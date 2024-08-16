How to Share Serializable Data Between React Components in Next.js





I want to demonstrate how you can share any serializable data between React components, e.g. client components in NextJS.





Let’s say we have few unrelated components:

Let's create an object that will contain initial state

export const state: { count: number } = { count: 0 };





We can store data in a WeakMap , state will be a key to access it. Also, will need a subscribers array.

const stateMap = new WeakMap<object, object>(); const subscribers: (() => void)[] = [];





Now let's write a hook to subscribe to data changes:

export function useCommonState<T extends object>(stateObj: T) { // more efficient than `useEffect` since we don't have any deps React.useInsertionEffect(() => { const cb = () => { const val = stateMap.get(stateObj); _setState(val!); }; // subscribe to events subscribers.push(cb); return () => { subscribers.slice(subscribers.indexOf(cb), 1); }; }, []); }





Now let's add logic related to get and set state:

// all instances of hook will point to same object reference const [state, _setState] = React.useState<typeof stateObj>(() => { const val = stateMap.get(stateObj) as T; if (!val) { stateMap.set(stateObj, stateObj) return stateObj } return val }); const setState = React.useCallback((newVal: object) => { // update value stateMap.set(stateObj, newVal); // notify all hook instances subscribers.forEach((sub) => sub()); }, []); return { state, setState };





And now can use it in 3 components like:

import { state as myState } from './state'; //... const { state, setState } = useCommonState(myState); <button onClick={() => setState({ count: state.count + 1 })} className="p-2 border" > + </button> // ... Component A<div>Count: {state.count}</div>





You can see how it works here:

Or in GitHub: https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/react-common-state-example





Check out my library for NextJS based on this principle https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/state-in-url

Thanks for reading!