the installed drives, it will show a display message like shown in Figure 2. I tested the file using two different WeChat versions, the App running on Chinese and English UI.

Figure 2. txbugreport.exe- Alert box notifying about the reports collection.

To navigate to the location of the file in the WeChat folder, follow the above-mentioned paths. In case, if you find it difficult to navigate through, check the installation folder or type “txbugreport.exe” in the search box and “right-click” on it, that select “open file location”. It will put you through the file location and bring a smile to your face.

This file can be found in the following paths:

C:\Users\Your Pc name\WeChat

C:\program files (x86)\tencent\qq\bin\

C:\program files\tencent\wechat\

C:\program files\tencent\qqlive\

C:\program files (x86)\tencent\qqplayer\

C:\program files\tencent\qq\bin\

Tip: Just select and Shift + Delete. It won't affect your WeChat App.

Solution 2:

To prevent this “txbugreport.exe” from running on the computer. just Download Asmwsoft PC Optimizer software, and install it on your computer. Later, navigate to the “txbugreport.exe” to the folder inside the Asmwsoft application and right-click on the “txbugreport.exe” and Add to the block list”.

It will prevent the app from running on the computer.

When you discovered and run the “txbugreport.exe”. it will forward the bug report data to this IP location.

In general, Your WeChat App connects to these Tencent locations from time to time to post the network data to the App server.

From Your Wechat App on the Mobile connects to these IP Locations to forward the App data and update connection status.

(i).203.205.232.116 Port: 443

Location: Kowloon, Kowloon City, Hong Kong

(ii)157.255.245.242 Port:443

Location: Los Angeles

From Your Wechat App on the Computer connects to these IP locations to forward the App data and connection status.

157.255.245.242 Port:8080

Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

