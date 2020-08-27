"I Like To Teach Others How To Code" - Jure Reljanovic

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Jure Reljanovic from Croatia has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Jure had to share.
Web Development and Learning To Code
I am Jure. I like to teach others how to code and to inspire them that nothing is impossible if you put the effort.
I write about how to learn to code and also how to create real projects like my chrome extension WhistleX.
About the possibilities that this award may bring.
That someone is better than me.
To be consistent with anything that he or she is doing.
It didn't change much for me, because I work from home as a freelancer.
In my start up called WhistleX.
That there is a way to achieve something more than working from 9 to 5 40 years of your life.
YouTube, Instagram and Strava
I am currently learning Flutter for creating mobile apps.
