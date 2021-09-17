How to use a Gatsby Static Site to Manage Paid Subscriptions
We will be covering the following:Setting up a basic Gatsby site; Configuring and deploying to Netlify; Membership management using Netlify Identity; Adding login and signup modals using React hooks; Adding Gatsby private routes; Creating subscription plans using Paddle; and Subscription management from members’ accounts using Fauna.
Self-taught dev, maker, recovering banker, living in Greece. Building affordable digital tools for local news.