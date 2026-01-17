Replacing Service Principal Secrets in Crossplane with Azure Workload Identity Federation

When using Crossplane to provision Azure resources from Kubernetes, authentication becomes a critical challenge. Traditional approaches using service principal secrets are insecure and operationally complex. This blog post shares how we solved Azure authentication using Workload Identity Federation across three distinct deployment scenarios: Local Development: Kind cluster with Crossplane on developer laptops\nCI/CD Pipeline: GitHub Actions running Kind cluster with Crossplane for automated testing\nProduction: EKS cluster with Crossplane managing Azure infrastructure Local Development: Kind cluster with Crossplane on developer laptops Local Development CI/CD Pipeline: GitHub Actions running Kind cluster with Crossplane for automated testing CI/CD Pipeline Production: EKS cluster with Crossplane managing Azure infrastructure Production Each scenario presented unique challenges, and we’ll share the exact configurations, code snippets, and solutions that made credential-free Azure authentication work seamlessly across all environments. The Challenge: Why Traditional Approaches Fall Short Before diving into solutions, let’s understand the problem we were solving: Traditional Approach: Service Principal Secrets # ❌ The old way - storing secrets\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: azure-credentials\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n clientId: base64-encoded-client-id\n clientSecret: base64-encoded-secret # Long-lived credential!\n tenantId: base64-encoded-tenant-id # ❌ The old way - storing secrets\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: azure-credentials\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n clientId: base64-encoded-client-id\n clientSecret: base64-encoded-secret # Long-lived credential!\n tenantId: base64-encoded-tenant-id Problems: Problems: Long-lived credentials stored in Kubernetes secrets\nManual rotation required\nSecurity risk if secrets are compromised\nDifferent authentication patterns across environments\nSecret management overhead Long-lived credentials stored in Kubernetes secrets Manual rotation required Security risk if secrets are compromised Different authentication patterns across environments Secret management overhead Our Goal: Workload Identity Federation We wanted to achieve: ✅ Zero stored secrets across all environments\n✅ Automatic token rotation with short-lived credentials\n✅ Consistent authentication pattern from local dev to production\n✅ Individual developer isolation in local development\n✅ Clear audit trail for all Azure operations ✅ Zero stored secrets across all environments Zero stored secrets ✅ Automatic token rotation with short-lived credentials Automatic token rotation ✅ Consistent authentication pattern from local dev to production Consistent authentication pattern ✅ Individual developer isolation in local development Individual developer isolation ✅ Clear audit trail for all Azure operations Clear audit trail Understanding Azure Workload Identity Federation Before diving into each scenario, let’s understand the core concept: Key Components: Key Components: OIDC Provider: Kubernetes cluster’s identity provider (must be publicly accessible)\nService Account Token: Short-lived JWT issued by Kubernetes\nFederated Credential: Trust relationship in Azure AD\nToken Exchange: JWT → Azure access token OIDC Provider: Kubernetes cluster’s identity provider (must be publicly accessible) OIDC Provider Service Account Token: Short-lived JWT issued by Kubernetes Service Account Token Federated Credential: Trust relationship in Azure AD Federated Credential Token Exchange: JWT → Azure access token Token Exchange Scenario 1: Production EKS with Crossplane Overview In production, we run Crossplane on EKS clusters to provision and manage Azure resources. EKS provides a native OIDC provider that Azure can validate directly. Architecture Step 1: EKS Cluster Configuration EKS clusters come with OIDC provider enabled by default. Get your OIDC provider URL: # Get EKS OIDC provider URL\naws eks describe-cluster --name your-cluster-name \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text\n\n# Example output: https://oidc.eks.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/id/EXAMPLED539D4633E53DE1B71EXAMPLE # Get EKS OIDC provider URL\naws eks describe-cluster --name your-cluster-name \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text\n\n# Example output: https://oidc.eks.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/id/EXAMPLED539D4633E53DE1B71EXAMPLE Step 2: Azure AD Application Setup Create an Azure AD application for production: # Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-production-azure"\n\n# Get the client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list --display-name "crossplane-production-azure" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Get tenant ID\nAZURE_TENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv)\n\necho "Client ID: $AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\necho "Tenant ID: $AZURE_TENANT_ID" # Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-production-azure"\n\n# Get the client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list --display-name "crossplane-production-azure" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Get tenant ID\nAZURE_TENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv)\n\necho "Client ID: $AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\necho "Tenant ID: $AZURE_TENANT_ID" Step 3: Create Federated Credential Configure the trust relationship between EKS and Azure AD: # Get EKS OIDC issuer (without https://)\nEKS_OIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster --name your-cluster-name \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text | sed 's|https://||')\n\n# Create federated