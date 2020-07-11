Creating New Gatsby Theme with Typescript, MDX, and Theme-UI

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
is a very simple and minimal starter
gatsby-starter-theme-workspace
is a good starter for MDX blog support (I used this one)
gatsby-theme-mdx
of your repo
root
,
README
,
package.json
.gitiginore
should have workspaces for theme and demo folders.
package.json
that we will be creating
theme
,
README
,
package.json
, and gatbsy files
.gitignore
file can be left empty
index.js
to be your own
package.json
as the name of my theme. For the rest of the tutorial, you should replace
@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor
with your npm username and
@shetharp
with your theme name.
gatsby-theme-candor
site that will use your theme
demo
,
README
,
package.json
, and gatsby files
.gitignore
to be your own
package.json
.
package.json
so that yarn knows to look for the package locally.
*
"dependencies": {
"gatsby": "^2.13.1",
"@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor": "*",
"react": "^16.8.6",
"react-dom": "^16.8.6"
},
file. Make sure under plugins, you include the name of your theme. It should match the name you set in the theme
gatsby-config.js
. For example:
package.json
plugins: [{ resolve: '@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor', options: {} }]
yarn
yarn workspace demo develop
yarn add -W -D typescript
flag tells yarn to add the dependency to your workspace's root
-W
package.json
file in the root of your repo
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "esnext",
"module": "commonjs",
"jsx": "react",
"lib": ["dom", "es2017"],
"moduleResolution": "node",
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"strict": true,
"noEmit": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"esModuleInterop": true
},
"include": ["./demo/src/", "./theme/src/"],
"exclude": ["node_modules", "demo/node_modules", "theme/node_modules"]
}
script in your root
type-check
package.json
"scripts": {
"type-check": "tsc --noEmit"
}
it should run the typescript compiler.
type-check
demo/src/pages/example.tsx
import React from "react";
import { PageProps } from "gatsby";
export default function TypescriptExample(props: PageProps) {
return (
<>
<h1>Path:</h1>
Example page using typescript.
<pre>{props.path}</pre>
</>
);
}
to make sure Gatsby is running, then navigate to http://localhost:8000/example to see the page.
yarn workspace demo develop
), you may notice that it updates your website, but Gatsby doesn't necessarily catch the error and crash. But if you run
<pre>{props.asdf}</pre>
, it should catch that error. In the rest of the set up, we'll automate type-checking into our workflow.
yarn type-check
yarn add -W -D eslint prettier eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-plugin-react @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser
file in your workspace root
.eslintignore
node_modules
**/node_modules/**
**/.cache/**
**/build/**
**/public/**
file in your workspace root
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
env: {
browser: true,
node: true,
},
parser: "@typescript-eslint/parser", // Specifies the ESLint parser
parserOptions: {
ecmaVersion: 2020, // Allows for the parsing of modern ECMAScript features
sourceType: "module", // Allows for the use of imports
ecmaFeatures: {
jsx: true, // Allows for the parsing of JSX
},
},
settings: {
react: {
version: "detect", // Tells eslint-plugin-react to automatically detect the version of React to use
},
},
extends: [
"plugin:react/recommended", // Uses the recommended rules from @eslint-plugin-react
"plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended", // Uses the recommended rules from the @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
"prettier/@typescript-eslint", // Uses eslint-config-prettier to disable ESLint rules from @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin that would conflict with prettier
"plugin:prettier/recommended", // Enables eslint-plugin-prettier and eslint-config-prettier. This will display prettier errors as ESLint errors. Make sure this is always the last configuration in the extends array.
],
rules: {
// Place to specify ESLint rules. Can be used to overwrite rules specified from the extended configs
"no-console": ["error", { allow: ["warn", "error"] }],
"@typescript-eslint/explicit-function-return-type": "off",
"@typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any": "warn",
"@typescript-eslint/no-var-requires": "off",
"react/prop-types": ["warn", { skipUndeclared: true }],
},
};
file in your workspace root
.prettierrc.js
module.exports = {
printWidth: 120,
proseWrap: "preserve",
};
and
lint
scripts in your root
lint:fix
package.json
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint . --ext .ts,.tsx,.js,.jsx",
"lint:fix": "yarn lint --fix",
"type-check": "tsc --noEmit"
},
to view any lint errors. If you need to, restart your IDE to see lint errors in your code. Run
yarn lint
to auto fix most lint errors. You may need to fix remaining lint errors manually (or add
yarn lint:fix
comments if you're feeling lazy).
eslint-disable
yarn add -W -D husky lint-staged
file in your workspace root
.huskyrc.js
module.exports = {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": ["lint-staged"],
"pre-push": ["yarn type-check"]
}
}
file in your workspace root
.lintstagedrc
{
"*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}": ["yarn lint:fix"],
"{*.{json,md,mdx,yml,yaml}}": ["prettier --write"]
}
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-theme-ui
file
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-plugin-theme-ui",
]
}
. Create a file in
gatsby-plugin-theme-ui
. Create a theme object by following the Theme UI Spec and make it the default export of the file.
theme/src/gatsby-plugin-theme-ui/index.ts
theme file source code on GitHub.
gatsby-theme-candor
plugin if your theme doesn't have it yet.
gatsby-plugin-mdx
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-mdx @mdx-js/mdx @mdx-js/react
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-mdx",
options: {
extensions: [".mdx", ".md"],
defaultLayouts: {
default: require.resolve("./src/templates/Page.tsx"),
},
},
},
]
}
plugin to our theme.
gatsby-source-filesystem
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-source-filesystem
, so we don't need to include it).
