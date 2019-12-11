Indent-Rainbow Tool for Making Your Code More Readable

@ WCanirinka Wilfried Canirinka Software Developer

The article discusses the importance for using indent-rainbow to give some color to your code in HTML

The extension colorizes the indentation in front of your lines of code alternating four different colors after every step. Some may find it useful while coding in different languages like HTML, Python and Nim just to name a few.

It uses the current editor window tab size. It visibly marks well lines of where indentation is not a multiple of the tab size.

This will come handy to help you to find problems with indentation in some situations.

Configuration

There is possibility to configure some aspects of the extension. You can also configure your own colors by adding or tampering with the codes for the codes.





The colors blend in perfectly with the VSCode color scheme. You can find more information in the link below to achieve configuration: https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=oderwat.indent-rainbow

If you like seeing your code looking neat and beautiful you should definitely try out this amazing extension that will boost your confidence in writing code.

Thank you for taking time to read through my article. My name is Wilfried full time student at Microverse . You can reach out to me also on Twitter

