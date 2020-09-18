How To Use Prometheus Adapter to Autoscale Custom Metrics Deployments

Introduction

One of the major advantages of using Kubernetes for container orchestration is that it makes it really easy to scale our application horizontally and account for increased load. Natively, horizontal pod autoscaling can scale the deployment based on CPU and Memory usage but in more complex scenarios we would want to account for other metrics before making scaling decisions.

Welcome Prometheus Adapter. Prometheus is the standard tool for monitoring deployed workloads and the Kubernetes cluster itself. Prometheus adapter helps us to leverage the metrics collected by Prometheus and use them to make scaling decisions. These metrics are exposed by an API service and can be readily used by our Horizontal Pod Autoscaling object.

Deployment

Architecture Overview

We will be using Prometheus adapter to pull custom metrics from our Prometheus installation and then let the Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA) use it to scale the pods up or down.

Prerequisite

Basic knowledge about horizontal pod autoscalingPrometheus deployed in-cluster or accessible using an endpoint.

We will be using a Prometheus-Thanos Highly Available deployment.

Deploying the Sample Application

Let’s first deploy a sample app over which we will be testing our Prometheus metrics autoscaling. We can use the manifest below to do it

apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: nginx --- apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1 kind: Deployment metadata: namespace: nginx name: nginx-deployment spec: replicas: 1 template: metadata: annotations: prometheus.io/path: "/status/format/prometheus" prometheus.io/scrape: "true" prometheus.io/port: "80" labels: app: nginx-server spec: affinity: podAntiAffinity: preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: - weight: 100 podAffinityTerm: labelSelector: matchExpressions: - key: app operator: In values: - nginx-server topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname containers: - name: nginx-demo image: vaibhavthakur/nginx-vts:1.0 imagePullPolicy: Always resources: limits: cpu: 2500m requests: cpu: 2000m ports: - containerPort: 80 name: http --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: namespace: nginx name: nginx-service spec: ports: - port: 80 targetPort: 80 name: http selector: app: nginx-server type : LoadBalancer

This will create a namespace named nginx and deploy a sample Nginx application in it. The application can be accessed using the service and also exposes nginx vts metrics at the endpoint

/status/format/prometheus

root$ kubectl get deploy NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE nginx-deployment 1/1 1 1 43d root$ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-c578v 1/1 Running 0 9h root$ kubectl get svc NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE nginx-service ClusterIP 10.63.253.154 35.232.67.34 80/TCP 43d root$ kubectl describe deploy nginx-deployment Name: nginx-deployment Namespace: nginx CreationTimestamp: Tue, 08 Oct 2019 11:47:36 -0700 Labels: app=nginx-server Annotations: deployment.kubernetes.io/revision: 1 kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration: { "apiVersion" : "extensions/v1beta1" , "kind" : "Deployment" , "metadata" :{ "annotations" :{}, "name" : "nginx-deployment" , "namespace" : "nginx" }, "spec" :... Selector: app=nginx-server Replicas: 1 desired | 1 updated | 1 total | 1 available | 0 unavailable StrategyType: RollingUpdate MinReadySeconds: 0 RollingUpdateStrategy: 1 max unavailable, 1 max surge Pod Template: Labels: app=nginx-server Annotations: prometheus.io/path: /status/format/prometheus prometheus.io/port: 80 prometheus.io/scrape: true Containers: nginx-demo: Image: vaibhavthakur/nginx-vts:v1.0 Port: 80/TCP Host Port: 0/TCP Limits: cpu: 250m Requests: cpu: 200m Environment: <none> Mounts: <none> Volumes: <none> Conditions: Type Status Reason ---- ------ ------ Available True MinimumReplicasAvailable OldReplicaSets: <none> NewReplicaSet: nginx-deployment-65d8df7488 (1/1 replicas created) Events: <none> root$ curl nginx.gotham.com <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Welcome to nginx!</title> <style> body { width: 35em; margin: 0 auto; font-family: Tahoma, Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Welcome to nginx!</h1> <p>If you see this page, the nginx web server is successfully installed and working. Further configuration is required.</p> <p>For online documentation and support please refer to <a href= "http://nginx.org/" >nginx.org</a>.<br/> Commercial support is available at <a href= "http://nginx.com/" >nginx.com</a>.</p> <p><em>Thank you for using nginx.</em></p> </body> </html>

over port. For the sake of our setup we have created a DNS entry for the ExternalIP which maps to

