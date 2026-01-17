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Replacing Service Principal Secrets in Crossplane with Azure Workload Identity Federation

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byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

January 17th, 2026
featured image - Replacing Service Principal Secrets in Crossplane with Azure Workload Identity Federation
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Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

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cloud#azure#federated-identity-management#cross-cloud-strategy#eks#kind#local-dev-environment#github-actions#credential-free-azure-auth

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