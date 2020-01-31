5G phones: The next-gen technology that can change the world

Mobile phones have come a long way from being devices that only allowed you to communicate via voice or text. The slow progression to multimedia communication was brought about by better telecommunication services and the gradual advancements from 2G networks to 3G and then 4G. Today, Android smartphones under Rs. 15000 are the customers first choice and it is due to their 3G and 4G network capabilities that we enjoy the benefits that we do. However, with 5G on the horizon, smartphones will undergo yet another set of changes, and these will greatly enhance and change the way we interact with smartphones.

To understand this better, take a look at a few ways in which 5G phones can affect change in the world around you.

Take advantage of the 5G network’s connectivity and speed capabilities

5G mobile phones can tap into 5G networks that have very noticeable differences. 5G networks are faster as they support data rates up to 10Gbps, are capable of low latency, under 1ms, and offer enhanced coverage thanks to the small cell concept. So, with a 5G-compatible phone, you can get access to media of the highest quality within seconds, enjoy wireless transmission with minimal delay and enjoy seamless integration with cloud technology.

Grant access to more immersive and interactive content

When it comes to newer technology, like Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality, the main obstacle to accessing it is the fact that it requires you to be on a network that is capable of handling large streams of data quickly. This is why most of these systems are typically run on broadband networks because they’re much faster and have lower latencies, all of which are limitations you’d face on a wireless 4G network.

However, with 5G phones, AR and VR can be migrated seamlessly and you can enjoy this content whenever you’re connected to a 5G network. Both these new formats are highly immersive and deliver a truly unique experience, and 5G smartphones take advantage of the faster spectrum to bring the formats to you.

Play a fundamental role in the Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things concept relies on the interconnectivity of appliances and smart devices with the internet. However, for these applications to run as intended with real-time analysis and control, there needs to exist a network that can collect and process huge amounts of data quickly. 5G networks can do just that and 5G phones can take advantage of this to facilitate ecosystems like a smart home. Here, all your devices are linked to your smartphone and with the help of an AI-assistant, you can set commands and control them remotely.

The practical applications of 5G mobiles are many, ranging from VR and smart homes to remote surgeries and virtual healthcare, and new mobile phones will definitely play a vital role in the way you interact with technology and the world around you. 5G phones are simply the next step in telecommunication and the sooner you get your hands on compatible devices, the faster you can enjoy premium features.

