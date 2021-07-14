How to Track a Smartphone: Android and iOS Devices

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives. We use it for staying connected, taking photos, and keeping up with the news.

For security purposes, have you ever found yourself wondering how to track your phone or someone else’s mobile phone?

The easiest way to track a phone is to install a mobile tracker app on it. So, in this article, we'll cover the top 7 best mobile tracker apps that work both on Android and iOS.

Each of these apps are free, so you can find a lost phone, monitor your children’s phone usage, or keep tabs on your spouse and employees.

Best Mobile Tracker Apps that Work With Google Maps For Android and iOS Devices

Almost every electronic device these days is keeping track of its whereabouts using GPS (Global Positioning System). It’s easy and intuitive to use, and you can set it up within seconds. But before you go ahead and start the journey, you need to get a tracking app that works properly.

1. PhoneSheriff

This is the first app on our list that comes from the esteemed developer of PhoneSheriff.com, Jason Kint. In fact, PhoneSheriff was the first company to track down and return thousands of lost phones. It has a web browser-based interface, so you can do the work remotely.

When you log in to the app, you can select the type of device you want to find and the map view will show up. You can then click on the GPS and use the phone’s tracking mode to pinpoint the device’s location. The search feature has a 360-degree range and can locate a phone pretty well. However, it’s pretty limited in terms of pinpoint accuracy.

2. Family Tracker

Family Tracker, as the name suggests, is meant to keep a check on your children’s mobile phone usage. You can keep an eye on your kids and check that they haven’t been missing from school. It’s got all the bells and whistles.

It has access to social networks, so you can monitor a specific user’s internet search history, check social networks, and get emails from apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you really want to keep an eye on what your kids are doing, this is the app for you. It’s an easy-to-use app, but be careful when searching your own kid’s social network. Family Tracker is available on both Android and iOS.

3. Mobile Spy

Mobile Spy is the third and largest offering in the mobile tracking section of the Android stores. This app is focused on tracking business phones. It has different features such as verifying the owner of the phone and disabling the phone’s functions. It also has a live status, in addition to a map. You can either track one or multiple phones with this app, depending on how much data you plan to use. However, there is a free version, where all the features are available.

4. Teen Safe

Another high-tech mobile phone app is Teen Safe. This app alerts you when someone is using your phone or location. You can track people down if you find that they’re using your phone. Teen Safe also offers parental control features and quick parental controls for easier control of their child’s screen time. It even has a safe driving feature that will alert you if the person is driving when using your phone.

Teen Safe features a “My Profile” tab that lets you set up the person’s phone to ring if they enter a blocked location or if they try to delete the app. Aside from this great service, the Teen Safe app also allows you to use your phone as an emergency button, thanks to an auto-call feature. Just press the emergency button and it will connect you to emergency services.

5. Spyzie

Spyzie is one of the best tracking apps for iPhone and Android devices. It is available for free. It is especially good for tracking location when you’re driving or walking, so the chances of the tracking application being blocked are greatly reduced.

Another great feature is that if your GPS goes out for any reason, it will send an alert to your phone letting you know that you’ve lost signal. It also has a 100% successful recovery rate. You don’t have to rely only on your phone. Spyzie also has a web-based tracker that works with GPS devices like an iPod nano or a phone. You can link your online tracking tool with your offline tracking tool.

6. Mobile Spy

Mobile Spy is a handy, all-in-one software that lets you: find lost/stolen phones via GPS and find nearby “safe” zones so your lost phone is always close. Mobile Spy can also tell you where your stolen phone is if you have your tracking number.

You can use Mobile Spy to keep track of your most valuable property. Also, all of your personal information is securely stored in the cloud. You don’t need to access your information from the phone itself.

7. Mobile Tracker Pro

Mobile Tracker Pro is a robust app that can track your phone almost anywhere in the world. This is where you can see the exact locations of the nearest available computers and cell phone towers in case your phone needs to be tracked.

By using Google maps, you can find the nearest cell tower, a computer, or even look up the locations of nearby co-working spaces. Now if you’re afraid of an infection, you’ll be relieved to hear that the app doesn't store any personal information in it. It’s completely secure and makes tracking your phone super easy.

Conclusion

To help you stay safe and have your phone returned to you, be sure to have at least one of the apps in this list installed on your Android or iPhone.

Not all Android or iOS devices are compatible with the app, so it’s not a 100% guarantee that your phone will be tracked. But it does work most of the time. So if you need a mobile tracker with Google Maps, these apps are a great place to start.

