"I Like To Teach Others How To Code" - Jure Reljanovic

Jure Reljanovic from Croatia has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Jure had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Web Development and Learning To Code

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am Jure. I like to teach others how to code and to inspire them that nothing is impossible if you put the effort.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about how to learn to code and also how to create real projects like my chrome extension WhistleX.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

About the possibilities that this award may bring.

5. What are you worried about right now?

That someone is better than me.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

To be consistent with anything that he or she is doing.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It didn't change much for me, because I work from home as a freelancer.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In my start up called WhistleX.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That there is a way to achieve something more than working from 9 to 5 40 years of your life.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

YouTube, Instagram and Strava

11. What are you currently learning?

I am currently learning Flutter for creating mobile apps.

