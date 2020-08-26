How To Swap Values In JavaScript

At some point in their career, developers need to swap values. Most of the time we use the one plain old solution of “using a temporary variable”. Ugh, if only there was a better way. But wait! There is, and there’s not just one but many. In desperate times, we scour the web for solutions, find one, and copy it without ever wondering how this little snippet of code works. Lucky for you, now is the time to learn about how to swap values easily and efficiently, putting an end to your misery.

1) Using a temporary variable

Let’s just get the most obvious one out of the way.

function swapWithTemp ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) var temp = num1; num1 = num2; num2 = temp; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithTemp( 2.34 , 3.45 )

2) Using Arithmetic Operators + and -

Yes, you are reading correctly. We can use some mathematics magic to swap your values.

function swapWithPlusMinus ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1+num2; num2 = num1-num2; num1 = num1-num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithPlusMinus( 2.34 , 3.45 )

Whaaat!? Yep, so let’s see how it’s working. We get the sum of both numbers on line 4. Now, if we subtract one number from the sum then we get the other number right. That’s what we are doing on line number 5. Subtracting num2 from the sum which is stored in num1 variable will give the original num1 value which we store in num2. And similarly, we get assign num2 value in num1 on line 6.

Beware: There is also a one line swap with + and — floating around on the internet.

Here’s how it looks:

function swapWithPlusMinusShort ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = num1+(num1=num2)-num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithPlusMinusShort( 2 , 3 )

The above program gives the expected result. The expression within ( )

stores num2 in num1 and then we subtract num1 — num2 which is nothing but subtracting num2 — num2 = 0. Hence, we get our result. But when we use floating-point numbers, we see some unexpected results.

Try playing with the values like below in your console.

function swapWithPlusMinusShort ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = num1+(num1=num2)-num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithPlusMinusShort( 2 , 3.1 )

3) Using Only + or — Operator

We can achieve the same result just by using + operator as we did when using both + and -.

Let’s see it below:

function swapWithPlus ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = num1 + (num1=num2, 0 ) console .log(num1,num2) } //Try with - operator swapWithPlus( 2.3 , 3.4 )

The above program works but sacrifices readability. On line 4, in the ( ) we are assigning num1 to num2 and the 0 next to is the return value. In short, our line 4 looks like:

num2 = num1 + 0 => num2 = num1.

Hence, we get our result.

Note: Some JavaScript engines can perform their own optimizations to the above code that disregards + 0.

4) Using Arithmetic Operators * and /

Let’s do some more magic with using * & / operators.

The principle is the same as the previous method but with some teeny tiny quirks.

function swapWithMulDiv ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1*num2; num2 = num1/num2; num1 = num1/num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithMulDiv( 2.34 , 3.45 )

It’s the same as the previous one. We get the product of both the numbers

and store them in one of the numbers. That’s what we are doing on line number 5. Then we divide one of the numbers with the product to get the

first number and repeat the process to get the second number.

You did it! You are a “mathemagician”.

But wait a second! What about the quirk?

Well, let’s try this.

function swapWithMulDiv ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1*num2; num2 = num1/num2; num1 = num1/num2; console .log(num1,num2) } //Try switching out the numbers and see what happens swapWithMulDiv( 2.34 , 0 )

Our values are not swapped and we get a weird NaN instead. What’s that all about. If you remember your math classes, we were always told not to divide with 0 because it’s undefined. The reason lies in how limits work and some other reasons which we won’t get into. For now, let’s see other problems with this method

Consider this example:

function swapWithMulDiv ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1*num2; num2 = num1/num2; num1 = num1/num2; console .log(num1,num2) } //Try switching the numbers and see what happens swapWithMulDiv( 2.34 , Infinity )

Yep, it’s again NaN. Because you can’t divide anything with Infinity, it’s undefined.

Want to see one more. I thought so!

function swapWithMulDiv ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1*num2; num2 = num1/num2; num1 = num1/num2; console .log(num1,num2) } //Try switching out the numbers and see what happens swapWithMulDiv( 2.34 ,- Infinity )

-Infinity would yield the same result as the previous example and the reason is the same as well.

As it turns out even a great “mathemagician” can’t do the impossible with all his powers.

Here’s a shorter version of swapping with * and / but with the same problems:

function swapWithMulDivShort ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = num1*(num1=num2)/num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithMulDivShort( 2.3 , 3.4 )

The above code is similar to the shorter code when we were swapping using + and -. We assign num2 to num1, then our line 4 looks something

like this:

num2 = num1 * num2 / num2 => num2 = num1

Voila! Our values are swapped.

5) Using Only * or / Operator

function swapWithMul ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = num1 * (num1=num2, 1 ) console .log(num1,num2) } //Try with / and ** operator swapWithMul( 2.3 , 3.4 )

The above program works but sacrifices readability. In line 4, in the ( ) we are assigning num1 to num2 and the 1 next to is the return value. In short, our line 4 looks like:

num2 = num1 * 1 => num2 = num1

Hence, we get our result.

6) Using Bitwise XOR.

