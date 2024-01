Too Long; Didn't Read

Mistral is a French startup, created by former Meta and DeepMind researchers. Under the Apache 2.0 license, this model claims to be more powerful than LLaMA 2 and ChatGPT 3.5, all that while being completely open-source. We are going to learn how to use it uncensored and discover how to train it with our data.