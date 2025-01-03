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How to Troubleshoot 'hostpolicy.dll' and 'singlefilehost.exe' Errors in .NET 8.0.11

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byMark Pelf@markpelf

M.Sc. C.S. University of Belgrade, Serbia; MCSA – Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (C#, ASP.NET MVC); CodeProject MVP (x2 years); C#-Corner MVP (x3 years); https://markpelf.com/

January 3rd, 2025
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Mark Pelf
    byMark Pelf@markpelf

    M.Sc. C.S. University of Belgrade, Serbia; MCSA – Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (C#, ASP.NET MVC); CodeProject MVP (x2 years); C#-Corner MVP (x3 years); https://markpelf.com/

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Mark Pelf@markpelf

M.Sc. C.S. University of Belgrade, Serbia; MCSA – Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (C#, ASP.NET MVC); CodeProject MVP (x2 years); C#-Corner MVP (x3 years); https://markpelf.com/

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tech-stories#net8#build-tools#singlefile#dot-net#hostpolicy#singlefilehost#hackernoon-top-story#how-to-troubleshoot

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