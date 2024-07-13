How to Enable Auto-Start for Apache DolphinScheduler

Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, decentralized big data workflow scheduling system that supports big data task scheduling. To set DolphinScheduler to start automatically upon system boot, you typically need to configure it as a system service. The following are general steps, which may vary depending on your operating system: Linux System Create a system service file: Edit a file named dolphinscheduler.service, usually placed in the /etc/systemd/system/directory. Fill in the service file according to your DolphinScheduler installation path and configuration. Example: [Unit]\nDescription=DolphinScheduler Service\nAfter=network.target\n[Service]\ntype=exec\nExecStart=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/start-all.sh\nExecStop=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/stop-all.sh\nRemainAfterExit=yes\n[Install]\nWantedBy=multi-user.target 2. Start the service, and set it to start on boot: Use the systemctl command to start the service, and enable it to start on boot: systemctl daemon-reload\nsystemctl start dolphinscheduler.service\nsystemctl enable dolphinscheduler.service 3. Verify the service status: Check the service status using the following command: systemctl status dolphinscheduler.service Windows System Create a batch file: Create a batch file (e.g., start-dolphinscheduler.bat) to start DolphinScheduler.\n\n\nAdd the command to start DolphinScheduler in the batch file. 2. Add the batch file to the Startup folder: Place the batch file in the Startup folder to run automatically when the system boots. Press Win + R to open the Run dialog. Type shell:startup to open the Startup folder. Drag and drop the batch file into the Startup folder. 3. Restart Verification: Restart the computer to check if DolphinScheduler starts with the system. Please note that the above steps may need to be adjusted based on your specific environment and the DolphinScheduler version. Ensure you have sufficient permissions and a good understanding of system services to avoid potential service conflicts or system instability. If the DolphinScheduler service briefly shows as green (indicating the service is running) after restarting and then changes to a non-green state (typically indicating the service is no longer running), but the related processes are still running, this may be because the service manager (systemd) thinks the service has stopped because it does not detect a continuously running main process. This situation usually occurs in the following cases: Service Script Issues: If the service script (start-all.sh) completes without keeping any process running in the background, systemd will think the service has stopped.\n\n\nIncorrect Service Type Configuration: In the systemd service file, the Type configuration may need to be corrected. If the service is set to simple, it should be forking or oneshot, systemd might think the service has stopped as soon as the script finishes executing.\n\n\nProcess Exit Code Issues: If the service script correctly starts all necessary processes but exits quickly (e.g., because the commands in the script finish soon), systemd might determine the service status based on the script's exit code. To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps: Check the Service Script: Ensure the start-all.shscript keeps running after starting all necessary processes. If the script does not keep any process running in the background after execution, you might need to add some logic to keep it running. Adjust the Service File: If the script correctly starts all necessary processes and those processes run in the background, you may need to adjust the Type and other configuration options in the systemd service file. Use Type=forking: If your service script is a forking script, ensure you use Type=forking in the systemdservice file. This way, systemd will wait for the child process created by the script. Use Type=notify (if supported): If DolphinScheduler supports communication with the service manager, you can use Type=notify. This way, the service can send status notifications to systemd via the sd_notify() function. Use RemainAfterExit=yes: If the processes started by the service script run independently of the script itself, you can use RemainAfterExit=yes in the systemd service file. This way, even if the script exits, systemd will consider the service to be still running.\nReload and Restart the Service: After modifying the service file, reload systemd and restart the service: systemctl daemon-reload \nsystemctl restart dolphinscheduler.service Check Service Status: Check the service status again to see if it is active (running). If the above steps do not resolve the issue, you may need to examine the DolphinScheduler log files or the output of the service script in more detail to determine why systemd believes the service has stopped. Finally, the configuration works well. Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, decentralized big data workflow scheduling system that supports big data task scheduling. To set DolphinScheduler to start automatically upon system boot, you typically need to configure it as a system service. The following are general steps, which may vary depending on your operating system: Linux System Create a system service file: Create a system service file: Edit a file named dolphinscheduler.service, usually placed in the /etc/systemd/system/directory. Edit a file named dolphinscheduler.service , usually placed in the /etc/systemd/system/ directory. dolphinscheduler.service /etc/systemd/system/ Fill in the service file according to your DolphinScheduler installation path and configuration. Example: Fill in the service file according to your DolphinScheduler installation path and configuration. Example: [Unit]\nDescription=DolphinScheduler Service\nAfter=network.target\n[Service]\ntype=exec\nExecStart=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/start-all.sh\nExecStop=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/stop-all.sh\nRemainAfterExit=yes\n[Install]\nWantedBy=multi-user.target [Unit]\nDescription=DolphinScheduler Service\nAfter=network.target\n[Service]\ntype=exec\nExecStart=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/start-all.sh\nExecStop=/opt/module/dolphinscheduler/bin/stop-all.sh\nRemainAfterExit=yes\n[Install]\nWantedBy=multi-user.target 2. Start the service, and set it to start on boot: Use the systemctl command to start the service, and enable it to start on boot: Use the systemctl command to start the service, and enable it to start on boot: systemctl systemctl daemon-reload\nsystemctl start dolphinscheduler.service\nsystemctl enable dolphinscheduler.service systemctl daemon-reload\nsystemctl start dolphinscheduler.service\nsystemctl enable dolphinscheduler.service 3. Verify the service status: Check the service status using the following command: Check the service status using the following command: systemctl status dolphinscheduler.service systemctl status dolphinscheduler.service Windows System Create a batch file: Create a batch file: Create a batch file (e.g., start-dolphinscheduler.bat) to start DolphinScheduler. Add the command to start DolphinScheduler in the batch file. Create a batch file (e.g., start-dolphinscheduler.bat) to start DolphinScheduler. Create a batch file (e.g., start-dolphinscheduler.bat ) to start DolphinScheduler. start-dolphinscheduler.bat Add the command to start DolphinScheduler in the batch file. Add the command to start DolphinScheduler in the batch file. 2. Add the batch file to the Startup folder: Place the batch file in the Startup folder to run automatically when the system boots. Place the batch file in the Startup folder to run automatically when the system boots. Press Win + R to open the Run dialog. Press Win + R to open the Run dialog. Type shell:startup to open the Startup folder. Type shell:startup to open the Startup folder. shell:startup Drag and drop the batch file into the Startup folder. Drag and drop the batch file into the Startup folder. 