These are all the metrics currently exposed by the application

$ curl nginx.gotham.com/status/format/prometheus # HELP nginx_vts_info Nginx info # TYPE nginx_vts_info gauge nginx_vts_info{hostname= "nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-c578v" ,version= "1.13.12" } 1 # HELP nginx_vts_start_time_seconds Nginx start time # TYPE nginx_vts_start_time_seconds gauge nginx_vts_start_time_seconds 1574283147.043 # HELP nginx_vts_main_connections Nginx connections # TYPE nginx_vts_main_connections gauge nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "accepted" } 215 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "active" } 4 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "handled" } 215 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "reading" } 0 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "requests" } 15577 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "waiting" } 3 nginx_vts_main_connections{status= "writing" } 1 # HELP nginx_vts_main_shm_usage_bytes Shared memory [ngx_http_vhost_traffic_status] info # TYPE nginx_vts_main_shm_usage_bytes gauge nginx_vts_main_shm_usage_bytes{shared= "max_size" } 1048575 nginx_vts_main_shm_usage_bytes{shared= "used_size" } 3510 nginx_vts_main_shm_usage_bytes{shared= "used_node" } 1 # HELP nginx_vts_server_bytes_total The request/response bytes # TYPE nginx_vts_server_bytes_total counter # HELP nginx_vts_server_requests_total The requests counter # TYPE nginx_vts_server_requests_total counter # HELP nginx_vts_server_request_seconds_total The request processing time in seconds # TYPE nginx_vts_server_request_seconds_total counter # HELP nginx_vts_server_request_seconds The average of request processing times in seconds # TYPE nginx_vts_server_request_seconds gauge # HELP nginx_vts_server_request_duration_seconds The histogram of request processing time # TYPE nginx_vts_server_request_duration_seconds histogram # HELP nginx_vts_server_cache_total The requests cache counter # TYPE nginx_vts_server_cache_total counter nginx_vts_server_bytes_total{host= "_" ,direction= "in" } 3303449 nginx_vts_server_bytes_total{host= "_" ,direction= "out" } 61641572 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "1xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "2xx" } 15574 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "3xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "4xx" } 2 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "5xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "_" ,code= "total" } 15576 nginx_vts_server_request_seconds_total{host= "_" } 0.000 nginx_vts_server_request_seconds{host= "_" } 0.000 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "miss" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "bypass" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "expired" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "stale" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "updating" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "revalidated" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "hit" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "_" ,status= "scarce" } 0 nginx_vts_server_bytes_total{host= "*" ,direction= "in" } 3303449 nginx_vts_server_bytes_total{host= "*" ,direction= "out" } 61641572 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "1xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "2xx" } 15574 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "3xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "4xx" } 2 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "5xx" } 0 nginx_vts_server_requests_total{host= "*" ,code= "total" } 15576 nginx_vts_server_request_seconds_total{host= "*" } 0.000 nginx_vts_server_request_seconds{host= "*" } 0.000 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "miss" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "bypass" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "expired" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "stale" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "updating" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "revalidated" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "hit" } 0 nginx_vts_server_cache_total{host= "*" ,status= "scarce" } 0

Among these we are particularly interested in

nginx_vts_server_requests_total

. We will be using the value of this metric to determine whether or not to scale our Nginx deployment.

Create Prometheus Adapter ConfigMap

Use the manifest below to create the Prometheus Adapter Configmap

apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: adapter-config namespace: monitoring data: config.yaml: | rules: - seriesQuery: 'nginx_vts_server_requests_total' resources: overrides: kubernetes_namespace: resource: namespace kubernetes_pod_name: resource: pod name: matches: "^(.*)_total" as: " ${1} _per_second" metricsQuery: (sum(rate(<<.Series>>{<<.LabelMatchers>>}[1m])) by (<<.GroupBy>>))

This config map only specifies a single metric. However, we can always add more metrics.

