How to Use an Event Bus in Vue.js 3

In we have essentially three ways of making unrelated components communicate with each other: Vue Js Vuex Pinia Event Bus On the , we can read: official documentation In most circumstances, using a global event bus for communicating between components is discouraged. While it is often the simplest solution in the short term, it almost invariably proves to be a maintenance headache in the long term. So generally in the long run it is better to use Vuex. Also in the official documentation, you can see how the Event Bus implementation has changed from Vue 2 to Vue 3. Scaffolding the project In this tutorial, we will use the Vite build tool to scaffold the project. # npm 6.x\nnpm init vite@latest vue-event-bus-1 --template vue\n\n# npm 7+, extra double-dash is needed:\nnpm init vite@latest vue-event-bus-1 -- --template vue Then we need to install an external library implementing the event emitter interface, in this case, . mitt npm install --save mitt The Project The project consists of two simple components, and when we click on the emit event button in String to change in FirstComponent.vue becomes String changed thanks to the Event Bus FirstComponent.vue, SecondComponent.vue SecondComponent.vue The Code In main.js we create an instance of mitt which is used globally import { ***createApp ***} from 'vue'\nimport mitt from 'mitt'\nimport App from './App.vue'\n\n\nconst emitter = mitt()\nconst app = ***createApp***(App)\n\napp.config.globalProperties.emitter = emitter\napp.mount('#app') Now we can access the emitter globally, so in we subscribe to the event emitted by FirstComponent.vue SecondComponent.vue. Let’s take a look at FirstComponent.vue <script>\nexport default {\n data: function () {\n return {\n testEvent: 'String to change'\n }\n },\n created (){\n this.emitter.on('my-event', (evt) => {\n this.testEvent = evt.eventContent;\n })\n }\n}\n</script> Now in SecondComponent.vue, let’s emit the event. <template>\n <div style="border: 1px solid black;">\n <h1>Second Component</h1>\n <button v-on:click="emitMyEvent">Emit Event</button>\n </div>\n</template>\n\n<script>\n export default {\n methods: {\n emitMyEvent() {\n this.emitter.emit('my-event', {'eventContent': 'String changed'})\n }\n }\n }\n</script> You can find the code of this tutorial on github: https://github.com/CertosinoLab/mediumarticles/tree/vue-event-bus-1 Thank you for reading Also published here. Lead image by on Unsplash robin inizan