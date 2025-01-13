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I Over Relied on AI and Those Shortcuts Cost Me

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byLisa Kim@gleams

With 5 years of experience in tech, I explore the societal/personal implications of technology.

January 13th, 2025
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Lisa Kim
    byLisa Kim@gleams

    With 5 years of experience in tech, I explore the societal/personal implications of technology.

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Lisa Kim@gleams

With 5 years of experience in tech, I explore the societal/personal implications of technology.

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#humanity#work-culture#genius#over-reliance-on-ai#how-to-effectively-use-ai#ai-for-productivity#hackernoon-top-story

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