credential\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "eks-crossplane-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "https://'"$EKS_OIDC_ISSUER"'",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:crossplane-system:provider-azure-sa",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }' # Get EKS OIDC issuer (without https://)\nEKS_OIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster --name your-cluster-name \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text | sed 's|https://||')\n\n# Create federated credential\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "eks-crossplane-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "https://'"$EKS_OIDC_ISSUER"'",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:crossplane-system:provider-azure-sa",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }' Step 4: Assign Azure Permissions Grant necessary permissions to the Azure AD application: # Assign Contributor role\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Assign User Access Administrator (if needed for role assignments)\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "User Access Administrator" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" # Assign Contributor role\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Assign User Access Administrator (if needed for role assignments)\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "User Access Administrator" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" Step 5: Crossplane Deployment Configuration Configure Crossplane to use workload identity: # deployment-runtime-config.yaml\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\nkind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\nmetadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nspec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n expirationSeconds: 3600 # deployment-runtime-config.yaml\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\nkind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\nmetadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nspec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n expirationSeconds: 3600 Step 6: Azure Provider Configuration Configure the Crossplane Azure provider: # provider-config.yaml\napiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\nkind: ProviderConfig\nmetadata:\n name: default\nspec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "YOUR_AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n tenantID: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n clientID: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID" # provider-config.yaml\napiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\nkind: ProviderConfig\nmetadata:\n name: default\nspec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "YOUR_AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n tenantID: "YOUR_AZURE_TENANT_ID"\n clientID: "YOUR_AZURE_CLIENT_ID" Step 7: Deploy Crossplane Provider # Install Crossplane\nhelm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable\nhelm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace\n\n# Install Azure provider\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\nkind: Provider\nmetadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\nspec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nEOF\n\n# Apply provider config\nkubectl apply -f provider-config.yaml # Install Crossplane\nhelm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable\nhelm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace\n\n# Install Azure provider\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\nkind: Provider\nmetadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\nspec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nEOF\n\n# Apply provider config\nkubectl apply -f provider-config.yaml Verification # Check provider status kubectl get providers Check provider pods # Check provider status\nkubectl get providers\n\n# Check provider pods\nkubectl get pods -n crossplane-system\n\n# Verify token projection\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n ls -la /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/\n\n# Test Azure connectivity\nkubectl logs -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network \\\n -c package-runtime --tail=50 # Check provider status\nkubectl get providers\n\n# Check provider pods\nkubectl get pods -n crossplane-system\n\n# Verify token projection\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n ls -la /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/\n\n# Test Azure connectivity\nkubectl logs -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network \\\n -c package-runtime --tail=50 Scenario 2: Local Development with Kind and ngrok Overview Local development presented the biggest challenge: Kind clusters don’t have publicly accessible OIDC providers, but Azure needs to validate tokens against public endpoints. Our solution uses ngrok to expose the Kind cluster’s OIDC endpoints. The Problem The Solution: ngrok Tunnel Step 1: Install Prerequisites # Install ngrok\nbrew install ngrok\n\n# Authenticate ngrok (get token from ngrok.com)\nngrok config add-authtoken YOUR_NGROK_TOKEN\n\n# Install Kind\nbrew install kind\n\n# Install kubectl\nbrew install kubectl # Install ngrok\nbrew install ngrok\n\n# Authenticate ngrok (get token from ngrok.com)\nngrok config add-authtoken YOUR_NGROK_TOKEN\n\n# Install Kind\nbrew install kind\n\n# Install kubectl\nbrew install kubectl Step 2: Start ngrok Tunnel # Start ngrok tunnel to expose Kubernetes API server\nngrok http https://localhost:6443 --log=stdout > /tmp/ngrok.log 2>&1 &\n\n# Wait for ngrok to start\nsleep 3\n\n# Get ngrok public URL\nNGROK_URL=$(curl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels | \\\n jq -r '.tunnels[0].public_url')\n\necho "ngrok URL: $NGROK_URL"\n# Example: https://abc123.ngrok.io # Start ngrok tunnel to expose Kubernetes API server\nngrok http https://localhost:6443 --log=stdout > /tmp/ngrok.log 2>&1 &\n\n# Wait for ngrok to