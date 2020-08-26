How to Use Github's README Feature to Track Your Stats in One Click

@ rahuldkjain Rahul Jain Young dumb passionate developer from India

Github recently released profile README feature, which became a hit among developers. As it provides good place to showcase current projects and skills, many addons like

visitors-count

github-stats

has been developed.

I got tired of updating my github profile README again and again to get:

uniformity in dev/social icons

cool and minimal look

new features like visitors-count or github-stats

So I came up with an amazing tool to make this an easy experience. Github Profile README Generator tool provides a beautiful UI to create the same.

It lets you add the latest add-ons like visitors count, shields, dev icons, github stats, etc to your README in just one click.

Just fill the details like

Name

Tagline

Dev Platforms Username

Current Work

Portfolio, Blog

etc using minimal UI.

🚀 Try the tool: https://rahuldkjain.github.io/gh-profile-readme-generato

Click on

Generate README

button after filling the form, to get your README in markdown. You can preview the README too.

This project is developed using Gatsby and can be found on github

https://github.com/rahuldkjain/github-profile-readme-generator

Give it a try if it sounds interesting.

If you like the tool, show some love by leaving a star 🌟 on github repository at https://github.com/rahuldkjain/github-profile-readme-generator

