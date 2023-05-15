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How to Run Tons of Experiments at the Same Time Using an Adaptive Control Group

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bySchaun Wheeler@schaunwheeler

Anthropologist + Data Scientist. Co-founder at Aampe.

May 15th, 2023
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Schaun Wheeler@schaunwheeler

Anthropologist + Data Scientist. Co-founder at Aampe.

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tech-stories#experimentation#ab-testing#multi-armed-bandit#machine-learning#data-science#testing#perform-ab-testing#bandit-algorithms

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