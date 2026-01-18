How to Use EKS Pod Identity to Isolate Tenant Data in S3 With a Shared IAM Role

The Challenge: IAM Role Proliferation in Multi-Tenant Architectures When building multi-tenant Kubernetes applications that require AWS resource access, teams traditionally face a difficult choice: either create separate IAM roles for each tenant (leading to IAM role sprawl) or implement complex application-level access controls. With AWS’s default limit of 1,000 IAM roles per account, this becomes a critical scalability bottleneck for platforms serving hundreds or thousands of tenants. Consider a typical multi-tenant SaaS platform running on Amazon EKS where each tenant needs isolated access to S3 storage. Using the traditional IRSA (IAM Roles for Service Accounts) approach, you would need: One IAM role per tenant for S3 access\nSeparate service accounts for each tenant\nIndividual IRSA annotations on each service account\nComplex role management as tenants are added or removed One IAM role per tenant for S3 access One IAM role per tenant Separate service accounts for each tenant Separate service accounts Individual IRSA annotations on each service account Individual IRSA annotations Complex role management as tenants are added or removed Complex role management For a platform with 500 tenants, this means managing 500+ IAM roles just for S3 access alone—consuming half of your account’s IAM role quota before considering any other AWS services or infrastructure needs. The Solution: EKS Pod Identity with Shared IAM Roles EKS Pod Identity, introduced in late 2023, fundamentally changes this equation. Instead of requiring one IAM role per tenant, you can use a single shared IAM role for all tenants while maintaining strict security isolation through namespace-based access controls. single shared IAM role How It Works The key innovation is the automatic injection of principal tags by the Pod Identity agent. When a pod assumes an IAM role through Pod Identity, AWS automatically adds the pod’s namespace as a principal tag (kubernetes-namespace). This tag can then be used in IAM and S3 bucket policies to enforce tenant isolation at the AWS policy level. principal tags Here’s the architecture: The IAM Policy Magic The shared IAM role uses the ${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace} variable to dynamically scope permissions based on the pod’s namespace: {\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Sid": "ListBucketByNamespacePrefix",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": "s3:ListBucket",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::my-tenant-bucket",\n "Condition": {\n "StringLike": {\n "s3:prefix": "${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*"\n }\n }\n },\n {\n "Sid": "ReadWriteInNamespaceFolder",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": [\n "s3:GetObject",\n "s3:PutObject",\n "s3:DeleteObject"\n ],\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::my-tenant-bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*"\n }\n ]\n} {\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Sid": "ListBucketByNamespacePrefix",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": "s3:ListBucket",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::my-tenant-bucket",\n "Condition": {\n "StringLike": {\n "s3:prefix": "${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*"\n }\n }\n },\n {\n "Sid": "ReadWriteInNamespaceFolder",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": [\n "s3:GetObject",\n "s3:PutObject",\n "s3:DeleteObject"\n ],\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::my-tenant-bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*"\n }\n ]\n} When a pod in the tenant-app-1 namespace assumes this role, the ${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace} variable automatically resolves to tenant-app-1, restricting access to only the tenant-app-1/ prefix in the S3 bucket. The Scalability Comparison Visual Comparison: IAM Role Growth Traditional IRSA Approach Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used\n\n\n\n100\n\n100+\n\n10%\n\n\n\n500\n\n500+\n\n50%\n\n\n\n1,000\n\n1,000+\n\n100% (quota limit)\n\n\n\n2,000\n\n❌ Not possible\n\n❌ Exceeds quota Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used\n\n\n\n100\n\n100+\n\n10%\n\n\n\n500\n\n500+\n\n50%\n\n\n\n1,000\n\n1,000+\n\n100% (quota limit)\n\n\n\n2,000\n\n❌ Not possible\n\n❌ Exceeds quota Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used Tenants Tenants IAM Roles Required IAM Roles Required % of Account Quota Used % of Account Quota Used 100\n\n100+\n\n10% 100 100 100+ 100+ 10% 10% 500\n\n500+\n\n50% 500 500 500+ 500+ 50% 50% 1,000\n\n1,000+\n\n100% (quota limit) 1,000 1,000 1,000+ 1,000+ 100% (quota limit) 100% (quota limit) 2,000\n\n❌ Not possible\n\n❌ Exceeds quota 2,000 2,000 ❌ Not possible ❌ Not possible ❌ Exceeds quota ❌ Exceeds quota Challenges: Challenges: Linear growth in IAM roles with tenant count\nComplex role lifecycle management\nService account annotation overhead\nQuota exhaustion at scale\nDifficult to audit and maintain Linear growth in IAM roles with tenant count Complex role lifecycle management Service account annotation overhead Quota exhaustion at scale Difficult to audit and maintain EKS Pod Identity