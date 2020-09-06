6 Common HTML and CSS Interview Question and Answers

In this article, I will present some of the most frequent questions and answers made by interviewers. There will be questions about HTML & CSS. If you like reading, go ahead. If you don’t, you can still watch myself answering the same questions in this YouTube playlist I prepared.
When you are working with CSS selectors, there are many different ways you can select a certain element or group of elements, but there are four categories: Inline styles (1000), IDs (100), classes (10), and elements (1).
Did you notice the numbers? This is something few programmers know, but they represent the specificity of each category. The bigger the number, the higher the specificity, and it adds up! For example, if you use
, the specificity would be
#home h1
, which would be more than only
100 + 1 = 101
.
#home
On a webpage, high accessibility means that all of your users will have the same experience, regardless if they are using different devices or have a vision impairment, for example.
There are multiple implementation details you should make in order to make your webpage the most accessible, let me give you some examples:
Progressive rendering is the act of slowly rendering the data in a webpage, in order to increase the user experience if their internet connection or device is too slow. I can give you three examples of what can happen when a webpage is doing a progressive rendering:
In the last example of the last answer, I mentioned that a webpage uses progressive rendering to load first the HTML, then the CSS, and finally the Javascript. This is the definition of progressive enhancement.
First, the programmer plans the project’s foundation and structure (HTML). If it is working properly on a webpage (the user can see the content properly), then an enhancement is made, the programmer adds CSS. After adding CSS, the programmer can add more complex features to the webpage by adding Javascript. If the webpage breaks, if the user has disabled Javascript, for example, the styled content can still be seen.
The box model represents the way elements behave on the webpage and interact with each other, regarding some of their properties, like width, height, margin, padding, and border. There are also different display types for each element, like block, inline-block, flex, grid, etc that will change their positioning on the page.
In terms of sizing, the elements’ standard behavior is given by the following equation:
total = width + padding + margin + border
If you don’t want to have issues with your layout when determining the real width of it, you can use
, this way the total width of your element will be the one you specify, regardless of the amount of border, margin, and padding.
box-sizing: border-box
In terms of positioning, the elements’ standard behavior depends on the type of it. For example, a
element has
div
if not specified in the code, and an
display: block
element has a standard
a
. If you want to change these elements’ behavior, you need to specify it.
display: inline-block
Let’s first understand what are floated elements. When you
elements, they will affect other elements’ positioning that is in the same container. For example, you have two images and some text between them, then you give the first image
float
, and the second one
float: left
. The text would flow around the images.
float: right
The
property determines whether floated elements can’t exist besides the cleared element, it can clear left, right, or both sides. In the image above, we might not want the text to the right of the left image, or to the left of the right image. We have some techniques that could be used to fix this:
clear
with
div
: This technique is not the most semantic, but it solves our problem. What you need to do is to create a
clear: both
element after the floated element, then give it
div
, ensuring that it takes all of the remaining space beside the floated element, making all of the following elements position themselves below it.
clear: both
property on a parent element containing your floats, this will make all of the next elements position themselves below it. This is also not the most semantic strategy, especially if you create the parent element only for that purpose.
overflow: auto
method: This is the best method to solve this problem since you don’t need to create any non-semantic elements, and you will stick to CSS by using a pseudo-selector. Apply the following properties to your floats and you will see the magic:
.clearfix
.clearfix:after {
content: '';
visibility: hidden;
display: block;
height: 0;
clear: both;
}
I hope you could learn something by reading this article. These are only some of the HTML & CSS questions out there, you can check this link for more examples.
This article is the 1st of a series of articles I will be writing. The next article will feature Ruby interview Q&As, I will update the links in this article when I finish the next ones.
If you liked this article, make sure to:
