Creating New Gatsby Theme with Typescript, MDX, and Theme-UI

Gatsby Themes provide a powerful way to share an opinionated set of configurations across multiple Gatsby sites. The features built into your Gatsby Theme will be abstracted out of your site and packaged as a dependency, providing an efficient way to develop similar Gatsby sites.

In this tutorial, we’ll set up a development workspace to build and demo a simple theme. Our workspace will be equipped with Typescript, ESLint, and Husky, so we can quickly start developing with a team. Our theme will support MDX pages, an MDX blog, frontmatter, syntax highlighting in code blocks, responsive images, and a custom theme built with the Theme-UI spec.

As you follow this guide, I encourage you to periodically reference my source code and commit history.

Prerequisites

Although this guide is fairly thorough, it will help if you have some basic experience with Yarn workspaces, Gatsby, and Gatsby themes. If you don’t, I recommend skimming through these resources to get up to speed.

Most Gatsby themes leverage the concept of Shadowing in Gatsby and Theme-UI to make theme development more efficient. It may be worth reading up on these topics if you aren’t familiar.

1. Set up workspace

1.1 Clone a starter workspace repo

gatsby-starter-theme-workspace is a very simple and minimal starter

is a very simple and minimal starter gatsby-theme-mdx is a good starter for MDX blog support (I used this one)

1.2 Make the repo your own

The root of your repo

Should have the following files: README , package.json , .gitiginore Should have the following folders: theme and demo. Feel free to rename these folders. The root package.json should have workspaces for theme and demo folders.

The theme that we will be creating

README , package.json , .gitignore , and gatbsy files 1. Should have its own, and gatbsy files

index.js file can be left empty 2. The mainfile can be left empty

theme package.json to be your own 3. Rename the contents of theto be your own

You can name your theme whatever you want, but you should make sure it is scoped using your npm username if you plan on publishing it. (You should create an account now if you don’t have one).

I’ll be using @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor as the name of my theme. For the rest of the tutorial, you should replace @shetharp with your npm username and gatsby-theme-candor with your theme name.

The demo site that will use your theme

README , package.json , .gitignore , and gatsby files 1. Should have its own, and gatsby files

demo package.json to be your own 2. Rename the contents of theto be your own

Make sure under the dependencies section, you have a dependency for your theme. The name of this dependency should match the name you set in the theme package.json .

. Because we have not published the theme yet as an npm package and will be developing it locally, set the version to * so that yarn knows to look for the package locally.

so that yarn knows to look for the package locally. The dependencies section should look something like this:

"dependencies" : { "gatsby" : "^2.13.1" , "@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor" : "*" , "react" : "^16.8.6" , "react-dom" : "^16.8.6" },

demo gatsby-config.js file. Make sure under plugins, you include the name of your theme. It should match the name you set in the theme package.json . For example: 3. Update thefile. Make sure under plugins, you include the name of your theme. It should match the name you set in the. For example:

plugins: [{ resolve : '@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor' , options : {} }]

1.3 Make sure your setup is working

1. Install dependencies in your workspace

yarn

2. Run your demo site

yarn workspace demo develop

This command tells yarn to run the develop script from the package.json in your demo workspace folder.

2. Set up Typescript, ESLint, and Husky

We’ll be adding a few dev dependencies and configurations to help enforce good code quality and catch errors, especially when working with a team. You can skip this section if the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

2.1 Set up Typescript

Gatsby comes with native support for Typescript , but we need to add some configurations since we are working with Yarn workspaces.