start\nsleep 3\n\n# Get ngrok public URL\nNGROK_URL=$(curl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels | \\\n jq -r '.tunnels[0].public_url')\n\necho "ngrok URL: $NGROK_URL"\n# Example: https://abc123.ngrok.io Step 3: Create Kind Cluster with ngrok OIDC This is the critical configuration that makes it work: # Create Kind cluster with ngrok as OIDC issuer\ncat <<EOF | kind create cluster --config=-\nkind: Cluster\napiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4\nname: crossplane-dev\nnodes:\n- role: control-plane\n kubeadmConfigPatches:\n - |\n kind: ClusterConfiguration\n apiServer:\n extraArgs:\n service-account-issuer: ${NGROK_URL}\n service-account-jwks-uri: ${NGROK_URL}/openid/v1/jwks\n service-account-signing-key-file: /etc/kubernetes/pki/sa.key\n service-account-key-file: /etc/kubernetes/pki/sa.pub\n api-audiences: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n anonymous-auth: "true"\nEOF # Create Kind cluster with ngrok as OIDC issuer\ncat <<EOF | kind create cluster --config=-\nkind: Cluster\napiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4\nname: crossplane-dev\nnodes:\n- role: control-plane\n kubeadmConfigPatches:\n - |\n kind: ClusterConfiguration\n apiServer:\n extraArgs:\n service-account-issuer: ${NGROK_URL}\n service-account-jwks-uri: ${NGROK_URL}/openid/v1/jwks\n service-account-signing-key-file: /etc/kubernetes/pki/sa.key\n service-account-key-file: /etc/kubernetes/pki/sa.pub\n api-audiences: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n anonymous-auth: "true"\nEOF Key Configuration Points: Key Configuration Points: service-account-issuer: Set to ngrok URL (not localhost!)\nservice-account-jwks-uri: Points to ngrok URL for public key discovery\napi-audiences: Must include api://AzureADTokenExchange\nanonymous-auth: "true": Allows Azure to fetch OIDC discovery without authentication service-account-issuer: Set to ngrok URL (not localhost!) service-account-issuer service-account-jwks-uri: Points to ngrok URL for public key discovery service-account-jwks-uri api-audiences: Must include api://AzureADTokenExchange api-audiences api://AzureADTokenExchange anonymous-auth: "true": Allows Azure to fetch OIDC discovery without authentication anonymous-auth: "true" Step 4: Configure RBAC for OIDC Discovery Azure needs anonymous access to OIDC endpoints: kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1\nkind: ClusterRole\nmetadata:\n name: oidc-discovery\nrules:\n- nonResourceURLs:\n - "/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n - "/.well-known/jwks"\n - "/openid/v1/jwks"\n verbs: ["get"]\n---\napiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1\nkind: ClusterRoleBinding\nmetadata:\n name: oidc-discovery\nroleRef:\n apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io\n kind: ClusterRole\n name: oidc-discovery\nsubjects:\n- apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io\n kind: User\n name: system:anonymous\nEOF kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1\nkind: ClusterRole\nmetadata:\n name: oidc-discovery\nrules:\n- nonResourceURLs:\n - "/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n - "/.well-known/jwks"\n - "/openid/v1/jwks"\n verbs: ["get"]\n---\napiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1\nkind: ClusterRoleBinding\nmetadata:\n name: oidc-discovery\nroleRef:\n apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io\n kind: ClusterRole\n name: oidc-discovery\nsubjects:\n- apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io\n kind: User\n name: system:anonymous\nEOF Step 5: Create Individual Azure AD App # Get developer name\nDEVELOPER_NAME=$(whoami)\n\n# Create Azure AD app\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-local-dev-${DEVELOPER_NAME}"\n\n# Get client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name "crossplane-local-dev-${DEVELOPER_NAME}" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Create federated credential with ngrok URL\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "kind-local-dev-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "'"$NGROK_URL"'",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:crossplane-system:provider-azure-sa",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }'\n\n# Assign Azure permissions\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" # Get developer name\nDEVELOPER_NAME=$(whoami)\n\n# Create Azure AD app\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-local-dev-${DEVELOPER_NAME}"\n\n# Get client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name "crossplane-local-dev-${DEVELOPER_NAME}" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Create federated credential with ngrok URL\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "kind-local-dev-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "'"$NGROK_URL"'",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:crossplane-system:provider-azure-sa",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }'\n\n# Assign Azure permissions\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" Step 6: Deploy Crossplane with Workload Identity # Install Crossplane\nhelm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace\n\n# Create deployment runtime config\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\nkind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\nmetadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nspec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n expirationSeconds: 3600\nEOF\n\n# Install Azure provider\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\nkind: Provider\nmetadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\nspec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nEOF\n\n# Create provider config\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\nkind: ProviderConfig\nmetadata:\n name: default\nspec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "${AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID}"\n tenantID: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n clientID: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\nEOF # Install Crossplane\nhelm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace\n\n# Create deployment runtime config\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\nkind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\nmetadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nspec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n expirationSeconds: 3600\nEOF\n\n# Install Azure provider\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\nkind: Provider\nmetadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\nspec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\nEOF\n\n# Create provider config\nkubectl apply -f - <<EOF\napiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\nkind: ProviderConfig\nmetadata:\n name: default\nspec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "${AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID}"\n tenantID: "${AZURE_TENANT_ID}"\n clientID: "${AZURE_CLIENT_ID}"\nEOF Step 7: Verify Setup # Verify OIDC discovery is accessible via ngrok\ncurl -k "${NGROK_URL}/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n\n# Check provider status\nkubectl get providers\n\n# Verify token projection\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n cat /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token | \\\n cut -d. -f2 | base64 -d | jq .\n\n# Check provider logs\nkubectl logs -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network \\\n -c package-runtime --tail=50 # Verify OIDC discovery is accessible via ngrok\ncurl -k "${NGROK_URL}/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n\n# Check provider status\nkubectl get providers\n\n# Verify token projection\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n cat /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token | \\\n cut -d. -f2 | base64 -d | jq .\n\n# Check provider logs\nkubectl logs -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network \\\n -c package-runtime --tail=50 Cleanup # Delete Azure AD app\naz ad app delete --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n\n# Delete Kind cluster\nkind delete cluster --name crossplane-dev\n\n# Stop ngrok\npkill ngrok # Delete Azure AD app\naz ad app delete --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n\n# Delete Kind cluster\nkind delete cluster --name crossplane-dev\n\n# Stop ngrok\npkill ngrok Scenario 3: GitHub Actions CI with Kind Overview For CI/CD, we use GitHub Actions’ native OIDC provider instead of ngrok. This provides a stable, public OIDC issuer that Azure can validate directly. Architecture Step 1: One-Time Azure AD App Setup Create a shared Azure AD app for CI: # Create Azure AD app for CI\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-ci-github-actions"\n\n# Get client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name "crossplane-ci-github-actions" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Create federated credential for pull requests\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "github-pr-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "https://token.actions.githubusercontent.com",\n "subject": "repo:your-org/your-repo:pull_request",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }'\n\n# Assign Azure permissions\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "User Access Administrator" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" # Create Azure AD app for CI\naz ad app create --display-name "crossplane-ci-github-actions"\n\n# Get client ID\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name "crossplane-ci-github-actions" \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Create federated credential for pull requests\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --parameters '{\n "name": "github-pr-federated-credential",\n "issuer": "https://token.actions.githubusercontent.com",\n "subject": "repo:your-org/your-repo:pull_request",\n "audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n }'\n\n# Assign Azure permissions\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "Contributor" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --role "User Access Administrator" \\\n --assignee $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" Step 2: Store Configuration (Not Secrets!) Create a configuration file with public identifiers: # ci-azure-config.env\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012\nAZURE_TENANT_ID=87654321-4321-4321-4321-210987654321\nAZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID=abcdef12-3456-7890-abcd-ef1234567890 # ci-azure-config.env\nAZURE_CLIENT_ID=12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012\nAZURE_TENANT_ID=87654321-4321-4321-4321-210987654321\nAZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID=abcdef12-3456-7890-abcd-ef1234567890 Important: These are public identifiers, safe to commit to your repository! Important Step 3: GitHub Actions Workflow Create .github/workflows/e2e-tests.yaml: .github/workflows/e2e-tests.yaml name: E2E Integration Tests\n\non:\n pull_request:\n branches: [main]\n\npermissions:\n id-token: write # Required for GitHub OIDC\n contents: read\n\njobs:\n run-e2e-tests:\n runs-on: ubuntu-latest\n steps:\n - name: Checkout code\n uses: actions/checkout@v4\n\n - name: Load CI Azure Configuration\n run: |\n source ci-azure-config.env\n echo "AZURE_CLIENT_ID=$AZURE_CLIENT_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n echo "AZURE_TENANT_ID=$AZURE_TENANT_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n echo "AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID=$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n\n - name: Azure Login with OIDC\n uses: azure/login@v1\n with:\n client-id: ${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}\n tenant-id: ${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}\n subscription-id: ${{ env.AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID }}\n\n - name: Create Kind Cluster\n run: |\n # Install Kind\n