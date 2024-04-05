How to Use HackerNoon Polls to Your Advantage 🤔

Hey hackers! Did you know that HackerNoon runs a to gauge reader sentiment on topics of interest? That’s right, every Monday readers are greeted with a new poll curated by a HackerNoon editor on some of the most trending news on the web (plus some general, wacky ones too just for fun!). weekly poll Now all that’s great, but what if we told you that there’s a way to go a step further with these polls and truly analyze readers’ sentiment? Let’s look at the : current poll running on HackerNoon Poll #1 Lesson: How to vote? This week's poll focuses on the debate over the potential ban of ByteDance’s TikTok in the US over national security concerns. Is it an overreach by the US government or a step in the right direction? To vote, pick the option that best aligns with your thoughts and compare it with the broader reader population 😎 Poll #2 Lesson: How to check past polls? Click on the “ ” to access a list of all the polls HackerNoon has run in the past. Poll of the Week Now, select a poll that has already closed and analyze the results 🥳 Poll #3 Lesson: How do I access polls' templates? Let’s look at the “ ” poll: if you click on the poll, it should show you a prompt that you can use to start analyzing the results right away! Take a look: What is your web browser of choice Got it?! AWESOME 👏 Here are some of our favorite polls that are definitely worthy of your analysis: How Much Faith Do You Have in Your Government to Effectively Regulate AI? Will AI stocks suffer the same fate as the dot-com bubble? Where do YOU think bitcoin's price is heading by the end of the year? Do You Think the "Metaverse" Will Ever Truly Take Off? Other News Around The Web Nvidia GTC Ah, Nvidia. What can be said about the company that hasn’t been said already after it became the arms dealer of choice for the generative artificial intelligence boom. Well, apparently a lot! The company its annual GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, heralding the launch of the Blackwell class of AI chips that are supposed to be better than their Hopper predecessors. But what could these new processors mean for the development of more powerful AI and what does Nvidia’s change in business direction mean for consumers at large? recently held Let us know ! here TikTok’s Future in the US Should TikTok face a ban in the US? That’s the question we’re readers this week as we highlight this important issue. The US House recently passed a bill requiring ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to divest from the app within 180 days or face prohibition (a ban) in the U.S. However, Senate supporters argue that this is not a ban but rather a transition of ownership to ensure national security. Is this overreaction, and perhaps, an overreach by the US government? asking and share your thoughts . Vote in the Poll here Sam Bankman-(never getting)Freed Looks like Sam Bankman-Fried’s days as a billionaire and crypto entrepreneur are over (not that there was ever a chance he would be able to dazzle in crypto ever again anyway). The once wildly successful owner of crypto exchange FTX learned this past week what financial mismanagement gets you; a quarter of a century in prison. SBF’s sentencing, which he’s going to appeal, apparently also saw a wild increase in the prices of memecoins (we’re talking thousands of %age up). In light of what’s happened, what do you of the sentencing and how do you in 2024? think feel about cryptocurrencies Optout Writing Contest HackerNoon’s partnership with Aut Labs is still going strong and we’ve seen some great entries these past few weeks! If you’d like to take a stab at thousands of dollars in USDT, simply head on down to and start writing on the Contest and tell us how YOU are opting out of a system that does not represent you. winning our template here #Optout Happy writing!