1. Add Typescript as a dev dependency to your workspace

yarn add -W -D typescript

The -W flag tells yarn to add the dependency to your workspace's root package.json

tsconfig.json file in the root of your repo 2. Create afile in theof your repo

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "esnext" , "module" : "commonjs" , "jsx" : "react" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "es2017" ], "moduleResolution" : "node" , "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "strict" : true , "noEmit" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true }, "include" : [ "./demo/src/" , "./theme/src/" ], "exclude" : [ "node_modules" , "demo/node_modules" , "theme/node_modules" ] }

type-check script in your root package.json 3. Add ascript in your

"scripts" : { "type-check" : "tsc --noEmit" }

If you run yarn type-check it should run the typescript compiler.

demo/src/pages/example.tsx 4. Add an example Typescript page in

import React from "react" ; import { PageProps } from "gatsby" ; export default function TypescriptExample ( props: PageProps ) { return ( <> <h1>Path:</h1> Example page using typescript. <pre>{props.path}</pre> </> ); }

yarn workspace demo develop to make sure Gatsby is running, then navigate to 5. Test that it is working. Runto make sure Gatsby is running, then navigate to http://localhost:8000/example to see the page.

If you modify the file to cause a typescript error (e.g. <pre>{props.asdf}</pre> ), you may notice that it updates your website, but Gatsby doesn't necessarily catch the error and crash. But if you run yarn type-check , it should catch that error. In the rest of the set up, we'll automate type-checking into our workflow.

2.2 Set up ESLint

1. Add ESLint along with its plugins for Typescript, React, and Prettier as dev dependencies to your workspace root

yarn add -W -D eslint prettier eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-plugin-react @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser

.eslintignore file in your workspace root 2. Add anfile in your workspace

node_modules **/node_modules/** **/.cache/** **/build/** **/public/**

.eslintrc.js file in your workspace root 3. Add anfile in your workspace

module .exports = { env : { browser : true , node : true , }, parser : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , // Specifies the ESLint parser parserOptions: { ecmaVersion : 2020 , // Allows for the parsing of modern ECMAScript features sourceType: "module" , // Allows for the use of imports ecmaFeatures: { jsx : true , // Allows for the parsing of JSX }, }, settings : { react : { version : "detect" , // Tells eslint-plugin-react to automatically detect the version of React to use }, }, extends : [ "plugin:react/recommended" , // Uses the recommended rules from @eslint-plugin-react "plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended" , // Uses the recommended rules from the @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin "prettier/@typescript-eslint" , // Uses eslint-config-prettier to disable ESLint rules from @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin that would conflict with prettier "plugin:prettier/recommended" , // Enables eslint-plugin-prettier and eslint-config-prettier. This will display prettier errors as ESLint errors. Make sure this is always the last configuration in the extends array. ], rules : { // Place to specify ESLint rules. Can be used to overwrite rules specified from the extended configs "no-console" : [ "error" , { allow : [ "warn" , "error" ] }], "@typescript-eslint/explicit-function-return-type" : "off" , "@typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any" : "warn" , "@typescript-eslint/no-var-requires" : "off" , "react/prop-types" : [ "warn" , { skipUndeclared : true }], }, };

.prettierrc.js file in your workspace root 4. Add afile in your workspace

module .exports = { printWidth : 120 , proseWrap : "preserve" , };

lint and lint:fix scripts in your root package.json 5. Addandscripts in your

"scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint . --ext .ts,.tsx,.js,.jsx" , "lint:fix" : "yarn lint --fix" , "type-check" : "tsc --noEmit" },

yarn lint to view any lint errors. If you need to, restart your IDE to see lint errors in your code. Run yarn lint:fix to auto fix most lint errors. You may need to fix remaining lint errors manually (or add eslint-disable comments if you're feeling lazy). 6. Runto view any lint errors. If you need to, restart your IDE to see lint errors in your code. Runto auto fix most lint errors. You may need to fix remaining lint errors manually (or addcomments if you're feeling lazy).

2.3 Set up Husky

We'll use Husky to run the linter and type-checker before we commit and push code to git. These pre-commit and pre-push hooks will allow us to frequently catch syntax inconsistencies and type errors.

1. Add husky and lint-staged as dev dependencies

yarn add -W -D husky lint-staged

.huskyrc.js file in your workspace root 2. Add afile in your workspace

module .exports = { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : [ "lint-staged" ], "pre-push" : [ "yarn type-check" ] } }

.lintstagedrc file in your workspace root 3. Add afile in your workspace

{ "*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}" : [ "yarn lint:fix" ], "{*.{json,md,mdx,yml,yaml}}" : [ "prettier --write" ] }

Commit and push these changes in your repo to git. You should see Husky in action!

