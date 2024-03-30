How to Save Time on Marketing: 50+ Tasks Done With a Click





Hey, Hackers. Here, I will share how you can solve 50+ marketing tasks with a single click. Aiter.io is a tool I and my business partner created for ourselves, but after we made it public, thousands of people use it every week.





First, how it started. ChatGPT helped me a lot with marketing work but at some point in time, I faced these problems:

If I need to launch many different campaigns, I get stuck in boring ping-pong chat with AI.

To experiment with different types of ads and strategy models, I needed to spend at least half an hour to get everything needed.





As a result, I asked my friend to run a script that used some advanced prompt-management methods to deliver the marketing stuff required. After showing the tool and getting positive feedback, we made Aiter.io public. By far, it helped 50k people. So, maybe it can help you too.

How Aiter Boosts Your Marketing. Ads Tailored to Your Product for LinkedIn, Google, Instagram, and Facebook Campaigns

The algorithm is pretty easy – just insert a URL of your product and get ads and content tailored to your brand. For example, here are need-specific ads Aiter generated for HackerNoon:

Also, you can get need-specific ads (JTBD) or ads that target different customer objections. It delivers for Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, and Instagram.





The cool thing is to use the proposed ads to find a data-driven and powerful brand message for you. For example, you can leverage a data-driven way to define which customer is the most profitable to target in your messaging. The algorithm is:





Generate ten unique need-specific ads for your product.

Launch all of them targeting the same audience. Spread your budget evenly, so that each ad receives an equal number of views.

The ad with the highest conversion rate and CTR appeals to your audience the most. Use it as the main point in your brand positioning and product management. Voila!





The same principle works for barrier-specific ads that target customer pains and objections. They are especially good for retargeting. Another topic is the strategy features.

Defining Your Marketing Strategy With Aiter

Another feature our customers often use is strategy ideas generation. With Aiter, you can easily define the key customer needs or Jobs To Be Done, customer objections, and user persona. Also, you can get ideas for your positioning and value proposition. These are the major blocks for your marketing campaigns.





For example, you can run an A/B test on your website using value propositions Aiter wrote for your brand. As a result, you can greatly increase the conversion of your landing page.





Another good stuff is testing which customer barrier stops them from buying your product the most. You can take the ones Aiter provided and write your objection on your landing or payment page. Another approach is to use them to modify your sales script, which is highly effective.





For example, here is the list of value propositions which Aiter generated for HackerNoon:

What You Can Achieve for Your Marketing With Just a Click With Aiter:

In a nutshell: we built a very robust and simple tool that saves your time and gets sh*t done:

Get different kinds of ads, like need- or objection-targeted, for major marketing channels, like Google, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.





Look at your messaging and audience from more angles by using the strategy tool. It generates marketing persona, value propositions, positioning hypotheses, customer needs, and barriers analysis.





Generate content to promote your product, like YouTube ad scripts, social media posts, or blogs.





Aiter.io has a free version – feel free to try and provide your feedback in the comments. We will be happy to implement it, as well if it helps you achieve your goals. Cheers!