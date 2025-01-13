I Over Relied on AI and Those Shortcuts Cost Me

byLisa Kim@gleams
With 5 years of experience in tech, I explore the societal/personal implications of technology.
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With 5 years of experience in tech, I explore the societal/personal implications of technology.
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