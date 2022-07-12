How to Use Type Casting in Typescript

Product, Engineering, Web
Sometimes, in TypeScript, something will have an
unknown type, where TypeScript can't discern the specific type something should be. At its most basic, this can occur when a variable is simply given the type
unknown. For example:
let text:unknown = "String Goes Here";
Although we can see that the type of content above is a
string, it has been given the type
unknown, so TypeScript doesn't know what type it is. As such, when we try to run methods on this that are string specific, they won't work. Let's say we wanted to get the length of this string, for example:
let text:unknown = "string";
let value = text.length;
The code above will actually throw an error, which is
Object is of type 'unknown'.. To solve this problem, we need to use TypeScript casting. To cast something in TypeScript, we use the
as keywords. For this example, we need to cast the
text variable to a string, so TypeScript will let us use
length:
let text:unknown = "string";
let value = (text as string).length;
Now, TypeScript will case the type to
string, and we can use
length. The way this code is written is unlikely to happen in the real world, but it could occur if you receive an API response of an unknown type and have to conform it to a type.
Another common place this happens is with selectors. For example, it's pretty common to select an input and expect to be able to find the value via the
value property:
let input = document.querySelector('input');
let inputValue = input.value;
In TypeScript, this throws an error, since
Object is possibly 'null'.. TypeScript has a number of predefined types for query selector outputs, but we can't write
let input:HTMLInputElement = ... either, since the input is possibly
null. As such, we have to cast the input to
HTMLInputElement to get the value:
let input = document.querySelector('input') as HTMLInputElement;
let inputValue = input.value;
I hope you've enjoyed this tutorial. TypeScript casting is necessary for some situations, especially when using
querySelector. It's a useful way to enforce certain type restrictions on outputs from APIs, or variables with
unknown types.