Create Prometheus Adapter Deployment

Use the following manifest to deploy Prometheus Adapter

apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: labels: app: custom-metrics-apiserver name: custom-metrics-apiserver namespace: monitoring spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: custom-metrics-apiserver template: metadata: labels: app: custom-metrics-apiserver name: custom-metrics-apiserver spec: serviceAccountName: monitoring containers: - name: custom-metrics-apiserver image: quay.io/coreos/k8s-prometheus-adapter-amd64:v0.4.1 args: - /adapter - --secure-port=6443 - --tls-cert-file=/var/run/serving-cert/serving.crt - --tls-private-key-file=/var/run/serving-cert/serving.key - --logtostderr= true - --prometheus-url=http://thanos-querier.monitoring:9090/ - --metrics-relist-interval=30s - --v=10 - --config=/etc/adapter/config.yaml ports: - containerPort: 6443 volumeMounts: - mountPath: /var/run/serving-cert name: volume-serving-cert readOnly: true - mountPath: /etc/adapter/ name: config readOnly: true volumes: - name: volume-serving-cert secret: secretName: cm-adapter-serving-certs - name: config configMap: name: adapter-config

This will create our deployment which will spawn the Prometheus adapter pod to pull metrics from Prometheus. It should be noted that we have set the argument

--prometheus-url=

http://thanos-querier.monitoring:9090/

This is because we have deployed a Prometheus-Thanos cluster in the monitoring namespace in the same Kubernetes cluster as Prometheus adapter. You can change this argument to point to your Prometheus deployment.

If you notice the logs of this container you can see that it is fetching the metric defined in the config file

I1122 00:26:53.228394 1 api.go:74] GET http://thanos-querier.monitoring:9090/api/v1/series?match%5B%5D=nginx_vts_server_requests_total&start=1574381213.217 200 OK I1122 00:26:53.234234 1 api.go:93] Response Body: { "status" : "success" , "data" :[{ "__name__" : "nginx_vts_server_requests_total" , "app" : "nginx-server" , "cluster" : "prometheus-ha" , "code" : "1xx" , "host" : "*" , "instance" : "10.60.64.39:80" , "job" : "kubernetes-pods" , "kubernetes_namespace" : "nginx" , "kubernetes_pod_name" : "nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-sbp95" , "pod_template_hash" : "65d8df7488" },{ "__name__" : "nginx_vts_server_requests_total" , "app" : "nginx-server" , "cluster" : "prometheus-ha" , "code" : "1xx" , "host" : "*" , "instance" : "10.60.64.8:80" , "job" : "kubernetes-pods" , "kubernetes_namespace" : "nginx" , "kubernetes_pod_name" : "nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-mwzxg" , "pod_template_hash" : "65d8df7488" }

Creating Prometheus Adapter API Service

The manifest below will create an API service so that our Prometheus adapter is accessible by Kubernetes API and thus metrics can be fetched by our Horizontal Pod Autoscaler.

apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: custom-metrics-apiserver namespace: monitoring spec: ports: - port: 443 targetPort: 6443 selector: app: custom-metrics-apiserver --- apiVersion: apiregistration.k8s.io/v1beta1 kind: APIService metadata: name: v1beta1.custom.metrics.k8s.io spec: service: name: custom-metrics-apiserver namespace: monitoring group: custom.metrics.k8s.io version: v1beta1 insecureSkipTLSVerify: true groupPriorityMinimum: 100 versionPriority: 100

Testing the Set-Up

Let’s check what all custom metrics are available

root$ kubectl get --raw "/apis/custom.metrics.k8s.io/v1beta1" | jq . { "kind" : "APIResourceList" , "apiVersion" : "v1" , "groupVersion" : "custom.metrics.k8s.io/v1beta1" , "resources" : [ { "name" : "pods/nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" , "singularName" : "" , "namespaced" : true , "kind" : "MetricValueList" , "verbs" : [ "get" ] }, { "name" : "namespaces/nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" , "singularName" : "" , "namespaced" : false , "kind" : "MetricValueList" , "verbs" : [ "get" ] } ] }

