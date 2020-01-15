How To Use The Spread Operator on a Function

You can’t officially do it, but you can write a function that does virtually the same thing. Let’s see how and maybe why you should.

But first, have you ever found yourself in this situation?

const result = f(x) if (result === undefined ) { g(x) }

You wanted to call a function with an input when another function returned undefined for that same input. The above works, but wouldn’t it be nice if we had something more generalized?

If we were using objects this could be nicely done with a spread operator.

const combinedObj = {...gObj, ...fObj}

combinedObj[x] it will return fObj[x] unless fObj is undefined for x . In that case, gObj[x] would be returned. But what’s really nice is I can do it for any number of objects. 😍 Doesn’t that look prettier? When I callit will returnunlessisfor. In that case,would be returned. But what’s really nice is I can do it for any number of objects.

const combinedObj = {...gObj, ...fObj, ...hObj, ...iObj, ...jObj}

… spreads objects? So how could we define a function that could spread other functions similarly to howspreads objects?

Specs

spread should be able to take two functions, f and g Okay soshould be able to take two functions,and

const fObj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const gObj = { b : 3 , c : 4 } const f = ( x ) => fObj[x] const g = ( x ) => gObj[x] spread(f, g)

g with an input and only if g returns undefined it will call f . and return a function that would first callwith an input and only ifreturnsit will call

const combined = spread(f, g) [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ].map( i => combined(i)) // => [1, 3, 4]

We can define the two function spread like this.

const spread = ( f, g ) => g(x) !== undefined ? g(x) : f(x)

If we want to spread more than two functions we can modify spread to take a list of functions.

const spread = fns => fns.reduce( ( a, f ) => x => f(x) !== undefined ? f(x) : a(x)) spread([f, g, h, i, j])

Why? Cuz we’re Lazy…

map and reduce . There are many ways to achieve what map and reduce do without using them, but if we use them our code becomes much easier to follow at first glance. Well, by itself it’s just a generification that follows a common javascript concept (‘spread’). If you understand how spread works with objects you will understand how spread works with functions. Takes a little less brain work than figuring out what the if statement that we started with was doing. It’s the same reason we useand. There are many ways to achieve whatanddo without using them, but if we use them our code becomes much easier to follow at first glance.

Additionally, spread allows us to wrap objects in functions for the benefit of lazy evaluation without sacrificing the ability to spread. In other words we can lazily spread as and when we need the output.

For example imagine we wanted a single value for a key in an object that was created by spreading two other objects.

const fObj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , e : 5 , f : 6 , g : 7 , h : 8 } const gObj = { a : 100 , c : 99 , e : 88 , g : 777 } const combined = {...fObj, ...gObj } combined[ 'd' ]

'd' . With our function spread, we can avoid creating a new object. Then we would have to produce a fully new object combined with all new values even though we only needed the value for a single key,. With our function spread, we can avoid creating a new object.

const f = x => fObj[x] const g = x => gObj[x] const combined = spread([f, g]) combined( 'd' )

Since what spread is actually building is a logical flow of ternaries and functions, when we ask for the value of a single key it executes the logic to get the value for only that key without worrying about getting the other values. Even this small example seems to show a performance gain. If we had to spread more times, we could save ourselves more intermediary objects and more time.

Finally since spread produces a function, we also get all the goodness of working with functions like function composition! Here is our spread definition again:

const spread = ( ...fns ) => fns.reduce( ( a, f ) => x => { const v = f(x) return v !== undefined ? v : a(x) }) spread(f, g, h, i, j)

f(x) if the return value is not undefined . 2. We are spreading the input array, which allows an end user to call spread(f, g) without needing to put the function into the array. There are a two slight differences between this definition and the one we saw earlier. 1. This one avoids the re-execution ofif the return value is not. 2. We are spreading the input array, which allows an end user to callwithout needing to put the function into the array.

Try it out and let me know what you think! 😄

