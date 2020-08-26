How to Use Github's README Feature to Track Your Stats in One Click

Young dumb passionate developer from India
Github recently released profile README feature, which became a hit among developers. As it provides good place to showcase current projects and skills, many addons like
,
visitors-count
has been developed.
github-stats
I got tired of updating my github profile README again and again to get:
So I came up with an amazing tool to make this an easy experience. Github Profile README Generator tool provides a beautiful UI to create the same.
It lets you add the latest add-ons like visitors count, shields, dev icons, github stats, etc to your README in just one click.
Just fill the details like
,
Name
,
Tagline
,
Dev Platforms Username
,
Current Work
etc using minimal UI.
Portfolio, Blog
🚀 Try the tool: https://rahuldkjain.github.io/gh-profile-readme-generato
Click on
button after filling the form, to get your README in markdown. You can preview the README too.
Generate README
This project is developed using Gatsby and can be found on github
https://github.com/rahuldkjain/github-profile-readme-generator
Give it a try if it sounds interesting.
If you like the tool, show some love by leaving a star 🌟 on github repository at https://github.com/rahuldkjain/github-profile-readme-generator
