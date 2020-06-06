How to Write Tests for React - Part 1 [Beginner's Guide]

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Writing React Test with react recommended libraries — Jest & React Testing Library for complete beginners.
, I would start with it as well.
create-react-app
"dependencies": {
"@testing-library/jest-dom": "^4.2.4",
"@testing-library/react": "^9.3.2",
"@testing-library/user-event": "^7.1.2",
"react": "^16.13.1",
"react-dom": "^16.13.1",
"react-scripts": "3.4.1"
}
// src/App.test.js
import React from 'react';
import { render } from '@testing-library/react';
import App from './App';
test('renders learn react link', () => {
const { getByText } = render(<App />); //render is from @testing-library/react
const linkElement = getByText(/learn react/i);
expect(linkElement).toBeInTheDocument(); //expect assertion is from Jest
});
, you will see a similar result as following:
$ yarn test App
file is put next to
App.test.js
file in the same folder, and it put
App.js
suffix after App component name as its filename. It is the default conventions suggested by
.test.js
team (link here).
create-react-app
// setupTests.js
// Jest is importing from a global setup file if you wonder
import '@testing-library/jest-dom/extend-expect';
import React from 'react';
// screen newer way to utilize query in 2020
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react';
import NavBar from './navBar'; // component to test
test('render about link', () => {
render(<NavBar />);
expect(screen.getByText(/about/)).toBeInTheDocument();
})
// navBar.js
import React from 'react';
const NavBar = () => (
<div className="navbar">
<a href="#">
about
</a>
</div>
);
export default NavBar;
assertion is from Jest.
expect( ... ).toBeInTheDocument()
and
render(<NavBar />);
is from Testing Library.
screen.getByText(/about/)
use "getByText" instead of select by class name is because React Testing Library adapting the mindset of focus on User experiences over implementation detail.
screen.getByText(/about/)
// navBar.test.js
import React from 'react';
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react';
import NavBar from './navBar';
// include as many test cases as you want here
const links = [
{ text: 'Home', location: "/" },
{ text: 'Contact', location: "/contact" },
{ text: 'About', location: "/about" },
{ text: 'Search', location: "/search" },
];
// I use test.each to iterate the test cases above
test.each(links)(
"Check if Nav Bar have %s link.",
(link) => {
render(<NavBar />);
//Ensure the text is in the dom, will throw error it can't find
const linkDom = screen.getByText(link.text);
//use jest assertion to verify the link property
expect(linkDom).toHaveAttribute("href", link.location);
}
);
test('Check if have logo and link to home page', () => {
render(<NavBar />);
// get by TestId define in the navBar
const logoDom = screen.getByTestId(/company-logo/);
// check the link location
expect(logoDom).toHaveAttribute("href", "/");
//check the logo image
expect(screen.getByAltText(/Company Logo/)).toBeInTheDocument();
});
// navBar.js
import React from 'react';
const NavBar = () => (
<div className="navbar">
<a href="/" data-testid="company-logo">
<img src="/logo.png" alt="Company Logo" />
</a>
<ul>
<li>
<a href="/"> Home </a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/about"> About </a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/contact"> Contact </a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/search"> Search </a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
);
export default NavBar;
/* Prepare some test cases, ensure 90% edge cases are covered.
You can always change your test cases to fit your standard
*/
const entries = [
{ name: 'John', email: 'john_doe@yahoo', password: 'helloworld' },
{ name: 'Jo', email: 'jo.msn.com', password: 'pa$$W0rd' },
{ name: '', email: 'marry123@test.com', password: '123WX&abcd' },
{ name: 'kent'.repeat(10), email: 'kent@testing.com', password: 'w%oRD123yes' },
{ name: 'Robert', email: 'robert_bell@example.com', password: 'r&bsEc234E' },
]
// signupForm.test.js
// this mostly a input validate test
describe('Input validate', () => {
/*
I use test.each to iterate every case again
I need use 'async' here because wait for
validation is await function
*/
test.each(entries)('test with %s entry', async (entry) => {
...