curl -Lo ./kind https://kind.sigs.k8s.io/dl/v0.20.0/kind-linux-amd64\n chmod +x ./kind\n sudo mv ./kind /usr/local/bin/kind\n \n # Create standard Kind cluster (no special OIDC config needed)\n kind create cluster --name ci-cluster\n\n - name: Setup GitHub OIDC Tokens for Crossplane\n run: |\n # Get GitHub OIDC token\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n # Create secrets with GitHub OIDC tokens\n kubectl create namespace crossplane-system\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system\n \n # Start background token refresh (GitHub tokens expire in 5 minutes)\n nohup bash -c '\n while true; do\n sleep 240 # Refresh every 4 minutes\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n if [ -n "$GITHUB_TOKEN" ] && [ "$GITHUB_TOKEN" != "null" ]; then\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -\n fi\n done\n ' > /tmp/token_refresh.log 2>&1 &\n\n - name: Install Crossplane\n run: |\n helm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable\n helm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace --wait\n\n - name: Configure Crossplane with Workload Identity\n run: |\n # Create deployment runtime config\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\n kind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\n metadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\n spec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n secret:\n secretName: azure-identity-token\n items:\n - key: azure-identity-token\n path: azure-identity-token\n EOF\n \n # Install Azure provider\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\n kind: Provider\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\n spec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\n EOF\n \n # Wait for provider to be ready\n kubectl wait --for=condition=healthy --timeout=300s \\\n provider/provider-azure-network\n \n # Create provider config\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\n kind: ProviderConfig\n metadata:\n name: default\n spec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "${{ env.AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID }}"\n tenantID: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n clientID: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n EOF\n\n - name: Run E2E Tests\n run: |\n # Your E2E tests here\n kubectl apply -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml\n \n # Wait for resources to be ready\n kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --timeout=600s \\\n -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml\n\n - name: Cleanup\n if: always()\n run: |\n # Delete test resources\n kubectl delete -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml --wait=false\n \n # Delete Kind cluster\n kind delete cluster --name ci-cluster name: E2E Integration Tests\n\non:\n pull_request:\n branches: [main]\n\npermissions:\n id-token: write # Required for GitHub OIDC\n contents: read\n\njobs:\n run-e2e-tests:\n runs-on: ubuntu-latest\n steps:\n - name: Checkout code\n uses: actions/checkout@v4\n\n - name: Load CI Azure Configuration\n run: |\n source ci-azure-config.env\n echo "AZURE_CLIENT_ID=$AZURE_CLIENT_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n echo "AZURE_TENANT_ID=$AZURE_TENANT_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n echo "AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID=$AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID" >> $GITHUB_ENV\n\n - name: Azure Login with OIDC\n uses: azure/login@v1\n with:\n client-id: ${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}\n tenant-id: ${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}\n subscription-id: ${{ env.AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID }}\n\n - name: Create Kind Cluster\n run: |\n # Install Kind\n curl -Lo ./kind https://kind.sigs.k8s.io/dl/v0.20.0/kind-linux-amd64\n chmod +x ./kind\n sudo mv ./kind /usr/local/bin/kind\n \n # Create standard Kind cluster (no special OIDC config needed)\n kind create cluster --name ci-cluster\n\n - name: Setup GitHub OIDC Tokens for Crossplane\n run: |\n # Get GitHub OIDC token\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n # Create secrets with GitHub OIDC tokens\n kubectl create namespace crossplane-system\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system\n \n # Start background token refresh (GitHub tokens expire in 5 minutes)\n nohup bash -c '\n while true; do\n sleep 240 # Refresh every 4 minutes\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n if [ -n "$GITHUB_TOKEN" ] && [ "$GITHUB_TOKEN" != "null" ]; then\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -\n fi\n done\n ' > /tmp/token_refresh.log 2>&1 &\n\n - name: Install Crossplane\n run: |\n helm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable\n helm install crossplane crossplane-stable/crossplane \\\n --namespace crossplane-system --create-namespace --wait\n\n - name: Configure Crossplane with Workload Identity\n run: |\n # Create deployment runtime config\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1beta1\n kind: DeploymentRuntimeConfig\n metadata:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\n spec:\n serviceAccountTemplate:\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-sa\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n azure.workload.identity/tenant-id: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n deploymentTemplate:\n spec:\n template:\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: package-runtime\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n value: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n value: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: azure-identity-token\n secret:\n secretName: azure-identity-token\n items:\n - key: azure-identity-token\n path: azure-identity-token\n EOF\n \n # Install Azure provider\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1\n kind: Provider\n metadata:\n name: provider-azure-network\n spec:\n package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-azure-network:v0.39.0\n