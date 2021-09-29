HTML Elements for Code Newbies

HTML is a markup language that describes the semantic structure of a webpage. HTML is merely the code you write to structure your web content and give it purpose and meaning. HTML Elements are components that add formating and meaning to the content of a web document. HTML5 is the standard language for documents designed to be displayed in web browsers. It allows browsers to interpret and arrange text, images, and other resources into visually appealing or audible web pages. The latest version of this [markup language] is HTML5, which extend, improve and rationalizes the markup available for documents.