})
})
// signupForm.test.js
...
test.each(entries)('test with %s entry', async (entry) => {
//render the component first (it will clean up for every iteration
render(<SignupForm />);
/* grab all the input elements.
I use 2 queries here because sometimes you can choose
how your UI look (with or without Label text) without
breaking the tests
*/
const nameInput = screen.queryByLabelText(/name/i)
|| screen.queryByPlaceholderText(/name/i);
const emailInput = screen.getByLabelText(/email/i)
|| screen.queryByPlaceholderText(/email/i);
const passwordInput = screen.getByLabelText(/password/i)
|| screen.queryByPlaceholderText(/password/i);
/* use fireEvent.change and fireEvent.blur
to change name input value
and trigger the validation
*/
fireEvent.change(nameInput, { target: { value: entry.name } });
fireEvent.blur(nameInput);
/* first if-statement to check whether the name is input.
second if-statement to check whether the name is valid.
'checkName' is a utility function you can define by yourself.
I use console.log here to show what is being checked.
*/
if (entry.name.length === 0) {
expect(await screen.findByText(/name is required/i)).not.toBeNull();
console.log('name is required.');
}
else if (!checkName(entry.name)) {
// if the name is invalid, error msg will showup somewhere
expect(await screen.findByText(/invalid name/i)).not.toBeNull();
console.log(entry.name + ' is invalid name.');
};
// With a similar structure, you can continue building the rest of the test.
...
/* Remember to add this line at the end of your test to
avoid act wrapping warning.
More detail please checkout Kent C.Dodds's post:
(He is the creator of Testing Library) <https://kentcdodds.com/blog/fix-the-not-wrapped-in-act-warning>
*/
await act(() => Promise.resolve());
})
...
For complete Testing code, please find them here.
// signupForm.js
import React from 'react';
/*
I borrow the sample code from formik library with some adjustments
<https://jaredpalmer.com/formik/docs/overview#the-gist>
*/
import { Formik } from 'formik';
/*
For validation check, I wrote 3 custom functions.
(I use the same functions in test)
*/
import {
checkName,
checkEmail,
checkPassword,
} from '../utilities/check';
const SignupForm = () => (
<div>
<h1>Anywhere in your app!</h1>
<Formik
initialValues={{ name: '', email: '', password: '' }}
validate={values => {
const errors = {};
if (!values.name) {
errors.name = 'Name is Required'
} else if (!checkName(values.name)) {
errors.name = `invalid name`;
}
if (!values.email) {
errors.email = 'Email is Required';
}
else if (!checkEmail(values.email)) {
errors.email = 'Invalid email address';
}
if (!values.password) {
errors.password = 'Password is Required';
} else if (!checkPassword(values.password)) {
errors.password = 'Password is too simple';
}
return errors;
}}
onSubmit={(values, { setSubmitting }) => {
setTimeout(() => {
alert(JSON.stringify(values, null, 2));
setSubmitting(false);
}, 400);
}}
>
{({
values,
errors,
touched,
handleChange,
handleBlur,
handleSubmit,
isSubmitting,
/* and other goodies */
}) => (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<label>
Name:
<input
type="text"
name="name"
placeholder="Enter your name here"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.name}
/>
</label>
<p style={{ 'color': 'red' }}>
{errors.name && touched.name && errors.name}
</p>
<label>
Email:
<input
type="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Your Email Address"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.email}
/>
</label>
<p style={{ 'color': 'red' }}>
{errors.email && touched.email && errors.email}
</p>
<label>
Password:
<input
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="password here"
onChange={handleChange}
onBlur={handleBlur}
value={values.password}
/>
</label>
<p style={{ 'color': 'red' }}>
{errors.password && touched.password && errors.password}
</p>
<button type="submit" disabled={isSubmitting}>
Submit
</button>
</form>
)}
</Formik>
</div>
);
export default SignupForm;
, with the verbose option and console.log message, you can see how each case is being tested and which one is a good case and which one is not.
yarn test --verbose