runtimeConfigRef:\n name: azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config\n EOF\n \n # Wait for provider to be ready\n kubectl wait --for=condition=healthy --timeout=300s \\\n provider/provider-azure-network\n \n # Create provider config\n kubectl apply -f - <<EOF\n apiVersion: azure.upbound.io/v1beta1\n kind: ProviderConfig\n metadata:\n name: default\n spec:\n credentials:\n source: OIDCTokenFile\n subscriptionID: "${{ env.AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID }}"\n tenantID: "${{ env.AZURE_TENANT_ID }}"\n clientID: "${{ env.AZURE_CLIENT_ID }}"\n EOF\n\n - name: Run E2E Tests\n run: |\n # Your E2E tests here\n kubectl apply -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml\n \n # Wait for resources to be ready\n kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --timeout=600s \\\n -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml\n\n - name: Cleanup\n if: always()\n run: |\n # Delete test resources\n kubectl delete -f test/e2e/test-resources.yaml --wait=false\n \n # Delete Kind cluster\n kind delete cluster --name ci-cluster Key Differences from Local Dev Aspect\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI\n\n\n\nOIDC Issuer\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native OIDC\n\n\n\nToken Source\n\nProjected service account\n\nGitHub OIDC token in secret\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour (auto-refresh)\n\n5 minutes (manual refresh)\n\n\n\nCluster Config\n\nCustom OIDC issuer\n\nStandard Kind cluster\n\n\n\nAzure AD App\n\nIndividual per developer\n\nShared for CI\n\n\n\nToken Storage\n\nProjected volume\n\nKubernetes secret Aspect\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI\n\n\n\nOIDC Issuer\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native OIDC\n\n\n\nToken Source\n\nProjected service account\n\nGitHub OIDC token in secret\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour (auto-refresh)\n\n5 minutes (manual refresh)\n\n\n\nCluster Config\n\nCustom OIDC issuer\n\nStandard Kind cluster\n\n\n\nAzure AD App\n\nIndividual per developer\n\nShared for CI\n\n\n\nToken Storage\n\nProjected volume\n\nKubernetes secret Aspect\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI Aspect Aspect Local Development Local Development GitHub Actions CI GitHub Actions CI OIDC Issuer\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native OIDC OIDC Issuer OIDC Issuer OIDC Issuer ngrok tunnel ngrok tunnel GitHub native OIDC GitHub native OIDC Token Source\n\nProjected service account\n\nGitHub OIDC token in secret Token Source Token Source Token Source Projected service account Projected service account GitHub OIDC token in secret GitHub OIDC token in secret Token Lifetime\n\n1 hour (auto-refresh)\n\n5 minutes (manual refresh) Token Lifetime Token Lifetime Token Lifetime 1 hour (auto-refresh) 1 hour (auto-refresh) 5 minutes (manual refresh) 5 minutes (manual refresh) Cluster Config\n\nCustom OIDC issuer\n\nStandard Kind cluster Cluster Config Cluster Config Cluster Config Custom OIDC issuer Custom OIDC issuer Standard Kind cluster Standard Kind cluster Azure AD App\n\nIndividual per developer\n\nShared for CI Azure AD App Azure AD App Azure AD App Individual per developer Individual per developer Shared for CI Shared for CI Token Storage\n\nProjected volume\n\nKubernetes secret Token Storage Token Storage Token Storage Projected volume Projected volume Kubernetes secret Kubernetes secret Token Refresh Implementation GitHub OIDC tokens expire in 5 minutes, so we implement automatic refresh: # Background token refresh daemon\nnohup bash -c '\n while true; do\n sleep 240 # Wait 4 minutes\n \n # Get fresh GitHub OIDC token\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n if [ -n "$GITHUB_TOKEN" ] && [ "$GITHUB_TOKEN" != "null" ]; then\n # Update secret (Kubernetes auto-updates mounted files)\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -\n fi\n done\n' > /tmp/token_refresh.log 2>&1 & # Background token refresh daemon\nnohup bash -c '\n while true; do\n sleep 240 # Wait 4 minutes\n \n # Get fresh GitHub OIDC token\n GITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n \n if [ -n "$GITHUB_TOKEN" ] && [ "$GITHUB_TOKEN" != "null" ]; then\n # Update secret (Kubernetes auto-updates mounted files)\n kubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -\n fi\n done\n' > /tmp/token_refresh.log 2>&1 & Comparison: Three Scenarios Side-by-Side Feature\n\nEKS Production\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI\n\n\n\nOIDC Provider\n\nEKS native\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native\n\n\n\nCluster Type\n\nEKS\n\nKind\n\nKind\n\n\n\nToken Projection\n\nProjected volume\n\nProjected volume\n\nSecret volume\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour\n\n1 hour\n\n5 minutes\n\n\n\nToken Refresh\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic\n\nManual daemon\n\n\n\nAzure AD App\n\nProduction app\n\nIndividual per dev\n\nShared CI app\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nLow\n\nMedium\n\nMedium\n\n\n\nSecurity Isolation\n\nHigh\n\nHigh (per dev)\n\nMedium (shared)\n\n\n\nPublic Accessibility\n\n✅ Native\n\n✅ Via ngrok\n\n✅ Native Feature\n\nEKS Production\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI\n\n\n\nOIDC Provider\n\nEKS native\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native\n\n\n\nCluster Type\n\nEKS\n\nKind\n\nKind\n\n\n\nToken Projection\n\nProjected volume\n\nProjected volume\n\nSecret volume\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour\n\n1 hour\n\n5 minutes\n\n\n\nToken Refresh\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic\n\nManual daemon\n\n\n\nAzure AD App\n\nProduction app\n\nIndividual per dev\n\nShared CI app\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nLow\n\nMedium\n\nMedium\n\n\n\nSecurity Isolation\n\nHigh\n\nHigh (per dev)\n\nMedium (shared)\n\n\n\nPublic Accessibility\n\n✅ Native\n\n✅ Via ngrok\n\n✅ Native Feature\n\nEKS Production\n\nLocal