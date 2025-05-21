Build Your Own Delayed EventBus in Java with Just a Few Lines of Code

1. Background and Motivation

Although Google Guava’s EventBus is already quite convenient, I wanted to build something more extensible — a component that not only functions as an EventBus but also supports delayed events out of the box.

While exploring the Apache DolphinScheduler project, I found its built-in eventbus component to be a well-written and efficient solution. It inspired me to extract and adapt it for use in our own business systems.

Thanks to DolphinScheduler’s open-source nature, this component can now be conveniently reused with minimal overhead. Let’s walk through how to extract it and run a working demo.

2. Implementation Details

Step 1: Define the Event Interface

First, we define a base interface for all events:

public interface IEvent { }

Step 2: Abstract Class for Delayed Events

To support delayed execution, we introduce an abstract class AbstractDelayEvent that extends Delayed and implements IEvent . It includes both the delay time and the expiration time.

public abstract class AbstractDelayEvent implements IEvent, Delayed { private final long delayTime; private final long expireTime; public long getDelayTime() { return delayTime; } public long getExpireTime() { return expireTime; } public AbstractDelayEvent(long delayTime) { this.delayTime = delayTime; this.expireTime = System.currentTimeMillis() + delayTime; } @Override public long getDelay(TimeUnit unit) { long diff = expireTime - System.currentTimeMillis(); return unit.convert(diff, TimeUnit.MILLISECONDS); } @Override public int compareTo(Delayed o) { if (this.expireTime < ((AbstractDelayEvent) o).expireTime) { return -1; } if (this.expireTime > ((AbstractDelayEvent) o).expireTime) { return 1; } return 0; } }

Step 3: Define the EventBus Interface

Next, we define the interface for the EventBus, with core operations like publish, poll, peek, remove, and state checks:

public interface IEventBus<T extends IEvent> { void publish(T event); Optional<T> poll() throws InterruptedException; Optional<T> peek(); Optional<T> remove(); boolean isEmpty(); int size(); }

Step 4: Abstract Delay EventBus Implementation

We then provide an abstract base class AbstractDelayEventBus , which implements the core logic using Java’s DelayQueue .

public abstract class AbstractDelayEventBus<T extends AbstractDelayEvent> implements IEventBus<T> { protected final DelayQueue<T> delayEventQueue = new DelayQueue<>(); @Override public void publish(T event) { delayEventQueue.put(event); } @Override public Optional<T> poll() throws InterruptedException { return Optional.ofNullable(delayEventQueue.poll(1000, TimeUnit.MILLISECONDS)); } @Override public Optional<T> peek() { return Optional.ofNullable(delayEventQueue.peek()); } @Override public Optional<T> remove() { return Optional.ofNullable(delayEventQueue.poll()); } @Override public boolean isEmpty() { return delayEventQueue.isEmpty(); } @Override public int size() { return delayEventQueue.size(); } }

3. Demo: Testing the Component

Let’s build a small example to see it in action.

Define a Custom Delayed Event

In a real system, this would hold your domain-specific business data.

public class MyDelayEvent extends AbstractDelayEvent { private final String message; public MyDelayEvent(long delayTime, String message) { super(delayTime); this.message = message; } public String getMessage() { return message; } }

Implement Your Own EventBus (Optional)

You can customize it further if needed. For simple use cases, this works as-is.

public class MyDelayEventBus extends AbstractDelayEventBus<MyDelayEvent> { // No additional customization needed }

Example: Publishing and Consuming Events

Now, let’s run a simple main function that publishes and consumes delayed events:

import java.util.Optional; public class EventBusExample { public static void main(String[] args) throws InterruptedException { // Create event bus IEventBus<MyDelayEvent> eventBus = new MyDelayEventBus(); // Publish a single event with 100ms delay eventBus.publish(new MyDelayEvent(100, "Single Event")); System.out.println("After publish, event bus size: " + eventBus.size()); // Continuously try to consume events while (true) { Optional<MyDelayEvent> event = eventBus.poll(); if (event.isPresent()) { System.out.println("Received event: " + event.get().getMessage()); } else { System.out.println("No event received within the timeout."); break; } } // Final bus size System.out.println("Event bus size: " + eventBus.size()); } }

Output

As you can see, this approach makes it easy to create and manage your own delay-capable EventBus system, enabling flexible event-driven programming for your business applications.

4. Source Code & References

If you're building delay-sensitive or event-driven systems, this lightweight and extendable component might be just what you need — and it’s inspired by one of the best open-source workflow schedulers out there.