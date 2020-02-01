How to Use RSpec From Basics to Testing User Input

On my journey on Microverse , one of the things that troubled me the most to understand was RSpec, a Ruby gem for Test-Driven Development. The concept is quite simple. You create tests as you code along, so in the future, if an update breaks something, it will be easy to notice because one or more tests will fail.

If you don't have RSpec installed on your machine, follow this guide to know how to get it. Aside from the installation, it explains how to apply RSpec to a file, and it also gives some details about the tests' output.

The first steps were easy to follow, but one challenge arose: testing user input. Since I don't want to lose the knowledge I just acquired, and I had trouble finding guides on this matter, I want to make my life and the others easier writing this article, so I can use it later as reference, or at least, a quick reminder.

Scopes

RSpec's syntax lets us create various scopes which we can use to share variables through tests.

RSpec.describe Class do # Declare variables that are readable by all tests of this class describe '#method' do # Declare variables that are readable by all tests of this method it 'nice description of what this test is testing' do # Test especifications end it 'you can have more than one test per method!' do # Different test especifications end end describe '#another_method' do # You can describe as many methods as you want # inside a class! it 'another_methods test' do #Especifications end end end RSpec.describe DifferentClass do # Create different scopes for each class! end

RSpec.describe Class do , Class isn't a string. The it method defines each test you want to implement. Also, it is possible to share objects and tests across scopes. Notice that onisn't a string. Themethod defines each test you want to implement. Also, it is possible to share objects and tests across scopes. Check the documentation for more about this feature.

Variables

let method for variable declaration. The traditional way would also work, but let creates the variables only when required by the tests, which saves memory and accelerates the computing process. You can also use let! if you want the variable loaded before the test execution. RSpec provides themethod for variable declaration. The traditional way would also work, butcreates the variables only when required by the tests, which saves memory and accelerates the computing process. You can also useif you want the variable loaded before the test execution.

# These two methods of variable declaration are analogous let( :var ) { Class.new } var = Class.new

let method, and its content can be any The variable name must always be a symbol in themethod, and its content can be any primitive data type or object.

# It also works for doubles let( :var ) { double( 'class' ) } var = double( 'class' )

double() method creates a generic object, to which you can attribute behaviors (even though you can do that for real objects too). The 'class' string is descriptive and doesn't link the object to any class in specific. Themethod creates a generic object, to which you can attribute behaviors (even though you can do that for real objects too). Thestring is descriptive and doesn't link the object to any class in specific.

The Example Code

ClassyClass and Citizen . For convenience, I will display both the method tested and the test in the same block of code, but in your work, you should have a file dedicated to the core program, and another file for all your tests. From this point on, we'll start to write tests for two classes:and. For convenience, I will display both the method tested and the test in the same block of code, but in your work, you should have a file dedicated to the core program, and another file for all your tests.

Basic Test Structure

sum() method of the Citizen class. In this example, we want to test themethod of theclass.

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end def sum (num1, num2) output = num1 + num2 output end end #========== Test ========== RSpec.describe Citizen do describe '#sum' do let( :accountant ) { Citizen.new( 'James' , 'Accountant' ) } it 'returns the sum of two numbers' do expect(accountant.sum( 1 , 2 )).to eq( 3 ) end end end

Mock using the expect() method. A mock is the requirement for your test to succeed or fail. The first step on your test is to create an instance of the object you want to test. After that, you create ausing themethod. A mock is the requirement for your test to succeed or fail.

account.sum() method when it receives 1 and 2 as inputs and expected it to return a value equals to 3 , represented by the matcher eq(3) . In this case, we mocked the behavior of themethod when it receivesandas inputs and expected it to return a value equals to, represented by the matcher

RSpec provides a wide variety of matchers, and even the possibility to create custom ones. Check the full list of matchers to find the best for what you want to test.

Testing Console Output

expect() method. Check below. RSpec lets you test the messages your program will output to the console. The Mocking process is similar, but with a few more elements attached to themethod. Check below.

#========== Class ========== class ClassyClass def exists? puts 'Yes' end end #========== Test =========== RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } describe '#exists?' do it 'outputs a confirmation that it exists' do expect { stacey_instance.exists? }.to output( "Yes

" ).to_stdout end end end

ClassyClass , we defined the function exists? which outputs Yes on the console when called. A simple case for a simple test. On, we defined the functionwhich outputson the console when called. A simple case for a simple test.

output() matcher to write what the expected output would be, and we need .to_stdout to specify that the content will show up in the console. The procedure is the same as before, but here we need to use thematcher to write what the expected output would be, and we needto specify that the content will show up in the console.

described_class.new method to create a new instance of ClassyClass . This is a feature offered by RSpec, but if you prefer, you can always use ClassyClass.new to achieve the same effect. On our test object, we used the built-inmethod to create a new instance of. This is a feature offered by RSpec, but if you prefer, you can always useto achieve the same effect.

puts method, we need to include

in our expectation, which represents the line-break on Ruby. We could take out

if we were testing the print method. Since we are testing themethod, we need to includein our expectation, which represents the line-break on Ruby. We could take outif we were testing themethod.

\ between each line and we're set! We can also test multi-line outputs using the same configuration. We just need to addbetween each line and we're set!

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end end class ClassyClass def check_citizen (citizen_instance) puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job} " end end #========== Test =========== RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } let( :real_deal ) { Citizen.new( 'John' , 'Software Developer' ) } let( :double_trouble ) { double( 'citizen' ) } describe '#check_citizen' do it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job" do allow(double_trouble).to receive( :name ).and_return( 'John' ) allow(double_trouble).to receive( :job ).and_return( 'Software Developer' ) expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end it "tells real_deal's specific name and job" do expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(real_deal) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job using expect" do expect(double_trouble).to receive( :name ).and_return( 'John' ) expect(double_trouble).to receive( :job ).and_return( 'Software Developer' ) expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end end end

Doubles, Stubs and Mocks

Disclaimer: the difference between these terms is very subtle, and in my researches, I noticed that there is overlap between them. I will write down my impressions and what made sense for me when it comes to understand them, but remember that I'm a student, and I don't have the authority or capacity to strictly define those terms yet. For better understanding, please check the references I left at the end of this article.

As mentioned before, doubles are generic objects. They do nothing on their own, and you need to assign responses to them through stubs or mocks. They are useful when you're still not certain about the object's class.

allow() method. The most common definition I found for stubs is that they are objects with canned responses. I prefer to think of the stub as the canned response, and the objects that are modified to be called stubbed objects. You can stub an object using themethod.

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end end class ClassyClass def check_citizen (citizen_instance) puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job} " end end #========== Test =========== RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } let( :real_deal ) { Citizen.new( 'John' , 'Software Developer' ) } let( :double_trouble ) { double( 'citizen' ) } describe '#check_citizen' do it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job" do allow(double_trouble).to receive( :name ).and_return( 'John' ) allow(double_trouble).to receive( :job ).and_return( 'Software Developer' ) expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end it "tells real_deal's specific name and job" do expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(real_deal) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end end end

allow() method in action. First, you specify which variable you want to stub ( double_trouble in this case). Then you use the receive() method to tell which method should be available for that object, and and_return() to determine how it will respond when the method is called. In the first test, you can see themethod in action. First, you specify which variable you want to stub (in this case). Then you use themethod to tell which method should be available for that object, andto determine how it will respond when the method is called.

In short, we can say that

allow(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return ('John')

double_trouble.name = 'John' . is a way to guarantee that double_trouble will behave as

double_trouble isn't an instance of Citizen . Stubbing or mocking lets us give any behavior we want to any object, which is useful for cases where we don't have a class specified, but we know how a method should treat an object. We gear a double object so it acts as a real one. Remember thatisn't an instance of. Stubbing or mocking lets us give any behavior we want to any object, which is useful for cases where we don't have a class specified, but we know how a method should treat an object. We gear a double object so it acts as a real one.

real_deal is an instance of Citizen with the same attributes of the stubbed object double_trouble . The output is the same for both scenarios and the tests pass. The second test confirms that. The objectis an instance ofwith the same attributes of the stubbed object. The output is the same for both scenarios and the tests pass.

.name and .job . We can also have a more generalist approach, not giving any specific value forand

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end end class ClassyClass def check_citizen (citizen_instance) puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job} " end end #========== Test =========== RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } let( :double_trouble ) { double( 'citizen' ) } describe '#check_citizen' do it "tells double_trouble's generic name and job" do allow(double_trouble).to receive( :name ) allow(double_trouble).to receive( :job ) expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output( "This is #{double_trouble.name} and he works as #{double_trouble.job}

" ).to_stdout end end end

.name and .job , and in the output, we expect it to call for #{double_trouble.name} and #{double_trouble.job} . We just stubbed the ability to respond to calls forand, and in the output, we expect it to call forand

check_citizen() method will figure out how to handle them and will produce the output accordingly. This implies that it doesn't matter what are the values of those two attributes. Themethod will figure out how to handle them and will produce the output accordingly.

That's enough of stubbing, now let's talk about Mocking.

