How to Use Machine Learning Models to Predict Customer Turnover

perpetual student | fitness enthusiast | passionate data scientist
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
%matplotlib inline
%config InlineBackend.figure_formats = [‘retina’]
import seaborn as sns
import time
import warnings
warnings.filterwarnings(“ignore”)
from sklearn.model_selection import KFold, cross_val_score
from sklearn.linear_model import LogisticRegression
from sklearn.neighbors import KNeighborsClassifier
from sklearn.naive_bayes import GaussianNB, BernoulliNB, MultinomialNB
from sklearn.tree import DecisionTreeClassifier
from sklearn.ensemble import RandomForestClassifier
from sklearn.svm import LinearSVC, SVC
from sklearn import metrics
from sklearn.metrics import confusion_matrix, classification_report
from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score, precision_score, recall_score, f1_score, log_loss, fbeta_score
from sklearn.metrics import auc, roc_curve, roc_auc_score, precision_recall_curve
df = pd.read_csv(‘WA_Fn-UseC_-Telco-Customer-Churn.csv’)
# remove 11 rows with spaces in TotalCharges (0.15% missing data)
df['TotalCharges'] = df['TotalCharges'].replace(' ',np.nan)
df = df.dropna(how = 'any')
df['TotalCharges'] = df['TotalCharges'].astype(float)
# data overview
print ('Rows : ', df.shape[0])
print ('Columns : ', df.shape[1])
print ('\nFeatures : \n', df.columns.tolist())
print ('\nMissing values : ', df.isnull().sum().values.sum())
print ('\nUnique values : \n', df.nunique())
df.info()
df.isnull().sum()
print(df.Churn.value_counts())
df[‘Churn’].value_counts().plot(‘bar’).set_title(‘Churn’)
# replace values for SeniorCitizen as a categorical feature
df[‘SeniorCitizen’] = df[‘SeniorCitizen’].replace({1:’Yes’,0:’No’})
num_cols = [‘tenure’, ‘MonthlyCharges’, ‘TotalCharges’]
df[num_cols].describe()
df1 = pd.read_csv(‘df1.csv’)
X, y = df1.drop(‘Churn’,axis=1), df1[[‘Churn’]]
## to find significant features using LassoCV (all X_scaled)
from sklearn.linear_model import LassoCV, RidgeCV, ElasticNetCV
from sklearn.preprocessing import StandardScaler, PolynomialFeatures
print(‘Use LassoCV to find the optimal ALPHA value for L1 regularization’)
std = StandardScaler()
std.fit(X.values)
X_scaled = std.transform(X.values)
print(‘X_scaled’, X_scaled.shape)
alphavec = 10**np.linspace(-3,3,200)
lasso_model = LassoCV(alphas = alphavec, cv=5)
lasso_model.fit(X_scaled, y)
print(‘LASSO best alpha: ‘, lasso_model.alpha_ )
# display all coefficients in the model with optimal alpha
list(zip(X.columns, lasso_model.coef_))
## To look for top features using Random Forest
rfc = RandomForestClassifier(random_state=0, n_estimators=100)
model = rfc.fit(X, y)
(pd.Series(model.feature_importances_, index=X.columns)
.nlargest(47)
.plot(kind='barh', figsize=[20,15])
.invert_yaxis())
plt.yticks(size=15)
plt.title('Top Features derived by Random Forest', size=20)
# To analyse categorical feature distribution
categorical_features = [ ‘gender’, ‘SeniorCitizen’, ‘Partner’,
‘Dependents’, ‘PhoneService’, ‘MultipleLines’, ‘InternetService’,
‘OnlineSecurity’, ‘OnlineBackup’, ‘DeviceProtection’, ‘TechSupport’, ‘StreamingTV’, ‘StreamingMovies’, ‘PaymentMethod’,
‘PaperlessBilling’, ‘Contract’ ]
ROWS, COLS = 4, 4
fig, ax = plt.subplots(ROWS, COLS, figsize=(18, 20) )
row, col = 0, 0
for i, categorical_feature in enumerate(categorical_features):
if col == COLS — 1: row += 1
col = i % COLS
df[df.Churn==’No’][categorical_feature].value_counts().plot(‘bar’, width=.5, ax=ax[row, col], color=’blue’, alpha=0.5).set_title(categorical_feature)
df[df.Churn==’Yes’][categorical_feature].value_counts().plot(‘bar’, width=.3, ax=ax[row, col], color=’orange’, alpha=0.7).set_title(categorical_feature)
plt.legend([‘No Churn’, ‘Churn’])
fig.subplots_adjust(hspace=0.7)
sns.pairplot(df[['tenure', 'MonthlyCharges', 'TotalCharges', 'Churn']], hue='Churn', plot_kws=dict(alpha=.3, edgecolor='none'), height=2, aspect=1.1)
fig, ax = plt.subplots(1, 3, figsize=(15, 3))
df[df.Churn == “No”][num_cols].hist(bins=35, color=”blue”, alpha=0.5, ax=ax)