Approach Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used\n\n\n\n100\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n500\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n1,000\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n10,000\n\n1\n\n0.1% Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used\n\n\n\n100\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n500\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n1,000\n\n1\n\n0.1%\n\n\n\n10,000\n\n1\n\n0.1% Tenants\n\nIAM Roles Required\n\n% of Account Quota Used Tenants Tenants IAM Roles Required IAM Roles Required % of Account Quota Used % of Account Quota Used 100\n\n1\n\n0.1% 100 100 1 1 0.1% 0.1% 500\n\n1\n\n0.1% 500 500 1 1 0.1% 0.1% 1,000\n\n1\n\n0.1% 1,000 1,000 1 1 0.1% 0.1% 10,000\n\n1\n\n0.1% 10,000 10,000 1 1 0.1% 0.1% Benefits: Benefits: Constant IAM role count regardless of tenant count\nSimplified role management\nNo service account annotations needed for tenants\nScales to tens of thousands of tenants\nCentralized policy management Constant IAM role count regardless of tenant count Simplified role management No service account annotations needed for tenants Scales to tens of thousands of tenants Centralized policy management Defense-in-Depth Security While using a shared IAM role might initially seem less secure, the implementation actually provides defense-in-depth through multiple security layers: defense-in-depth Layer 1: IAM Role Policy The IAM role policy uses principal tags to restrict resource access patterns: Pods can only list objects with their namespace prefix\nObject operations are scoped to namespace/* paths\nUpload operations require matching namespace tags Pods can only list objects with their namespace prefix Object operations are scoped to namespace/* paths Upload operations require matching namespace tags Layer 2: S3 Bucket Policy The S3 bucket policy mirrors the IAM restrictions at the bucket level: Provides protection even if IAM roles are misconfigured\nEnforces path-based access controls\nValidates namespace tags on all operations Provides protection even if IAM roles are misconfigured Enforces path-based access controls Validates namespace tags on all operations Layer 3: Mandatory Object Tagging All uploaded objects must include a kubernetes-namespace tag matching the principal tag: {\n "Sid": "PutObjectWithNamespaceTag",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": "s3:PutObject",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "s3:RequestObjectTag/kubernetes-namespace": "${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}"\n }\n }\n} {\n "Sid": "PutObjectWithNamespaceTag",\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Action": "s3:PutObject",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "s3:RequestObjectTag/kubernetes-namespace": "${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}"\n }\n }\n} Layer 4: Tag Modification Prevention Explicit deny policies prevent post-upload tag modifications to prevent namespace spoofing: {\n "Sid": "DenyPostUploadTagModification",\n "Effect": "Deny",\n "Action": "s3:PutObjectTagging",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*",\n "Condition": {\n "Null": {\n "s3:ExistingObjectTag/kubernetes-namespace": "false"\n }\n }\n} {\n "Sid": "DenyPostUploadTagModification",\n "Effect": "Deny",\n "Action": "s3:PutObjectTagging",\n "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::bucket/${aws:PrincipalTag/kubernetes-namespace}/*",\n "Condition": {\n "Null": {\n "s3:ExistingObjectTag/kubernetes-namespace": "false"\n }\n }\n} Real-World Implementation Here’s what tenant isolation looks like in practice: Allowed Operations (Pod in tenant-app-1 namespace) # ✅ List objects in own namespace\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/\n\n# ✅ Upload with proper namespace tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt \\\n --tagging "kubernetes-namespace=tenant-app-1"\n\n# ✅ Download from own namespace\naws s3 cp s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt ./downloaded.txt\n\n# ✅ Delete from own namespace\naws s3 rm s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt # ✅ List objects in own namespace\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/\n\n# ✅ Upload with proper namespace tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt \\\n --tagging "kubernetes-namespace=tenant-app-1"\n\n# ✅ Download from own namespace\naws s3 cp s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt ./downloaded.txt\n\n# ✅ Delete from own namespace\naws s3 rm s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt Blocked Operations (Automatic Denial) # ❌ Cannot access other tenant's data\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-2/\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot upload without proper tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/untagged.txt\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot upload with wrong namespace tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt \\\n --tagging "kubernetes-namespace=tenant-app-2"\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot list bucket root\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/\n# Error: Access Denied # ❌ Cannot access other tenant's data\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-2/\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot upload without proper tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/untagged.txt\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot upload with wrong namespace tag\naws s3 cp file.txt