XOR manipulates the binary bits. It yields 1 when we have two different inputs and 0 otherwise.

So, let’s understand how it works!

function swapWithXOR ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1^num2; num2 = num1^num2; num1 = num1^num2; console .log(num1,num2) } // Try negative values swapWithXOR( 10 , 1 )

4-bit binary of 10 -> 1010

4-bit binary of 1 -> 0001

Now,

On line 5 : num1 = num1 ^ num2 => 1010 ^ 0001 => 1011 => 7 On line 6 : num2 = num1 ^ num2 => 1011 ^ 0001 => 1010 => 10 On line 7 : num1 = num1 ^ num2 => 1011 ^ 1010 => 0001 => 1

Voila! And we have our swapped values.

Let’s see another example.

function swapWithXOR ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1^num2; num2 = num1^num2; num1 = num1^num2; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithXOR( 2.34 , 3.45 )

Umm! Where are the swapped values? We just get the integer part of the

number. And that’s the problem right there. The XOR assumes that the input is an integer and hence performs the calculations accordingly. But the floating-point number are not integers and are represented by IEEE 754 standard, which breaks the numbers in three parts: a sign bit, a group of bits representing an exponent, and another group representing a number between 1 (inclusive) and 2 (exclusive), the mantissa. Hence we get incorrect values.

Another example:

function swapWithXOR ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = num1^num2; num2 = num1^num2; num1 = num1^num2; console .log(num1,num2) } //Try experimenting with infinities and integer values. swapWithXOR(- Infinity , Infinity )

Again. We don’t see the expected result. That’s because both Infinity and –Infinity are both floating-point numbers. And as we discussed above, floating-point numbers are a problem for XOR.

7) Using Bitwise XNOR.

It manipulates the binary bits as well and is the opposite of XOR. XNOR

yields 0 when we have two different inputs and 1 otherwise. JavaScript doesn’t have a single operator that performs XNOR, so we use the NOT operator to negate the result of XOR.

So, let’s understand how it works!

function swapWithXNOR ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = ~(num1^num2); num2 = ~(num1^num2); num1 = ~(num1^num2); console .log(num1,num2) } //Try negative values swapWithXNOR( 10 , 1 )

4-bit binary of 10 -> 1010

4-bit binary of 1 -> 0001

On line 4:

num1 = ~ ( num1 ^ num2 ) => ~ ( 1010 ^ 0001 ) => ~ ( 1011 ) => ~ 11 => -12

Since we have a negative number, we need to convert it back to binary & perform 2’s complement to get back the decimal value like:

-12 => 1100 => 0011 + 1 => 0100

On line 5:

num2 = ~ ( num1 ^ num2 ) => ~ ( 0100 ^ 0001 ) => ~ ( 0101 ) => ~ 5 => -6 -6 => 0110 => 1001 + 1 => 1010 => 10

On line 6:

num1 = ~ ( num1 ^ num2 ) => ~ ( 0100 ^ 1010 ) => ~ ( 1110 ) => ~ 14 => -15 -15 => 1111 => 0000 + 1 => 0001 => 1

That took some time but we have our swapped values. But unfortunately, it’s plagued with the same problems as XOR. It can’t deal with floating-point numbers and infinities.

Try to experiment with some values like below

function swapWithXNOR ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = ~(num1^num2); num2 = ~(num1^num2); num1 = ~(num1^num2); console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithXNOR( 2.3 , 4.5 )

8) Using assignment within Array

It’s a one-line trick. Really! You only need a line to perform swapping and more importantly no math. You just need a basic knowledge of arrays. It may look weird but hold on tight.

So, let’s see it in action!

function swapWithArray ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num2 = [num1, num1 = num2][ 0 ]; console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithArray( 2.3 , Infinity )

In the index 0 of the array we are storing num1, and in index 1 we are both assigning num2 to num1 and storing num2 as well. Also, we are just accessing [0] to store the num1 value from array in num2. And we can swap anything we want here integers, floating points including infinities as well as strings. It’s quite neat actually but we lose code clarity here. Let’s explore something else.

9) Using Destructuring Expression

It is an ES6 feature. And it’s the simplest of them all. In a single line, we can swap values like:

let num1 = 23.45 ; let num2 = 45.67 ; console .log(num1,num2); [num1,num2] = [num2,num1]; console .log(num1,num2);

10) Using Immediately Invoked Function Expression (IIFE)

Here’s a weird one. An IIFE is in short, a function that just executes immediately after it is defined.

Here’s how we can use it to swap values:

function swapWithIIFE ( num1,num2 ) { console .log(num1,num2) num1 = ( function ( num2 ) { return num2; })(num2, num2=num1) console .log(num1,num2) } swapWithIIFE( 2.3 , 3.4 )

In the above example, we are immediately invoking a function on line 4. The parenthesis at the end are the arguments to the function. The second argument assigns num1 to num2 and the first argument, num1 is just returned. Hence, the values are swapped. Just keep in mind that this method of swapping is not efficient.

Conclusion

This article dove into a number of options you have for swapping values in

JavaScript. Hopefully, you find this information helpful, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts. Thanks for reading!

