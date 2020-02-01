How to Use RSpec From Basics to Testing User Input

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
RSpec.describe Class do
# Declare variables that are readable by all tests of this class
describe '#method' do
# Declare variables that are readable by all tests of this method
it 'nice description of what this test is testing' do
# Test especifications
end
it 'you can have more than one test per method!' do
# Different test especifications
end
end
describe '#another_method' do
# You can describe as many methods as you want
# inside a class!
it 'another_methods test' do
#Especifications
end
end
end
RSpec.describe DifferentClass do
# Create different scopes for each class!
end
,
RSpec.describe Class do
isn't a string. The
Class
method defines each test you want to implement. Also, it is possible to share objects and tests across scopes. Check the documentation for more about this feature.
it
method for variable declaration. The traditional way would also work, but
let
creates the variables only when required by the tests, which saves memory and accelerates the computing process. You can also use
let
if you want the variable loaded before the test execution.
let!
# These two methods of variable declaration are analogous
let(:var) { Class.new }
var = Class.new
method, and its content can be any primitive data type or object.
let
# It also works for doubles
let(:var) { double('class') }
var = double('class')
method creates a generic object, to which you can attribute behaviors (even though you can do that for real objects too). The
double()
string is descriptive and doesn't link the object to any class in specific.
'class'
and
ClassyClass
. For convenience, I will display both the method tested and the test in the same block of code, but in your work, you should have a file dedicated to the core program, and another file for all your tests.
Citizen
method of the
sum()
class.
Citizen
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
def sum(num1, num2)
output = num1 + num2
output
end
end
#========== Test ==========
RSpec.describe Citizen do
describe '#sum' do
let(:accountant) { Citizen.new('James', 'Accountant') }
it 'returns the sum of two numbers' do
expect(accountant.sum(1, 2)).to eq(3)
end
end
end
method. A mock is the requirement for your test to succeed or fail.
expect()
method when it receives
account.sum()
and
1
as inputs and expected it to return a value equals to
2
, represented by the matcher
3
.
eq(3)
method. Check below.
expect()
#========== Class ==========
class ClassyClass
def exists?
puts 'Yes'
end
end
#========== Test ===========
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
describe '#exists?' do
it 'outputs a confirmation that it exists' do
expect { stacey_instance.exists? }.to output("Yes\n").to_stdout
end
end
end
, we defined the function
ClassyClass
which outputs
exists?
on the console when called. A simple case for a simple test.
Yes
matcher to write what the expected output would be, and we need
output()
to specify that the content will show up in the console.
.to_stdout
method to create a new instance of
described_class.new
. This is a feature offered by RSpec, but if you prefer, you can always use
ClassyClass
to achieve the same effect.
ClassyClass.new
method, we need to include
puts
in our expectation, which represents the line-break on Ruby. We could take out
\n
if we were testing the
\n
method.
print
between each line and we're set!
\
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
end
class ClassyClass
def check_citizen(citizen_instance)
puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job}"
end
end
#========== Test ===========
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
let(:real_deal) { Citizen.new('John', 'Software Developer') }
let(:double_trouble) { double('citizen') }
describe '#check_citizen' do
it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job" do
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return('John')
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:job).and_return('Software Developer')
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
it "tells real_deal's specific name and job" do
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(real_deal) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job using expect" do
expect(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return('John')
expect(double_trouble).to receive(:job).and_return('Software Developer')
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
end
end
method.
allow()
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
end
class ClassyClass
def check_citizen(citizen_instance)
puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job}"
end
end
#========== Test ===========
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
let(:real_deal) { Citizen.new('John', 'Software Developer') }
let(:double_trouble) { double('citizen') }
describe '#check_citizen' do
it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job" do
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return('John')
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:job).and_return('Software Developer')
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
it "tells real_deal's specific name and job" do
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(real_deal) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
end
end
method in action. First, you specify which variable you want to stub (
allow()
in this case). Then you use the
double_trouble
method to tell which method should be available for that object, and
receive()
to determine how it will respond when the method is called.
and_return()
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return
('John')
.
double_trouble.name = 'John'
isn't an instance of
double_trouble
. Stubbing or mocking lets us give any behavior we want to any object, which is useful for cases where we don't have a class specified, but we know how a method should treat an object. We gear a double object so it acts as a real one.