Development\n\nGitHub Actions CI Feature Feature EKS Production EKS Production Local Development Local Development GitHub Actions CI GitHub Actions CI OIDC Provider\n\nEKS native\n\nngrok tunnel\n\nGitHub native OIDC Provider OIDC Provider OIDC Provider EKS native EKS native ngrok tunnel ngrok tunnel GitHub native GitHub native Cluster Type\n\nEKS\n\nKind\n\nKind Cluster Type Cluster Type Cluster Type EKS EKS Kind Kind Kind Kind Token Projection\n\nProjected volume\n\nProjected volume\n\nSecret volume Token Projection Token Projection Token Projection Projected volume Projected volume Projected volume Projected volume Secret volume Secret volume Token Lifetime\n\n1 hour\n\n1 hour\n\n5 minutes Token Lifetime Token Lifetime Token Lifetime 1 hour 1 hour 1 hour 1 hour 5 minutes 5 minutes Token Refresh\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic\n\nManual daemon Token Refresh Token Refresh Token Refresh Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Manual daemon Manual daemon Azure AD App\n\nProduction app\n\nIndividual per dev\n\nShared CI app Azure AD App Azure AD App Azure AD App Production app Production app Individual per dev Individual per dev Shared CI app Shared CI app Setup Complexity\n\nLow\n\nMedium\n\nMedium Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Low Low Medium Medium Medium Medium Security Isolation\n\nHigh\n\nHigh (per dev)\n\nMedium (shared) Security Isolation Security Isolation Security Isolation High High High (per dev) High (per dev) Medium (shared) Medium (shared) Public Accessibility\n\n✅ Native\n\n✅ Via ngrok\n\n✅ Native Public Accessibility Public Accessibility Public Accessibility ✅ Native ✅ Native ✅ Via ngrok ✅ Via ngrok ✅ Native ✅ Native Troubleshooting Guide Common Issues Across All Scenarios Issue 1: Token File Not Found Error: Error: reading OIDC Token from file "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token": no such file or directory reading OIDC Token from file "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token": no such file or directory Solution: Solution: # Check if volume is mounted\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n ls -la /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/\n\n# Verify deployment configuration\nkubectl get deploymentruntimeconfig azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config -o yaml\n\n# Check provider pod spec\nkubectl get pod -n crossplane-system -l pkg.crossplane.io/provider=provider-azure-network -o yaml # Check if volume is mounted\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n ls -la /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/\n\n# Verify deployment configuration\nkubectl get deploymentruntimeconfig azure-provider-deployment-runtime-config -o yaml\n\n# Check provider pod spec\nkubectl get pod -n crossplane-system -l pkg.crossplane.io/provider=provider-azure-network -o yaml Issue 2: Azure Authentication Failure Error: Error: AADSTS700211: No matching federated identity record found for presented assertion issuer AADSTS700211: No matching federated identity record found for presented assertion issuer Solution: Solution: # Verify federated credential configuration\naz ad app federated-credential list --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n\n# Check token claims\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n cat /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token | \\\n cut -d. -f2 | base64 -d | jq .\n\n# Ensure issuer and subject match exactly # Verify federated credential configuration\naz ad app federated-credential list --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n\n# Check token claims\nkubectl exec -n crossplane-system deployment/provider-azure-network -- \\\n cat /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token | \\\n cut -d. -f2 | base64 -d | jq .\n\n# Ensure issuer and subject match exactly Local Development Specific Issues Issue 3: ngrok URL Changed Error: Authentication fails after restarting ngrok Error: Solution: Solution: # Get new ngrok URL\nNGROK_URL=$(curl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels | \\\n jq -r '.tunnels[0].public_url')\n\n# Update federated credential\naz ad app federated-credential update \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id <credential-id> \\\n --parameters '{\n "issuer": "'"$NGROK_URL"'"\n }'\n\n# Recreate Kind cluster with new URL\nkind delete cluster --name crossplane-dev\n# Then recreate with new ngrok URL # Get new ngrok URL\nNGROK_URL=$(curl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels | \\\n jq -r '.tunnels[0].public_url')\n\n# Update federated credential\naz ad app federated-credential update \\\n --id $AZURE_CLIENT_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id <credential-id> \\\n --parameters '{\n "issuer": "'"$NGROK_URL"'"\n }'\n\n# Recreate Kind cluster with new URL\nkind delete cluster --name crossplane-dev\n# Then recreate with new ngrok URL Issue 4: OIDC Discovery Endpoint Unreachable Error: Error: AADSTS50166: Request to External OIDC endpoint failed AADSTS50166: Request to External OIDC endpoint failed Solution: Solution: # Verify ngrok is running\ncurl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels\n\n# Test OIDC discovery endpoint\ncurl -k "${NGROK_URL}/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n\n# Check RBAC permissions\nkubectl get clusterrolebinding oidc-discovery -o yaml # Verify ngrok is running\ncurl -s http://localhost:4040/api/tunnels\n\n# Test OIDC discovery endpoint\ncurl -k "${NGROK_URL}/.well-known/openid-configuration"\n\n# Check RBAC permissions\nkubectl get clusterrolebinding oidc-discovery -o yaml GitHub Actions Specific Issues Issue 5: Token Expiration in Long Tests Error: Authentication fails after 5 minutes Error: Solution: Solution: # Verify token refresh daemon is running\nps aux | grep "refresh_tokens"\n\n# Check refresh logs\ntail -f /tmp/token_refresh.log\n\n# Manually refresh token\nGITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n\nkubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f - # Verify token refresh daemon is running\nps aux | grep "refresh_tokens"\n\n# Check refresh logs\ntail -f /tmp/token_refresh.log\n\n# Manually refresh token\nGITHUB_TOKEN=$(curl -s \\\n -H "Authorization: bearer $ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_TOKEN" \\\n "$ACTIONS_ID_TOKEN_REQUEST_URL&audience=api://AzureADTokenExchange" | \\\n jq -r ".value")\n\nkubectl create secret generic azure-identity-token \\\n --from-literal=azure-identity-token="$GITHUB_TOKEN" \\\n --namespace=crossplane-system \\\n --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f - Best Practices and Recommendations Security Best Practices Individual Identities: Use separate Azure AD apps for each environment\nLeast Privilege: Grant minimum required Azure permissions\nResource Group Scoping: Limit permissions to specific resource groups\nRegular Audits: Review Azure AD audit logs for unusual activity\nToken Expiration: Use short token lifetimes (1 hour recommended) Individual Identities: Use separate Azure AD apps for each environment Individual Identities Least Privilege: Grant minimum required Azure permissions Least Privilege Resource Group Scoping: Limit permissions to specific resource groups Resource Group Scoping Regular Audits: Review Azure AD audit logs for unusual activity Regular Audits Token Expiration: Use short token lifetimes (1 hour recommended) Token Expiration Operational Best Practices Automation: Use scripts to automate Azure AD app creation and cleanup\nDocumentation: Maintain clear documentation of federated credentials\nMonitoring: Set up alerts for authentication failures\nTesting: Test configuration changes in non-production first\nCleanup: Always clean up Azure AD apps after development Automation: Use scripts to automate Azure AD app creation and cleanup Automation Documentation: Maintain clear documentation of federated credentials Documentation Monitoring: Set up alerts for authentication failures Monitoring Testing: Test configuration changes in non-production first Testing Cleanup: Always clean up Azure AD apps after development Cleanup Workflow Recommendations For Local Development: For Local Development: Create automation scripts to start/stop your development environment\nInclude Azure AD app creation and cleanup in your setup scripts\nDocument the setup process for new team members Create automation scripts to start/stop your development environment Include Azure AD app creation and cleanup in your setup scripts Document the setup process for new team members For CI/CD: For CI/CD: Configure your CI pipeline to automatically handle token refresh\nSet up proper cleanup steps to remove test resources\nUse repository-scoped federated credentials for security Configure your CI pipeline to automatically handle token refresh Set up proper cleanup steps to remove test resources Use repository-scoped federated credentials for security For Production: For Production: Implement monitoring and alerting for authentication failures\nDocument the federated credential configuration\nPlan for disaster recovery scenarios Implement monitoring and alerting for authentication failures Document the federated credential configuration Plan for disaster recovery scenarios Conclusion We successfully implemented Azure Workload Identity Federation across three distinct scenarios: EKS Production: Leveraging native EKS OIDC for seamless Azure authentication\nLocal Development: Using ngrok to expose Kind cluster OIDC endpoints with individual developer isolation\nGitHub Actions CI: Utilizing GitHub’s native OIDC provider for automated testing EKS Production: Leveraging native EKS OIDC for seamless Azure authentication EKS Production Local Development: Using ngrok to expose Kind cluster OIDC endpoints with individual developer isolation Local Development GitHub Actions CI: Utilizing GitHub’s native OIDC provider for automated testing GitHub Actions CI Key Achievements ✅ Zero Stored Secrets: No credentials stored anywhere across all environments\n✅ Consistent Pattern: Same workload identity approach from dev to production\n✅ Individual Isolation: Each developer has separate Azure identity\n✅ Automatic Rotation: All tokens are short-lived and auto-refreshed\n✅ Clear Audit Trail: Full visibility into all Azure operations ✅ Zero Stored Secrets: No credentials stored anywhere across all environments Zero Stored Secrets ✅ Consistent Pattern: Same workload identity approach from dev to production Consistent Pattern ✅ Individual Isolation: Each developer has separate Azure identity Individual Isolation ✅ Automatic Rotation: All tokens are short-lived and auto-refreshed Automatic Rotation ✅ Clear Audit Trail: Full visibility into all Azure operations Clear Audit Trail Implementation Summary This approach has transformed Azure authentication from a security liability into a robust, automated system that works consistently across all environments. The complete configurations shown in this blog post can be adapted to your specific infrastructure and repository structure. Key takeaways: Key takeaways: All three scenarios use the same workload identity federation principle\nConfiguration differences are minimal between environments\nThe same Azure provider setup works across all scenarios\nToken management is automatic in all cases All three scenarios use the same workload identity federation principle Configuration differences are minimal between environments The same Azure provider setup works across all scenarios Token management is automatic in all cases Additional Resources Azure Workload Identity Federation Documentation\nCrossplane Azure Provider Documentation\nKubernetes Service Account Token Projection\nGitHub Actions OIDC Azure Workload Identity Federation Documentation Azure Workload Identity Federation Documentation Crossplane Azure Provider Documentation Crossplane Azure Provider Documentation Kubernetes Service Account Token Projection Kubernetes Service Account Token Projection GitHub Actions OIDC GitHub Actions OIDC