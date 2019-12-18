How To Show User Friends Posts Using Ruby on Rails

@ othmane-namani Othmane Namani Full Stack Web Developer

In this post, I’ll explain a trick that will give your web application the ability to show friends’ posts.

Notes: In this example, we assume these are implemented in your application:

User and Post models implemented. A mutual friendship feature has created.

If you need to learn how to install this feature you can check for this post

The Idea of friends’ posts is very simple. All that you need is to find the right association between User model and Post Model.

So if you think about this association, it looks very simple and natural:

A user has many friends. A friend has many posts, so the user’s friends’ posts are the collection of all the friends’ posts.

But the question is, how to put in place this association with Ruby on Rails real example?

This is our User model:

class User < ApplicationRecord has_many :posts , dependent: :destroy has_many :friendships , dependent: :destroy has_many :friends , through: :friendships , dependent: :destroy ... end

So, if you learn this Ruby on Rail snippet of code, you will understand that :

A user could have a lot of posts.

A user has a lot of friends.

A friend which is also a user, has a lot of posts.

So from these associations, we can create our association with Ruby On Rails like this:

class User < ApplicationRecord ... has_many :friends_posts , through: :friends , source: :posts ... end

through: and source: methods on this You can understandandmethods on this OSF post

In console :

user1 instance, we could show user friends posts like this: user1.friends_posts . If we have ainstance, we could show user friends posts like this:

Finally, this is a link to learn more about Ruby on Rails Associations:

Project: Rails association for better understanding:

Enjoy coding on Rails!! :)