s3://my-bucket/tenant-app-1/file.txt \\\n --tagging "kubernetes-namespace=tenant-app-2"\n# Error: Access Denied\n\n# ❌ Cannot list bucket root\naws s3 ls s3://my-bucket/\n# Error: Access Denied Operational Benefits Beyond the obvious scalability advantages, EKS Pod Identity provides significant operational improvements: Simplified Tenant Onboarding IRSA Approach: IRSA Approach: Create new IAM role for tenant\nConfigure trust policy with OIDC provider\nCreate service account with IRSA annotation\nDeploy tenant workload\nVerify IAM role assumption Create new IAM role for tenant Configure trust policy with OIDC provider Create service account with IRSA annotation Deploy tenant workload Verify IAM role assumption Pod Identity Approach: Pod Identity Approach: Create namespace for tenant\nCreate Pod Identity Association (one API call)\nDeploy tenant workload\nAutomatic credential injection Create namespace for tenant Create Pod Identity Association (one API call) Deploy tenant workload Automatic credential injection Reduced Management Overhead No service account annotations needed for tenant workloads\nCentralized policy updates affect all tenants simultaneously\nSimplified auditing with single IAM role to monitor\nEasier compliance with consolidated access patterns No service account annotations needed for tenant workloads No service account annotations Centralized policy updates affect all tenants simultaneously Centralized policy updates Simplified auditing with single IAM role to monitor Simplified auditing Easier compliance with consolidated access patterns Easier compliance Cross-Account Support The architecture supports cross-account S3 buckets seamlessly: IAM roles in EKS cluster account\nS3 bucket in separate storage account\nAutomatic policy synchronization\nMultiple DataPlanes can share buckets IAM roles in EKS cluster account S3 bucket in separate storage account Automatic policy synchronization Multiple DataPlanes can share buckets When to Use EKS Pod Identity vs IRSA Use EKS Pod Identity When: ✅ Building multi-tenant platforms with many tenants\n✅ Need to scale beyond hundreds of tenants\n✅ Want simplified tenant lifecycle management\n✅ Require namespace-based resource isolation\n✅ Approaching IAM role quota limits ✅ Building multi-tenant platforms with many tenants ✅ Need to scale beyond hundreds of tenants ✅ Want simplified tenant lifecycle management ✅ Require namespace-based resource isolation ✅ Approaching IAM role quota limits Stick with IRSA When: ⚠️ Need per-tenant IAM policy customization\n⚠️ Require different AWS service access per tenant\n⚠️ Have complex cross-account role assumption patterns\n⚠️ Running on EKS clusters that don’t meet Pod Identity requirements (Kubernetes 1.24+ with supported platform versions) ⚠️ Need per-tenant IAM policy customization ⚠️ Require different AWS service access per tenant ⚠️ Have complex cross-account role assumption patterns ⚠️ Running on EKS clusters that don’t meet Pod Identity requirements (Kubernetes 1.24+ with supported platform versions) Getting Started To implement this pattern in your EKS cluster: Enable Pod Identity on your EKS cluster (EKS 1.24+)\nCreate the shared IAM role with principal tag-based policies\nConfigure S3 bucket policy with matching restrictions\nCreate Pod Identity Associations linking namespaces to the IAM role\nDeploy tenant workloads with standard service accounts (no annotations) Enable Pod Identity on your EKS cluster (EKS 1.24+) Enable Pod Identity Create the shared IAM role with principal tag-based policies Create the shared IAM role Configure S3 bucket policy with matching restrictions Configure S3 bucket policy Create Pod Identity Associations linking namespaces to the IAM role Create Pod Identity Associations Deploy tenant workloads with standard service accounts (no annotations) Deploy tenant workloads The Pod Identity agent automatically handles credential injection and namespace tag propagation—no application code changes required. Conclusion EKS Pod Identity represents a paradigm shift in how we approach multi-tenant AWS resource access. By leveraging automatic principal tag injection and policy variables, teams can: Scale to thousands of tenants with a single IAM role\nMaintain strict security isolation through defense-in-depth policies\nSimplify operations with centralized policy management\nAvoid IAM quota limitations that constrain growth Scale to thousands of tenants with a single IAM role Scale to thousands of tenants Maintain strict security isolation through defense-in-depth policies Maintain strict security isolation Simplify operations with centralized policy management Simplify operations Avoid IAM quota limitations that constrain growth Avoid IAM quota limitations For platforms serving hundreds or thousands of tenants, the choice is clear: EKS Pod Identity eliminates the IAM role proliferation problem while actually improving security through standardized, auditable access patterns. The future of multi-tenant Kubernetes on AWS is not about creating more IAM roles—it’s about using smarter policies with fewer roles. Additional Resources AWS EKS Pod Identity Documentation\nIAM Policy Variables Reference\nS3 Bucket Policy Examples\nEKS Best Practices for Security AWS EKS Pod Identity Documentation AWS EKS Pod Identity Documentation IAM Policy Variables Reference IAM Policy Variables Reference S3 Bucket Policy Examples S3 Bucket Policy Examples EKS Best Practices for Security EKS Best Practices for Security