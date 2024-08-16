Search icon
    How to Share Serializable Data Between React Components in Next.js

    by asmyshlyaev177August 16th, 2024
    Want to show how you can share any serializable data between React components in NextJS. We can store data in a `WeakMap`, `state` will be a key to access it, and `subscribers` array.
    I want to demonstrate how you can share any serializable data between React components, e.g. client components in NextJS.


    Let’s say we have few unrelated components:

    Example app UI

    Let's create an object that will contain initial state

    export const state: { count: number } = { count: 0 };


    We can store data in a WeakMap, state will be a key to access it. Also, will need a subscribers array.

    const stateMap = new WeakMap<object, object>();
const subscribers: (() => void)[] = [];


    Now let's write a hook to subscribe to data changes:

    export function useCommonState<T extends object>(stateObj: T) {
  // more efficient than `useEffect` since we don't have any deps
  React.useInsertionEffect(() => {
    const cb = () => {
      const val = stateMap.get(stateObj);
      _setState(val!);
    };
    // subscribe to events
    subscribers.push(cb);

    return () => {
      subscribers.slice(subscribers.indexOf(cb), 1);
    };
  }, []);
}


    Now let's add logic related to get and set state:

      // all instances of hook will point to same object reference
  const [state, _setState] = React.useState<typeof stateObj>(() => {
    const val = stateMap.get(stateObj) as T;
    if (!val) {
      stateMap.set(stateObj, stateObj)
      return stateObj
    }
    return val
  });

  const setState = React.useCallback((newVal: object) => {
    // update value
    stateMap.set(stateObj, newVal);
    // notify all hook instances
    subscribers.forEach((sub) => sub());
  }, []);

  return { state, setState };


    And now can use it in 3 components like:

    import { state as myState } from './state';
//...

const { state, setState } = useCommonState(myState);

<button
  onClick={() => setState({ count: state.count + 1 })}
  className="p-2 border"
>
  +
</button>
// ...
Component A<div>Count: {state.count}</div>

    Final app


    You can see how it works here:

    Or in GitHub: https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/react-common-state-example


    Check out my library for NextJS based on this principle https://github.com/asmyshlyaev177/state-in-url

    Thanks for reading!