df[df.Churn == “Yes”][num_cols].hist(bins=35, color=”orange”, alpha=0.7, ax=ax)
plt.legend([‘No Churn’, ‘Churn’], shadow=True, loc=9)
# change MonthlyCharges to categorical column
def monthlycharges_split(df) :
if df[‘MonthlyCharges’] <= 30 :
return ‘0–30’
elif (df[‘MonthlyCharges’] > 30) & (df[‘MonthlyCharges’] <= 70 ):
return ‘30–70’
elif (df[‘MonthlyCharges’] > 70) & (df[‘MonthlyCharges’] <= 99 ):
return ‘70–99’
elif df[‘MonthlyCharges’] > 99 :
return ‘99plus’
df[‘monthlycharges_group’] = df.apply(lambda df:monthlycharges_split(df), axis = 1)
# change TotalCharges to categorical column
def totalcharges_split(df) :
if df[‘TotalCharges’] <= 2000 :
return ‘0–2k’
elif (df[‘TotalCharges’] > 2000) & (df[‘TotalCharges’] <= 4000 ):
return ‘2k-4k’
elif (df[‘TotalCharges’] > 4000) & (df[‘TotalCharges’] <= 6000) :
return ‘4k-6k’
elif df[‘TotalCharges’] > 6000 :
return ‘6kplus’
df[‘totalcharges_group’] = df.apply(lambda df:totalcharges_split(df), axis = 1)
# change Tenure to categorical column
def tenure_split(df) :
if df[‘tenure’] <= 20 :
return ‘0–20’
elif (df[‘tenure’] > 20) & (df[‘tenure’] <= 40 ):
return ‘20–40’
elif (df[‘tenure’] > 40) & (df[‘tenure’] <= 60) :
return ‘40–60’
elif df[‘tenure’] > 60 :
return ‘60plus’
df[‘tenure_group’] = df.apply(lambda df:tenure_split(df), axis = 1)
# split data to 80:20 ratio for train/test
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, test_size=.2, random_state=71)
print(‘X_train’, X_train.shape)
print(‘y_train’, y_train.shape)
print(‘X_test’, X_test.shape)
print(‘y_test’, y_test.shape)
def model_report(model_name, model):
print(‘\nSearch for OPTIMAL THRESHOLD, vary from 0.0001 to 0.9999, fit/predict on train/test data’)
model.fit(X_train, y_train)
optimal_th = 0.5 # start with default threshold value
for i in range(0,3):
score_list = []
print(‘\nLooping decimal place’, i+1)
th_list = [np.linspace(optimal_th-0.4999, optimal_th+0.4999, 11),
np.linspace(optimal_th-0.1, optimal_th+0.1, 21),
np.linspace(optimal_th-0.01, optimal_th+0.01, 21)]
for th in th_list[i]:
y_pred = (model.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1] >= th)
f1scor = f1_score(y_test, y_pred)
score_list.append(f1scor)
print(‘{:.3f}->{:.4f}’.format(th, f1scor), end=’, ‘)
optimal_th = float(th_list[i][score_list.index(max(score_list))])
print(‘optimal F1 score = {:.4f}’.format(max(score_list)))
print(‘optimal threshold = {:.3f}’.format(optimal_th))
print(model_name, ‘accuracy score is’)
print(‘Training: {:.2f}%’.format(100*model.score(X_train, y_train))) # score uses accuracy
print(‘Test set: {:.2f}%’.format(100*model.score(X_test, y_test)))
y_pred = (model.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1] >= 0.25)
print(‘\nAdjust threshold to 0.25:’)
print(‘Precision: {:.4f}, Recall: {:.4f}, F1 Score: {:.4f}’.format(
precision_score(y_test, y_pred), recall_score(y_test, y_pred), f1_score(y_test, y_pred)))
print(model_name, ‘confusion matrix: \n’, confusion_matrix(y_test, y_pred))
y_pred = model.predict(X_test)
print(‘\nDefault threshold of 0.50:’)
print(‘Precision: {:.4f}, Recall: {:.4f}, F1 Score: {:.4f}’.format(
precision_score(y_test, y_pred), recall_score(y_test, y_pred), f1_score(y_test, y_pred)))
print(model_name, ‘confusion matrix: \n’, confusion_matrix(y_test, y_pred))
y_pred = (model.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1] >= 0.75)
print(‘\nAdjust threshold to 0.75:’)
print(‘Precision: {:.4f}, Recall: {:.4f}, F1 Score: {:.4f}’.format(
precision_score(y_test, y_pred), recall_score(y_test, y_pred), f1_score(y_test, y_pred)))
print(model_name, ‘confusion matrix: \n’, confusion_matrix(y_test, y_pred))
y_pred = (model.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1] >= optimal_th)
print(‘\nOptimal threshold {:.3f}’.format(optimal_th))
print(‘Precision: {:.4f}, Recall: {:.4f}, F1 Score: {:.4f}’.format(
precision_score(y_test, y_pred), recall_score(y_test, y_pred), f1_score(y_test, y_pred)))
print(model_name, ‘confusion matrix: \n’, confusion_matrix(y_test, y_pred))
global model_f1, model_auc, model_ll, model_roc_auc
model_f1 = f1_score(y_test, y_pred)