src/pages
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-filesystem",
options: {
name: "posts",
path: "src/posts",
},
},
{
resolve: "gatsby-source-filesystem",
options: {
name: "images",
path: "src/images",
},
},
]
}
lifecycle hook to initialize these required directories for our users before Gatsby builds their site. Add this code to your theme's
onPreBootstrap
file. This is a common Gatsby Theme Convention.
gatsby-node.js
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
const mkdirp = require("mkdirp");
exports.onPreBootstrap = ({ store, reporter }) => {
const { program } = store.getState()
const dirs = [
path.join(program.directory, "src/pages"),
path.join(program.directory, "src/posts"),
path.join(program.directory, "src/images"),
]
dirs.forEach(dir => {
if (!fs.existsSync(dir)) {
reporter.log(`creating the ${dir} directory`)
mkdirp.sync(dir)
}
})
}
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-sharp gatsby-transformer-sharp
file
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-plugin-sharp",
"gatsby-transformer-sharp",
]
}
plugin to support responsive images in our MDX content.
gatsby-remark-images
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-remark-images
file under the plugin options for
gatsby-config.js
gatsby-plugin-mdx
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-mdx",
options: {
extensions: [".mdx", ".md"],
defaultLayouts: {
default: require.resolve("./src/templates/Page.tsx"),
},
gatsbyRemarkPlugins: [
resolve: "gatsby-remark-images",
options: {
maxWidth: 800,
}
],
},
},
]
}
files. For example:
.mdx
---
title: Hello World! Catchy title from frontmatter!
author: Fina Mitai
date: 2020-07-30
featureImage: ./redwood.jpg
---
This is the markdown content. Lorem ipsum dolor sit **amet**.
and query it with graphQL in the next steps.
pageContext
directory with your theme styles applied.
src/pages
directory) being sourced outside of
src/posts
, we need to give each post a slug for Gatsby to render the url into a page. (Alternatively, you could define the slug in the frontmatter, but in this example, we want Gatsby to generate slugs for us). Luckily, there's an official plugin we can use to avoid writing all this configuration manually.
src/pages
plugin to your theme's workspace
gatsby-plugin-page-creator
yarn workspace @shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor add gatsby-plugin-page-creator
to your theme's
gatsby-plugin-page-creator
file. Give it the option to create pages from the
gatsby-config.js
directory.
src/posts
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-creator",
options: {
path: "src/posts",
},
},
]
}
options in your theme's
gatsby-plugin-mdx
file to create pages for posts using a Posts template. We'll create the Posts template in the next step.
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-mdx",
options: {
extensions: [".mdx", ".md"],
defaultLayouts: {
default: require.resolve("./src/templates/Page.tsx"),
posts: require.resolve("./src/templates/Post.tsx"),
},
gatsbyRemarkPlugins: [
resolve: "gatsby-remark-images",
options: {
maxWidth: 800,
}
],
},
},
]
}
file
src/templates/Post.tsx
import React from "react";
import { graphql, useStaticQuery, PageProps } from "gatsby";
import Layout from "../components/Layout";
import { Badge, Text } from "theme-ui";
export type PostProps = PageProps & {
pageContext: {
frontmatter: { [k: string]: string };
};
};
const Post: React.FC<PostProps> = (props) => {
const { children } = props;
const data = useStaticQuery(graphql`
query {
site {
siteMetadata {
title
}
}
}
`);
return (
<Layout>
<Badge variant="accent">
<Text variant="mono">Post template</Text>
</Badge>
<Badge variant="highlight" marginLeft={1}>
{data.site.siteMetadata.title}
</Badge>
<h1>{props.pageContext.frontmatter.title}</h1>
<span>{props.pageContext.frontmatter.author}</span>
{children}
</Layout>
);
};
export default Post;
to see the
yarn workspace demo develop
files in your demo site's
.mdx
directory get turned into pages!
src/posts
in your demo workspace
src/pages/blog.tsx
import React from "react";
import { PageProps, Link, graphql } from "gatsby";
import { Layout } from "@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor";
import { Styled } from "theme-ui";
const BlogIndex: React.FC<BlogIndexProps> = (props) => {
const { data } = props;
const { nodes: pages } = data.allSitePage;
return (
<Layout>
<Styled.h1>Blog Index</Styled.h1>
<Styled.ul>
{pages.map(({ id, path, context: { frontmatter } }) => (
<Styled.li key={id}>
<Link to={path}>
<code>{path}</code>
</Link>
{frontmatter?.title && ` -- ${frontmatter.title}`}
</Styled.li>
))}
</Styled.ul>
</Layout>
);
};
export default BlogIndex;
export const pageQuery = graphql`
query AllPagesQuery {
allSitePage {
nodes {
id
path
context {
frontmatter {
author
date
excerpt
featureImage
title
}
}
}
}
}
`;
will be your username and
shetharp
will be the name of your repo on GitHub.
gatsby-theme-candor
as a dev dependency to your demo workspace
gh-pages
yarn workspace demo add -D gh-pages
file
gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
pathPrefix: "/gatsby-theme-candor",
}
to make it easy to deploy with one command
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"deploy": "gatsby build --prefix-paths && gh-pages -d public"
}
}
and deploy!
cd demo
yarn deploy
branch for deployments. (You can follow these instructions to configure that).
gh-pages
,
README
, and
package.json
files to be well documented for your needs. Also, if you don't have an npm username, you should create an npm account now.
gatsby-config
file. Verify that the name you provided is namespaced, typically using your npm username (e.g.
package.json
).
"name": "@shetharp/gatsby-theme-candor"
npm whoami
to enter your username, password, and email.
npm login
cd theme
npm publish --access-public
. Verify that the changes you've made to your theme are reflected in your updated version number. It is common practice to use semantic versioning to indicate breaking changes or patches.
package.json
demo site, source code, and commit history.
gatsby-theme-candor
. Let me know what you build @shetharp!
gatsby-theme-candor