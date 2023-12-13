Adding Firebase Analytics to a Gatsby Project: A Beginner's Guide

With Gatsby being a Static Site Generator, adding functionality that uses browser globals can break the Node.js build step. This is the case for Firebase Analytics, so adding it to a Gatsby project can be a little tricky. In this article, I’ll show you how to add Firebase Analytics to a Gatsby project the correct way. Dependencies We will be adding three dependencies to our project to get Firebase Analytics up and running, , and . When writing this article on March 31, 2022, only supports version of the plugin. dotenv firebase gatsby-plugin-firebase gatsby-plugin-firebase 8.x.x firebase Using Yarn: yarn add dotenv firebase@8.10.0 gatsby-plugin-firebase Using NPM: npm install dotenv firebase@8.10.0 gatsby-plugin-firebase Firebase Setup Head over to and create a new project if you haven’t already. Make sure you enable Analytics. console.firebase.google.com Next up, add Firebase as a web app. Once the app is set up, you can head over to the project’s settings to see the Firebase web configuration. You will need these values for the next step. Gatsby Setup We start by creating the file where we will be storing our environment variables. Remember to add this file to if you don’t want your variables to be tracked by git. .env .gitignore The should look like the following: .env GATSBY_FIREBASE_API_KEY=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_AUTH_DOMAIN=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_DATABASE_URL=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_PROJECT_ID=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_STORAGE_BUCKET=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_MESSAGING_SENDER_ID=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_APP_ID=...\nGATSBY_FIREBASE_MEASUREMENT_ID=... In your file: gatsby-config.js require("dotenv").config();\n\nmodule.exports = {\n plugins: [\n ...otherPlugins,\n {\n resolve: "gatsby-plugin-firebase",\n options: {\n features: {\n auth: false,\n database: false,\n firestore: false,\n storage: false,\n messaging: false,\n functions: false,\n performance: false,\n analytics: true,\n },\n credentials: {\n apiKey: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_API_KEY,\n authDomain: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_AUTH_DOMAIN,\n databaseURL: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_DATABASE_URL,\n projectId: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_PROJECT_ID,\n storageBucket: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_STORAGE_BUCKET,\n messagingSenderId: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_MESSAGING_SENDER_ID,\n appId: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_APP_ID,\n measurementId: process.env.GATSBY_FIREBASE_MEASUREMENT_ID,\n },\n },\n },\n ],\n}; Next up, add the following import to both and : gatsby-browser.js gatsby-ssr.js import "firebase/analytics"; Usage Now that your Firebase Analytics is properly set up, you can start using it. This is an example of how you can track a page visit: import React, { useEffect } from "react";\nimport firebase from "gatsby-plugin-firebase";\n\nconst Home = () => {\n useEffect(() => {\n if (!firebase) {\n return;\n }\n\n firebase.analytics().logEvent("visited_homepage");\n }, [firebase]);\n\n return (\n <section>\n <h1>Hello, Firebase!</h1>\n </section>\n );\n};\n\nexport default Home; When you run your website, you should now see requests being sent to and : firebase.googleapis.com google-analytics.com If the requests do not fail you have set everything up correctly! If you head back to you should be able to check out the real-time analytics. console.firebase.google.com Restricting the API Key It is a good idea to restrict your API key so that analytic requests can only be sent from a domain you own. To do this, head over to the Google Cloud Platform console at . Select your project and navigate to the . Add an HTTP referrers restriction to match the URL of your website. console.cloud.google.com API Credentials page You should now have Firebase Analytics set up on your Gatsby project! Thanks for checking out this article; any feedback is greatly appreciated!