3. Style your theme

1. Add it as a dependency to your theme workspace, if it doesn't already include it.

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-theme-ui

theme's gatsby-config.js file 2. Add it as a plugin to yourfile

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-theme-ui" , ] }

gatsby-plugin-theme-ui . Create a file in theme/src/gatsby-plugin-theme-ui/index.ts . Create a theme object by following the 3. To create your own theme, you'll need to leverage Shadowing in Gatsby to shadow the theme file from. Create a file in. Create a theme object by following the Theme UI Spec and make it the default export of the file.

gatsby-theme-candor 4. You can build your theme from scratch if you're comfortable with Theme-UI, or you can base it off of a preset/existing theme. You can reference the theme file source code on GitHub.

Tip: If you're making lots of changes to your theme, you might want to consider creating a theme preview page to see all of your theme's styles and components in one place. You can reference the gatsby-theme-candor 5.If you're making lots of changes to your theme, you might want to consider creating a theme preview page to see all of your theme's styles and components in one place. You can reference the Theme Preview page or its source code

4. Set up MDX for pages and posts

gatsby-plugin-mdx plugin if your theme doesn't have it yet. To support MDX in your theme, you will need to add theplugin if your theme doesn't have it yet.

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-mdx @mdx-js/mdx @mdx-js/react

Make sure to add it to your theme's gatsby-config.js file. You can learn more about the plugin options in the plugin's official documentation

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-mdx" , options : { extensions : [ ".mdx" , ".md" ], defaultLayouts : { default : require .resolve( "./src/templates/Page.tsx" ), }, }, }, ] }

4.1 Set up Gatsby Source Filesystem

gatsby-source-filesystem plugin to our theme. 1. In order for us to support MDX frontmatter queries, responsive images, and a content directory for posts, we'll need to add theplugin to our theme.

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-source-filesystem

theme's gatsby-config.js file and configure it to source posts and images. (Gatsby will automatically source from src/pages , so we don't need to include it). 2. Next, we will add the plugin to ourgatsby-config.js file and configure it to source posts and images. (Gatsby will automatically source from, so we don't need to include it).

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-source-filesystem" , options : { name : "posts" , path : "src/posts" , }, }, { resolve : "gatsby-source-filesystem" , options : { name : "images" , path : "src/images" , }, }, ] }

3. Gatsby will throw an error if these paths don't exist in your set up. To avoid this, create folders for each of these paths (you can place empty files as placeholders within them) in your theme's workspace.

onPreBootstrap lifecycle hook to initialize these required directories for our users before Gatsby builds their site. Add this code to your theme's gatsby-node.js file. This is a common 4. We also want to make sure consumers of our theme don't experience a Gatsby build error because one of our required paths doesn't exist for their set up. We can use thelifecycle hook to initialize these required directories for our users before Gatsby builds their site. Add this code to yourfile. This is a common Gatsby Theme Convention

const path = require ( "path" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const mkdirp = require ( "mkdirp" ); exports.onPreBootstrap = ( { store, reporter } ) => { const { program } = store.getState() const dirs = [ path.join(program.directory, "src/pages" ), path.join(program.directory, "src/posts" ), path.join(program.directory, "src/images" ), ] dirs.forEach( dir => { if (!fs.existsSync(dir)) { reporter.log( `creating the ${dir} directory` ) mkdirp.sync(dir) } }) }

4.2 Set up Gatsby Sharp for images

We will use Gatsby Sharp to support responsive optimized images in our site.

1. Install the plugins in your theme workspace

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-sharp gatsby-transformer-sharp

theme's gatsby-config.js file 2. Make sure to add these plugins to yourfile

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-sharp" , "gatsby-transformer-sharp" , ] }

gatsby-remark-images plugin to support responsive images in our MDX content. 3. We also need to install theplugin to support responsive images in our MDX content.

