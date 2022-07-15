How to Trade on Binance with a Demo Account

Making dreams come true! Creating the best-ever macOS crypto trading app for day-trading and scalping!
I can bet that everyone who just started their trading journey faces difficulties with the interface, wording, and logic behind the order management process. I lost about 500 USD by miss-clicking, creating orders in the wrong direction, and so on. If I had a chance to use a demo account, I would not lose money.
I found “Mock trading“ on Binance futures during the development of the trading app Tiger.Trade btw, our app supports this functionality too.
I decided to share that knowledge with a broader audience so people can be prepared for real trading and not repeat my stupid mistakes 😀
What is “Mock trading“? It’s also called “paper trading“ when an exchange or a broker gives you an opportunity to make trades without having real money.
If you are a newbie in trading, Binance has an easy-to-use solution for you. Everything you need is just an email and password to create an account where you can perform trades!
So, let's see what you have to do.
I hope, this article helps you to become a more mature trader and get a profit in the future from each trade!