3. Restart Verification: Restart the computer to check if DolphinScheduler starts with the system. Restart the computer to check if DolphinScheduler starts with the system. Please note that the above steps may need to be adjusted based on your specific environment and the DolphinScheduler version. Ensure you have sufficient permissions and a good understanding of system services to avoid potential service conflicts or system instability. If the DolphinScheduler service briefly shows as green (indicating the service is running) after restarting and then changes to a non-green state (typically indicating the service is no longer running), but the related processes are still running, this may be because the service manager ( systemd ) thinks the service has stopped because it does not detect a continuously running main process. systemd This situation usually occurs in the following cases: Service Script Issues: If the service script (start-all.sh) completes without keeping any process running in the background, systemd will think the service has stopped. Incorrect Service Type Configuration: In the systemd service file, the Type configuration may need to be corrected. If the service is set to simple, it should be forking or oneshot, systemd might think the service has stopped as soon as the script finishes executing. Process Exit Code Issues: If the service script correctly starts all necessary processes but exits quickly (e.g., because the commands in the script finish soon), systemd might determine the service status based on the script's exit code. Service Script Issues: If the service script (start-all.sh) completes without keeping any process running in the background, systemd will think the service has stopped. Service Script Issues: If the service script ( start-all.sh ) completes without keeping any process running in the background, systemd will think the service has stopped. start-all.sh Incorrect Service Type Configuration: In the systemd service file, the Type configuration may need to be corrected. If the service is set to simple, it should be forking or oneshot, systemd might think the service has stopped as soon as the script finishes executing. Incorrect Service Type Configuration: In the systemd service file, the Type configuration may need to be corrected. If the service is set to simple, it should be forking or oneshot , systemd might think the service has stopped as soon as the script finishes executing. systemd Type forking oneshot systemd Process Exit Code Issues: If the service script correctly starts all necessary processes but exits quickly (e.g., because the commands in the script finish soon), systemd might determine the service status based on the script's exit code. Process Exit Code Issues: If the service script correctly starts all necessary processes but exits quickly (e.g., because the commands in the script finish soon), systemd might determine the service status based on the script's exit code. systemd To resolve this issue, you can try the following steps: Check the Service Script: Ensure the start-all.shscript keeps running after starting all necessary processes. If the script does not keep any process running in the background after execution, you might need to add some logic to keep it running. Check the Service Script: Ensure the start-all.sh script keeps running after starting all necessary processes. If the script does not keep any process running in the background after execution, you might need to add some logic to keep it running. start-all.sh Adjust the Service File: If the script correctly starts all necessary processes and those processes run in the background, you may need to adjust the Type and other configuration options in the systemd service file. Adjust the Service File: If the script correctly starts all necessary processes and those processes run in the background, you may need to adjust the Type and other configuration options in the systemd service file. Use Type=forking: If your service script is a forking script, ensure you use Type=forking in the systemdservice file. This way, systemd will wait for the child process created by the script. Use Type=forking : If your service script is a forking script, ensure you use Type=forking in the systemd service file. This way, systemd will wait for the child process created by the script. Type=forking Type=forking systemd systemd Use Type=notify (if supported): If DolphinScheduler supports communication with the service manager, you can use Type=notify. This way, the service can send status notifications to systemd via the sd_notify() function. Use Type=notify (if supported): If DolphinScheduler supports communication with the service manager, you can use Type=notify . This way, the service can send status notifications to systemd via the sd_notify() function. Type=notify Type=notify systemd sd_notify() Use RemainAfterExit=yes: If the processes started by the service script run independently of the script itself, you can use RemainAfterExit=yes in the systemd service file. This way, even if the script exits, systemd will consider the service to be still running. Reload and Restart the Service: After modifying the service file, reload systemd and restart the service: Use RemainAfterExit=yes : If the processes started by the service script run independently of the script itself, you can use RemainAfterExit=yes in the systemd service file. This way, even if the script exits, systemd will consider the service to be still running. RemainAfterExit=yes RemainAfterExit=yes systemd systemd Reload and Restart the Service: After modifying the service file, reload systemd and restart the service: systemd systemctl daemon-reload \nsystemctl restart dolphinscheduler.service systemctl daemon-reload \nsystemctl restart dolphinscheduler.service Check Service Status: Check the service status again to see if it is active (running). Check Service Status: Check the service status again to see if it is active (running). If the above steps do not resolve the issue, you may need to examine the DolphinScheduler log files or the output of the service script in more detail to determine why systemd believes the service has stopped. If the above steps do not resolve the issue, you may need to examine the DolphinScheduler log files or the output of the service script in more detail to determine why systemd believes the service has stopped. systemd Finally, the configuration works well.