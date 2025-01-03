How to Troubleshoot 'hostpolicy.dll' and 'singlefilehost.exe' Errors in .NET 8.0.11

byMark Pelf@markpelf
M.Sc. C.S. University of Belgrade, Serbia; MCSA – Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (C#, ASP.NET MVC); CodeProject MVP (x2 years); C#-Corner MVP (x3 years); https://markpelf.com/
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M.Sc. C.S. University of Belgrade, Serbia; MCSA – Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (C#, ASP.NET MVC); CodeProject MVP (x2 years); C#-Corner MVP (x3 years); https://markpelf.com/
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