Citizen
is an instance of
real_deal
with the same attributes of the stubbed object
Citizen
. The output is the same for both scenarios and the tests pass.
double_trouble
and
.name
.
.job
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
end
class ClassyClass
def check_citizen(citizen_instance)
puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job}"
end
end
#========== Test ===========
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
let(:double_trouble) { double('citizen') }
describe '#check_citizen' do
it "tells double_trouble's generic name and job" do
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:name)
allow(double_trouble).to receive(:job)
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output(
"This is #{double_trouble.name} and he works as #{double_trouble.job}\n"
).to_stdout
end
end
end
and
.name
, and in the output, we expect it to call for
.job
and
#{double_trouble.name}
.
#{double_trouble.job}
method will figure out how to handle them and will produce the output accordingly.
check_citizen()
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
end
class ClassyClass
def check_citizen(citizen_instance)
puts "This is #{citizen_instance.name} and he works as #{citizen_instance.job}"
end
end
#========== Test ===========
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
let(:double_trouble) { double('citizen') }
describe '#check_citizen' do
it "tells double_trouble's specific name and job using expect" do
expect(double_trouble).to receive(:name).and_return('John')
expect(double_trouble).to receive(:job).and_return('Software Developer')
expect { stacey_instance.check_citizen(double_trouble) }.to output(
"This is John and he works as Software Developer\n"
).to_stdout
end
end
end
instead of
expect()
. That's possible because, for each scenario, only the last
allow()
is treated as an uncertain expectation. The others are treated as expectations taken for granted.
expect()
because it's easier to catch at a glance which lines are giving actions and which one is the expectation.
allow()
. It creates objects that store one or more strings. When associated with the variable
StringIO
, this object will provide its stored content whenever the code calls for user input.
$stdin
on your terminal and follow the instructions bellow.
irb
require 'stringio'
io = StringIO.new('Hi!')
# The string is optional. You can create an empty StringIO
# if you want.
io.puts 'Hello!'
# This is another way of adding strings to the object
$stdin = io
# Plug the object into $stdin so it uses io inputs instead of asking
# the user for it
gets
gets
gets
# Call gets two times, and you'll receive 'Hi!' and 'Hello!', from
# the third time on, you'll get nil.
io.rewind
# Sets the pointer of the object to the first string
gets
# Calling gets returns 'Hi!' again!
$stdin = STDIN
# After experimenting, set $stdin back to its original.
, you can check this article, but basically, it's a constant that "listens" to the user input and pass it to the ruby program through the
STDIN
variable.
$stdin
objects, let's proceed to the test.
StringIO
#========== Class ==========
class Citizen
attr_accessor :name, :job
def initialize(name, job)
@name = name
@job = job
end
end
class ClassyClass
def change_name(citizen_instance)
puts "What's the new name of the citizen?"
citizen_instance.name = gets.chomp
end
end
#========== Test ===========
require 'stringio'
RSpec.describe ClassyClass do
let(:stacey_instance) { described_class.new }
describe '#change_name' do
let(:input) { StringIO.new('Larry') }
let(:new_deal) { Citizen.new('Mark', 'Banker') }
it "receive user input and change citizen's name" do
$stdin = input
expect { stacey_instance.change_name(new_deal) }.to output(
"What's the new name of the citizen?\n"
).to_stdout.and change { new_deal.name }.to('Larry')
$stdin = STDIN
end
end
end
to change the
change_name()
attribute of a
name
object using a string provided by the user.
Citizen
object with the string you want to pass as user input and plug it on
StringIO
. Next, you define your expectations with the
$stdin
method.
expect()
method.
change_name()
method. Then, I used
.and
to test if
change()
is capable of changing the
change_name()
attribute of the
name
object to the string provided by
new_deal
.
input
to its default configuration. The test works! This is how you test user input!
$stdin