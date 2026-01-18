234 reads

How to Use EKS Pod Identity to Isolate Tenant Data in S3 With a Shared IAM Role

by
byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

January 18th, 2026
featured image - How to Use EKS Pod Identity to Isolate Tenant Data in S3 With a Shared IAM Role
    Speed
    Voice
Piyush Jajoo
← Previous

Replacing Service Principal Secrets in Crossplane with Azure Workload Identity Federation

Up Next →

mTLS Explained: Mutual Authentication for Cloud Microservices

About Author

Piyush Jajoo HackerNoon profile picture
Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

Read my storiesAbout @pjajoo

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#eks#kubernetes#iam#eks-pod-identity#irsa#devops#aws#s3

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories