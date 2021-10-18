How to validate Kubernetes YAML files

This article is intended as a guide for validating Kubernetes manifest files. The Shift Left philosophy is to empower developers to own the end to end process of the software lifecycle. The holy grail of shifting validation left is to make illegal states irrepresentable. This is difficult to do with a non-statically typed language like YAML, but with the right tools, it can be done. We are going to look at various tools and methods that shift the process of a validation process to a development workflow.