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end end class ClassyClass def check_citizen (citizen_instance) puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job} " end end #========== Test =========== RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } let( :double_trouble ) { double( 'citizen' ) } describe '#check_citizen' do it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job using expect" do expect(double_trouble).to receive( :name ).and_return( 'John' ) expect(double_trouble).to receive( :job ).and_return( 'Software Developer' ) expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output( "This is John and he works as Software Developer

" ).to_stdout end end end

expect() instead of allow() . That's possible because, for each scenario, only the last expect() is treated as an uncertain expectation. The others are treated as expectations taken for granted. The test using mocking is pretty much the same as using stubbing, with the difference of usinginstead of. That's possible because, for each scenario, only the lastis treated as an uncertain expectation. The others are treated as expectations taken for granted.

Conceptually, they also aren't the same. When you stub an object, you are giving actions to them, while in the case of mocking, you assume that they already can perform those actions.

This is a very subtle difference, and in my experience as a beginner, I still didn't find a case where there's a practical difference in the results of these techniques.

allow() because it's easier to catch at a glance which lines are giving actions and which one is the expectation. Maybe on more complex scenarios, it's useful to apply one or another. For now, I prefer to usebecause it's easier to catch at a glance which lines are giving actions and which one is the expectation.

User Input

To emulate user input isn't hard, but can trick a beginner into spend hours of research, especially if he/she is stubborn like me and wants the most vanilla solution possible.

Well, the solution I came up is pretty vanilla (which means you don't need to install additional gems), but it does need us to require a class that isn't loaded by default on the ruby sessions. So bare with me and don't mind this "transgression" of the vanilla ways, it pays off when you realize that you'll have another tool at your disposal.

StringIO . It creates objects that store one or more strings. When associated with the variable $stdin , this object will provide its stored content whenever the code calls for user input. The class I'm talking about is called. It creates objects that store one or more strings. When associated with the variable, this object will provide its stored content whenever the code calls for user input.

irb on your terminal and follow the instructions bellow. Let's play a little with this object on IRB, so you get used to it! Callon your terminal and follow the instructions bellow.

require 'stringio' io = StringIO.new( 'Hi!' ) # The string is optional. You can create an empty StringIO # if you want. io.puts 'Hello!' # This is another way of adding strings to the object $stdin = io # Plug the object into $stdin so it uses io inputs instead of asking # the user for it gets gets gets # Call gets two times, and you'll receive 'Hi!' and 'Hello!', from # the third time on, you'll get nil. io.rewind # Sets the pointer of the object to the first string gets # Calling gets returns 'Hi!' again! $stdin = STDIN # After experimenting, set $stdin back to its original.

STDIN , you can $stdin variable. If you feel curious about, you can check this article , but basically, it's a constant that "listens" to the user input and pass it to the ruby program through thevariable.

StringIO objects, let's proceed to the test. Now that you have a good grasp onobjects, let's proceed to the test.

#========== Class ========== class Citizen attr_accessor :name , :job def initialize (name, job) @name = name @job = job end end class ClassyClass def change_name (citizen_instance) puts "What's the new name of the citizen?" citizen_instance.name = gets.chomp end end #========== Test =========== require 'stringio' RSpec.describe ClassyClass do let( :stacey_instance ) { described_class.new } describe '#change_name' do let( :input ) { StringIO.new( 'Larry' ) } let( :new_deal ) { Citizen.new( 'Mark' , 'Banker' ) } it "receive user input and change citizen's name" do $stdin = input expect { stacey_instance.change_name(new_deal) }.to output( "What's the new name of the citizen?

" ).to_stdout. and change { new_deal.name }.to( 'Larry' ) $stdin = STDIN end end end

change_name() to change the name attribute of a Citizen object using a string provided by the user. My goal is to test the ability of the methodto change theattribute of aobject using a string provided by the user.

StringIO object with the string you want to pass as user input and plug it on $stdin . Next, you define your expectations with the expect() method. The first step is to create theobject with the string you want to pass as user input and plug it on. Next, you define your expectations with themethod.

change_name() method. At first, I created this test with only one expectation, but the question always showed up in the RSpec output. The solution for this was to create another expectation that tests the output generated by themethod.

.and method. Then, I used change() to test if change_name() is capable of changing the name attribute of the new_deal object to the string provided by input . The second expectation was added through themethod. Then, I usedto test ifis capable of changing theattribute of theobject to the string provided by

$stdin to its default configuration. The test works! This is how you test user input! After that, I restored theto its default configuration. The test works! This is how you test user input!

Conclusion

RSpec provides way more possibilities than what I showed in this article, but I'm confident that following the examples I gave and having all these concepts in mind, a beginner can start writing tests right from the bet.

References