y_pred = model.predict_proba(X_test)
model_ll = log_loss(y_test, y_pred)
print(model_name, ‘Log-loss: {:.4f}’.format(model_ll))
y_pred = model.predict(X_test)
model_roc_auc = roc_auc_score(y_test, y_pred)
print(model_name, ‘roc_auc_score: {:.4f}’.format(model_roc_auc))
y_pred = model.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
model_auc = auc(fpr, tpr)
print(model_name, ‘AUC: {:.4f}’.format(model_auc))
# plot the ROC curve
plt.figure(figsize = [6,6])
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, label=’ROC curve (area = %0.2f)’ % model_auc)
plt.plot([0, 1], [0, 1],’r — ‘)
plt.xlim([0.0, 1.0])
plt.ylim([0.0, 1.0])
plt.xlabel(‘False Positive Rate’)
plt.ylabel(‘True Positive Rate’)
plt.title(‘Receiver Operating Characteristic’)
plt.legend(loc=”lower right”)
# plt.savefig(‘roc_auc_score’)
plt.show()
return
# initialise lists to collect the results to plot later
model_list = []
f1_list = []
auc_list = []
ll_list = []
roc_auc_list = []
time_list = []
print(‘\n”””””” LogisticRegression “”””””’)
print(‘\nSearch for optimal hyperparameter C in LogisticRegresssion, vary C from 0.001 to 1000, using KFold(5) Cross Validation on train data’)
kf = KFold(n_splits=5, random_state=21, shuffle=True)
score_list = []
c_list = 10**np.linspace(-3,3,200)
for c in c_list:
logit = LogisticRegression(C = c)
cvs = (cross_val_score(logit, X_train, y_train, cv=kf, scoring=’f1')).mean()
score_list.append(cvs)
print(‘{:.4f}’.format(cvs), end=”, “) # 4 decimal pl
print(‘optimal cv F1 score = {:.4f}’.format(max(score_list)))
optimal_c = float(c_list[score_list.index(max(score_list))])
print(‘optimal value of C = {:.3f}’.format(optimal_c))
time1 = time.time()
logit = LogisticRegression(C = optimal_c)
model_report(‘LogisticRegression’, logit)
model_list.append(‘LogisticRegression’)
f1_list.append(model_f1)
auc_list.append(model_auc)
ll_list.append(model_ll)
roc_auc_list.append(model_roc_auc)
time_list.append(time.time() — time1)
## plot the classification report scores
fig, ax = plt.subplots(5, 1, figsize=(18, 28))
ax[0].bar(model_list, f1_list)
ax[0].set_title('F1-score')
ax[1].bar(model_list, auc_list)
ax[1].set_title('AUC-score');
ax[2].bar(model_list, ll_list)
ax[2].set_title('Log-Loss-Score')
ax[3].bar(model_list, roc_auc_list)
ax[3].set_title('ROC AUC Score')
ax[4].bar(model_list, time_list)
ax[4].set_title('Time taken')
fig.subplots_adjust(hspace=0.2, wspace=0.2)
# plot the ROC curves
plt.figure(figsize=(10,10))
y_pred = gnb.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’blue’,
lw=3, label=’GaussianNB (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[0])
y_pred = bnb.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’green’,
lw=3, label=’BernoulliNB (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[1])
y_pred = logit.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’red’,
lw=2, label=’LogisticRegression (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[2])
y_pred = knn.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’yellow’,
lw=3, label=’KNN (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[3])
y_pred = decisiontree.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’purple’,
lw=2, label=’DecisionTree (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[4])
y_pred = randomforest.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’brown’,
lw=2, label=’RandomForest (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[5])
y_pred = linearsvc.predict(X_test)
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’cyan’,
lw=2, label=’LinearSVC (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[6])
y_pred = svc.predict_proba(X_test)[:,1]
fpr, tpr, thresholds = roc_curve(y_test, y_pred)
plt.plot(fpr, tpr, color=’magenta’,
lw=2, label=’SVC (area = %0.2f)’ % auc_list[7])
plt.plot([0, 1], [0, 1], color=’navy’, lw=2, linestyle=’ — ‘)
plt.xlim([0.0, 1.0])
plt.ylim([0.0, 1.0])
plt.xlabel(‘False Positive Rate’, fontsize=13)
plt.ylabel(‘True Positive Rate’, fontsize=14)
plt.title(‘Receiver Operating Characteristic’, fontsize=17)
plt.legend(loc=’lower right’, fontsize=13)
plt.show()