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-remark-images

theme's gatsby-config.js file under the plugin options for gatsby-plugin-mdx 4. Make sure to add this to yourfile under the plugin options for

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-mdx" , options : { extensions : [ ".mdx" , ".md" ], defaultLayouts : { default : require .resolve( "./src/templates/Page.tsx" ), }, gatsbyRemarkPlugins : [ resolve: "gatsby-remark-images" , options : { maxWidth : 800 , } ], }, }, ] }

4.3 Set up MDX Frontmatter

--- title: Hello World! Catchy title from frontmatter! author: Fina Mitai date: 2020 -07 -30 featureImage: ./redwood.jpg --- This is the markdown content. Lorem ipsum dolor sit **amet**.

pageContext and query it with graphQL in the next steps. We will reference the frontmatter withand query it with graphQL in the next steps.

src/pages directory with your theme styles applied. At this point, your website should be rendering MDX pages in your demo site'sdirectory with your theme styles applied.

5. Programmatically Creating Pages

src/posts directory) being sourced outside of src/pages , we need to give each post a slug for Gatsby to render the url into a page. (Alternatively, you could define the slug in the frontmatter, but in this example, we want Gatsby to Because we have blog posts (in thedirectory) being sourced outside of, we need to give each post a slug for Gatsby to render the url into a page. (Alternatively, you could define the slug in the frontmatter, but in this example, we want Gatsby to generate slugs for us). Luckily, there's an official plugin we can use to avoid writing all this configuration manually.

gatsby-plugin-page-creator plugin to your theme's workspace 1. Install theplugin to yourworkspace

yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-page-creator

gatsby-plugin-page-creator to your theme's gatsby-config.js file. Give it the option to create pages from the src/posts directory. 2. Addto yourfile. Give it the option to create pages from thedirectory.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-page-creator" , options : { path : "src/posts" , }, }, ] }

gatsby-plugin-mdx options in your theme's gatsby-config.js file to create pages for posts using a Posts template. We'll create the Posts template in the next step. 3. Update theoptions in yourfile to create pages for posts using a Posts template. We'll create the Posts template in the next step.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-mdx" , options : { extensions : [ ".mdx" , ".md" ], defaultLayouts : { default : require .resolve( "./src/templates/Page.tsx" ), posts : require .resolve( "./src/templates/Post.tsx" ), }, gatsbyRemarkPlugins : [ resolve: "gatsby-remark-images" , options : { maxWidth : 800 , } ], }, }, ] }

theme's src/templates/Post.tsx file 4. Create a template for Posts in yourfile

import React from "react" ; import { graphql, useStaticQuery, PageProps } from "gatsby" ; import Layout from "../components/Layout" ; import { Badge, Text } from "theme-ui" ; export type PostProps = PageProps & { pageContext : { frontmatter : { [k: string]: string }; }; }; const Post: React.FC<PostProps> = ( props ) => { const { children } = props; const data = useStaticQuery(graphql ` query { site { siteMetadata { title } } } ` ); return ( < Layout > <Badge variant="accent"> <Text variant="mono">Post template</Text> </Badge> <Badge variant="highlight" marginLeft={1}> {data.site.siteMetadata.title} </Badge> <h1>{props.pageContext.frontmatter.title}</h1> <span>{props.pageContext.frontmatter.author}</span> {children} </ Layout > ); }; export default Post;

yarn workspace demo develop to see the .mdx files in your demo site's src/posts directory get turned into pages! 5. Runto see thefiles in your demo site'sdirectory get turned into pages!

6. Set up a Blog Index Page

To list out all the pages in your website, you'll want to create a blog index page. In this example, we'll name this page the Blog page. However, you can name this whatever you want, such as SiteIndex, SiteMap, etc.

src/pages/blog.tsx in your demo workspace 1. Create a new filein yourworkspace

2. Add the following to the file

import React from "react" ; import { PageProps, Link, graphql } from "gatsby" ; import { Layout } from "@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor" ; import { Styled } from "theme-ui" ; const BlogIndex: React.FC<BlogIndexProps> = (props) => { const { data } = props; const { nodes: pages } = data.allSitePage; return ( <Layout> <Styled.h1>Blog Index</Styled.h1> <Styled.ul> {pages.map(({ id, path, context: { frontmatter } }) => ( <Styled.li key={id}> <Link to={path}> <code>{path}</code> </Link> {frontmatter?.title && ` -- ${frontmatter.title}`} </Styled.li> ))} </Styled.ul> </Layout> ); }; export default BlogIndex; export const pageQuery = graphql` query AllPagesQuery { allSitePage { nodes { id path context { frontmatter { author date excerpt featureImage title } } } } } `;

3. You can verify the graphql query works by trying it out in GraphiQL. Essentially, this query is getting all the pages in our site and providing their id, path, and frontmatter. In our BlogIndex component, we use the frontmatter to render the title of the page and the path to link to the page.

7. Deploy your demo to GitHub Pages

We are going to deploy our demo site using GitHub Pages to make it easy to view the demo site without having to pull down and build the repo.

shetharp will be your username and gatsby-theme-candor will be the name of your repo on GitHub. For this example, we will be deploying the demo site to https://shetharp.github.io/gatsby-theme-candor/ , wherewill be your username andwill be the name of your repo on GitHub.

gh-pages as a dev dependency to your demo workspace 1. Installas a dev dependency to yourworkspace

yarn workspace demo add -D gh-pages

demo gatsby-config.js file 2. Because the root url of our website will have its repo name in it, we need to define a prefix in thefile

module .exports = { pathPrefix : "/gatsby-theme-candor" , }

demo package.json to make it easy to deploy with one command 3. Next, we add a script to ourto make it easy to deploy with one command

{ "scripts" : { "deploy" : "gatsby build --prefix-paths && gh-pages -d public" } }

cd demo and deploy! 4. Make sure your latest changes are committed to git. Then, change directory into your demo workspaceand deploy!

yarn deploy

gh-pages branch for deployments. (You can follow 5. Make sure you've configured your GitHub repo to source from thebranch for deployments. (You can follow these instructions to configure that).

8. Publish your theme to npm

README , package.json , and gatsby-config files to be well documented for your needs. Also, if you don't have an npm username, you should We're getting ready to publish our theme! Before we proceed, consider cleaning up or updating your, andfiles to be well documented for your needs. Also, if you don't have an npm username, you should create an npm account now.

theme workspace a name in its package.json file. Verify that the name you provided is namespaced, typically using your npm username (e.g. "name": "@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor" ). 1. At the beginning of this walkthrough, when setting up your yarn workspace, you should have given yourworkspace a name in itsfile. Verify that the name you provided is namespaced, typically using your npm username (e.g.).

This will help the Gatsby and npm community keep track of who published the theme and avoid name collisions.

You will have to use your own namespace for this step.

2. Verify that you are logged into npm by running

npm whoami

If you're not logged in, run npm login to enter your username, password, and email.

cd theme 3. Change directories into your theme workspace

4. Publish to npm!

npm publish --access-public

You should be able to see your newly published package in your npm profile.

theme package.json . Verify that the changes you've made to your theme are reflected in your updated version number. It is 5. If you decide to publish new updates to your theme later on, you will need to update the version number in your. Verify that the changes you've made to your theme are reflected in your updated version number. It is common practice to use semantic versioning to indicate breaking changes or patches.

Conclusion

Congrats on setting up your Gatsby Theme! In this tutorial we made an effort to set up a robust repository for theme development with a team--so share it with others and start collaborating!

gatsby-theme-candor demo site, source code, and commit history. As you continue configuring your theme to meet your needs, I encourage you to view thedemo site, source code, and commit history.

gatsby-theme-candor . Let me know what you build If you found this tutorial to be a useful starting point, feel free to build your next gatsby site or theme on top of. Let me know what you build @shetharp

