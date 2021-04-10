5 Awesome Digital Tools That Will Make Your Business Grow

Integrating digital technologies into various aspects of your business can make it more efficient and profitable. There is much attention on artificial intelligence (AI) technology for how it can help businesses become more efficient. In addition to saving time by automating the manual tasks, investing in a technology framework that improves every facet of your organization is essential.

Technology has paved the way for businesses to reach new heights in customer base and profitability. Technology has also created paths for new businesses to launch and lead the industry themselves. The following digital tools will help your business to connect the dots on various levels and throughout the consumer journey in a style that wasn’t possible before.

1. Zendesk

Using the right marketing tools to complement the time and money you invest in sales growth is essential. Zendesk offers an effective customer relationship management system that collects, organizes, and manages customer information in one package. Such a marketing platform will give your sales reps the tools they require to exceed the quota while highlighting key areas that need improvement.

The following features make Zendesk one of the most popular help desk software solutions for businesses that are looking to leverage technology to grow in 2021.

Inbuilt customer service portal

Live chat features

Excellent data analysis tools

Integration to Google Analytics

This help desk ticketing system works as a central hub for all your conversations. It gathers the right information from the customers and provides insights that allow you to provide the best customer service effortlessly.

2. Google Analytics

Evaluating metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) helps you to track your progress and determine whether you’re working towards meeting your business objectives. Google analytics helps you to stay in the right course by converting your overall vision into measurable targets.

This software comes with the following tools that give insight into customer and audience behavior when interacting with your website, and making purchase decision related to your products and services.

Google 360 provides information on ROI and other KPIs

Javascript codes add interactive elements to keep the users engaged

Network reports tells you who visits the website

Cookies examine consumer behavior

Show when users are live on your site

Show pages users explore, in the order they are clicked on, how long they say on what pages, and what landing pages lead to sales of your products and services.

It’s almost impossible to create a customer-centric business strategy without data. This tool has every feature you require to collect data and analyze the social media metrics to unlock fundamental customer insights.

As NP Digital often recommends, businesses should set up Google Analytics on their website so they can study consumer behavior and better enhance their website to give customers what they’re looking for. Adobe Analytics is similar to Google Analytics in what it does, but is a robust platform for more complex website analytics.

3. Ahrefs

Focusing on aspects that make the most impact on your business can help you to increase your ROI. Ahrefs lets you gather crucial data about backlinks and measure various parameters about the quality of your keywords. This tool helps to analyze:

Websites’ profiles

Keyword rankings

SEO health

Backlink and referring domains pointing to the website

Broken links to your website that you can outreah to fix

It can also be used as a search and research tool to study popular topics related to keywords

With Ahrefs, your salespeople will turn their focus on strategies that deliver value for money and develop relationships that improve the customer relationships. Identifying the content that performed well in social shares is critical to improving your SEO. Considering that social media plays an indispensable role in influencing your customers’ decisions, it’s important to invest in social media engagement.

4. HubSpot

Inbound marketing is an effective way of creating content specifically tailored to your customers’ needs. HubSpot is based on building meaningful and lasting relationships with your prospects through engaging content and experiences. Maintaining such relationships encourages customer retention and repeat sales. With HubSpot you'll be able to to see various metrics about your website including:

Attract visitors to your website

Create content

Social media sharing

Automate your workflow

Convert leads and close customers

With HubSpot, you don’t have to juggle between various platforms when marketing to potential and existing customers. Now, you can create your content, nurture leads, and convert contacts into customers easily as your marketing campaign progresses

5. Sprout Social

If your business is on every social media platform, you need to analyze the content before posting to ensure it reaches the right audience. Sprout Social is a social media management tool that gives you a centralized hub for publishing content and improving engagement across various platforms. Sprout Social helps to better understand your social media profiles, followers behavior and preferences, and shared audiences conversations:

Simplify the hard work so you can connect with your audience

Deliver responsive solutions to boost satisfaction and loyalty

Schedule social post editorial calendar at once to free up time throughout the day for other work

Send automatic canned replies to users asking simple questions, so a human does not have to do it

With every business striving to provide the best customer experience (CX), customers have endless choices that include fast delivery, unlimited information, and innovative products. Sprout Social enables you to harness this key driver of growth to meet the sky-high customer expectations, so every dollar you invest in marketing has an impact. It also illuminates critical business data by tapping into various social media sites where customers spend most of their time.

Transform Your Business Digitally

Studying the consumers’ buying behavior is important when taking the right steps to meet their expectations. These tools improve your ability to collect, analyze, and present data in a simplified manner while improving customer relationships to drive your business forward. Technology has been helping businesses grow, expand, and start for the last decade. This digital technologies can help your business do that too.