We can see that

nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second

root$ kubectl get --raw "/apis/custom.metrics.k8s.io/v1beta1/namespaces/nginx/pods/*/nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" | jq . { "kind" : "MetricValueList" , "apiVersion" : "custom.metrics.k8s.io/v1beta1" , "metadata" : { "selfLink" : "/apis/custom.metrics.k8s.io/v1beta1/namespaces/nginx/pods/%2A/nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" }, "items" : [ { "describedObject" : { "kind" : "Pod" , "namespace" : "nginx" , "name" : "nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-v575j" , "apiVersion" : "/v1" }, "metricName" : "nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" , "timestamp" : "2019-11-19T18:38:21Z" , "value" : "1236m" } ] }

metric is available. Now, let’s check the current value of this metric

Create an HPA which will utilize these metrics. We can use the manifest below to do it.

apiVersion: autoscaling/v2beta1 kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler metadata: name: nginx-custom-hpa namespace: nginx spec: scaleTargetRef: apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1 kind: Deployment name: nginx-deployment minReplicas: 2 maxReplicas: 10 metrics: - type : Pods pods: metricName: nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second targetAverageValue: 4000m

Once you have applied this manifest, you can check the current status of HPA as follows:

root$ kubectl describe hpa Name: nginx-custom-hpa Namespace: nginx Labels: <none> Annotations: autoscaling.alpha.kubernetes.io/metrics: [{ "type" : "Pods" , "pods" :{ "metricName" : "nginx_vts_server_requests_per_second" , "targetAverageValue" : "4" }}] kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration: { "apiVersion" : "autoscaling/v2beta1" , "kind" : "HorizontalPodAutoscaler" , "metadata" :{ "annotations" :{}, "name" : "nginx-custom-hpa" , "namespace" : "n... CreationTimestamp: Thu, 21 Nov 2019 11:11:05 -0800 Reference: Deployment/nginx-deployment Min replicas: 2 Max replicas: 10 Deployment pods: 0 current / 0 desired Events: <none>

Now, let's generate some load on our service. We will be using a utility called Vegeta for this.

In a separate terminal run the following command

echo "GET http://nginx.gotham.com/" | vegeta attack -rate=5 -duration=0 | vegeta report

Meanwhile monitor the nginx pods and horizontal pod autoscaler and you should see something like this

root$ kubectl get -w pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-mwzxg 1/1 Running 0 9h nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-sbp95 1/1 Running 0 4m9s NAME AGE nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-pwjzm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-pwjzm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-pwjzm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-pwjzm 2s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-pwjzm 4s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jvbvp 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jvbvp 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jvbvp 1s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jvbvp 4s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jvbvp 7s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-skjkm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-skjkm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jh5vw 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-skjkm 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jh5vw 0s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jh5vw 1s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-skjkm 2s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jh5vw 2s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-skjkm 3s nginx-deployment-65d8df7488-jh5vw 4s root$ kubectl get hpa NAME REFERENCE TARGETS MINPODS MAXPODS REPLICAS AGE nginx-custom-hpa Deployment/nginx-deployment 5223m/4 2 10 3 5m5s

It can be clearly seen that the HPA scaled up our pods as per the requirement, and when we interrupted the Vegeta command, we got the vegeta report. It clearly shows that all our requests were served by the application.

root$ echo "GET http://nginx.gotham.com/" | vegeta attack -rate=5 -duration=0 | vegeta report ^CRequests [total, rate, throughput] 224, 5.02, 5.02 Duration [total, attack, wait ] 44.663806863s, 44.601823883s, 61.98298ms Latencies [mean, 50, 95, 99, max] 63.3879ms, 60.867241ms, 79.414139ms, 111.981619ms, 229.310088ms Bytes In [total, mean] 137088, 612.00 Bytes Out [total, mean] 0, 0.00 Success [ratio] 100.00% Status Codes [code:count] 200:224 Error Set:

Conclusion

This set-up demonstrates how we can use the Prometheus adapter to autoscale deployments based on some custom metrics. For the sake of simplicity we have only fetched one metric from our Prometheus server. However, the adapter Configmap can be extended to fetch some or all the available metrics and use them for autoscaling.

If the Prometheus installation is outside of our Kubernetes cluster, we just need to make sure that the query end-point is accessible from the cluster and update it in the adapter deployment manifest. With more complex scenarios, multiple metrics can be fetched and used in-combination to make scaling decisions.



Feel free to reach out should you have any questions around the set-up and we would be happy to assist you.

Previously published on https://appfleet.com/blog/prometheus-metrics-based-autoscaling-in-kubernetes/.

